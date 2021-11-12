Thank you Veterans for your service to and for our country. It would be in poor taste to say Happy Veterans Day because it is not a status to be happy about, but rather a remembrance of the veterans’ selfless sense of duty to defend and protect, and the pride that was earned in doing that. Please be sure to thank a veteran for the service given to their branch of military, and to the family that stayed home and waited for their safe return.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
— The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
— The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Release Time classes started the year off by moving back to the processes and procedures in place prior to last school year. This means that Becky is able to enter the school to get the kids and things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Cleaning and sanitizing of tables will take place after each group.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Thanksgiving dinner will be held on Sunday. The meal will be served following the church service.
The Fall Bible Study is on hiatus until after the first of the new year.
— The Food Pantry is collecting food items and donations. A request is made for boxes of scalloped potatoes at this time. Food is gathered in a box near the entry. The food boxes are packed and passed out at the end of each month.
— The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated, in order to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Christmas Eve Service will be held at the Townville UMC. More details will be shared as they become available.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Beulah (Saxton) Herb passed away last Tuesday. She was formerly of the Diamond area and a neighbor of my childhood years. She is survived by a daughter, Pam Warner and her husband, Arnold; four grandchildren, Victor, Bryan, Jason and Curtis; two stepgrandchildren; brother, James Saxton; two sisters, Nancy Henderson and Donna Goodwill; three half-brothers, Daniel, Steven and Michael Saxton; three half-sisters, Sandy Motter, Susan Sherwood and Judy Proper, and all their families.
— George Baldwin Sr. passed last week. He is survived by children, James Baldwin, of Townville, Tammy Jones, George Jr., and Victoria Fink, all from nearby communities. There are also 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews who survive George Sr.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit is presently taking applications for the Christmas Angel Tree. Call (814) 827-0386 and leave your name and phone number. Your call will be returned as soon as possible. Applications are being taken until Monday, Nov. 15. The service area covers the following zip codes; 16328, 16354, 16360, 16404, 16431, 16432 and 16434.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to offer support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
— The Townville Women’s Club met on Oct. 21 with 12 members present. Hostess Laverne Galford invited the group to make a cork angel, which all enjoyed doing. She served a delicious lunch of chili, chips, and homemade candy popcorn. Vice president Nancy Buckley conducted the meeting. The minutes and treasurer’s report were given and approved. Shut-ins were reported on and cards were signed and sent to them. President Linda McCarl then arrived to continue the meeting, which included discussions about the Townville Women’s Club flower garden, the December Cookie Exchange and the possible list of shut-ins to provide goodies packages for. There was a time of prayers for those not well before the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be on Thursday, Nov. 18. It will be the annual Bazaar. Those who attend should bring an item or two to sell. This is one of the yearly fundraiser projects which supports community programs.
— Drake Well Museum and Park has partnered with local public libraries on a Library Museum Pass program to increase access to and knowledge of Drake Well Museum and Park for local residents. Patrons of Benson Memorial Library, Cooperstown Public Library, Franklin Public Library and Oil City Public Library can now reserve a Drake Well Museum Family Pass which will give the household free admission to the museum.
Drake Well Museum and Park is a significant landmark in the Oil Region, which chronicles the birth and development of the petroleum industry in Pennsylvania, as well as its growth into a global enterprise. The goal of the museum pass program is to increase the engagement of individuals and families living in the communities surrounding the museum.
Library card holders who are interested in the program should contact their library for details about reserving a museum pass. Each library will have its own lending policies regarding the museum passes, including any replacement costs and lending periods.
Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with the Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History. For more information about Drake Well Museum and Park, call (814) 827 2797, visit drakewell.org, or find the museum on Facebook.
School news
Students will again have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for students to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the District is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. Parents or guardians who have received a notice of direct certification for free meals do not need to complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
PENNCREST School District will have Thanksgiving break beginning on Thursday, Nov. 25. The students will return to classes on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Maplewood sport teams are on hiatus until December to begin the winter sports season with both basketball and wrestling schedules.
From the kitchen
For the rest of the month, I will be sharing recipes that can be used during your holiday feast. This first one is a “Best Ever Spinach Dip” that I always make two batches of — one for a nephew that goes bonkers for it, and the other so the rest of the family can have some too. This should be made ahead to let the flavors blend well.
In a medium bowl, mix together 1 cup of mayonnaise, 16 ounces of sour cream, a package of dry leek soup mix, a 4-ounce can of water chestnuts, that have been drained and chopped, and a half package of frozen, chopped spinach, that is thawed and drained. Place in a container and cover to be chilled in the refrigerator six hours, to overnight.
The next day (when you are going to serve it) remove the top and interior of a round loaf of sourdough or pumpernickel bread, to make a bowl for the dip. Fill with the spinach and mayonnaise mixture. Tear the removed bread chunks into pieces for dipping. Place the pieces of torn bread around the “bread bowl” centered on a platter to serve to your guests.
Have a Happy...
Sunday birthdays are shared by Lacey Pratt, Peter Vanderhoof and Jack Klins, with Nov. 15 being shared by Selah Bryant, Heather Saxton, Gordon VanCise and Lois Parsons. Sharing Nov. 16 are Zachery Drake and Thelma Ullom, while Nov. 17 is shared by Linda Hellein, Leslie Battin, Alexandria Rumzie and Aaron Stallsmith. Nov. 18 will be busy with birthday greetings to Michelle Sciallo, Will Slagle, Sandy Infield, Samantha Seeley and Amanda Locke. Tammy Murphy, Wesley Reynolds and Don Vanderhoof share Nov. 19 as their day to celebrate, and Nov. 20 is the last birthdays for the week noting that Jaime Burdick, and Jack Preston share the day as their birthday.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
