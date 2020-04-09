Good Morning. Good Friday is tomorrow, and Sunday is Easter. Though we are unable to attend Easter services, there are ways to make the day special with just your family or household.
If you have the means to video, Facetime or Skype other family members, please do. If you are unable to reach out, make the most of your day, recalling past Easters and events to relive the fun, love and time together with others. Our family used to do an outdoor fun time with egg hunts, homemade piñatas and a huge family feast at Gramma McCarl’s home, and any other game that the weather would allow. Delightful times and memories for all to recall.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time has been cancelled for Easter Sunday.
Release Time is on hiatus while school is closed.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the last of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship and Sunday School for April 12 has been cancelled.
Condolences
Mary Lucille Hanna passed last week. She grew up in Townville, and attended school here. She was a part of the Hanna family that owns the hardware store.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
Recently, Wesley Grange members and student volunteers assembled 1,000 “Vial of Life” kits. A special decal on an entry door indicates to first responders that vital information is posted on the refrigerator door. The kit contains important medical information that can assist emergency personnel in administrating the proper medical treatment. It’s designed to speak for a patient when one cannot. Kits prepared by Wesley Grange will be used by those in Venango and surrounding counties. Kits are free and available through Wesley Grange members. More information on the “Vial of Life” program can be found online, at vialoflife.com.
If you do not make it to the school student food giveaways, you can try the soup kitchen sites — most of them are giving bags of food to take home at this time — or the food banks of the area to get food items to stretch your meal possibilities a bit more. There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville. Call Second Harvest to get details, at (814) 459-3663.
School news
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has extended the directive that all schools remain closed until the end of the present school year. With this information, PENNCREST School District has put in place a “Continuity of Education Plan (CEP),” and has distributed iPads to do schooling online. Student/parent pickup and drop off of printed materials will occur every Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the school vestibules. Please practice social distancing during this period. Goals are to have seniors graduate on June 5, 2020, and the last school day to be June 9, 2020.
Kindergarten to second grade students have received packets to work on for school. Hopefully parents can share online info to help one another to get students through all this change and have success in doing all this independent work. It is turning into a unique school year, but if folks help one another through this, it can be a successful one for all the students.
Mrs. Fonzo, principal of Maplewood Elementary, is doing daily announcements online to let students know about turning in completed work and getting the next packets to continue school work. So far, these dates will be the same as the food giveaway times to make better use of the time that you need to drive to the school for.
All students can get free meals for breakfast and lunch from the PENNCREST School District. The distribution location will be from our Maplewood Elementary School. On Tuesday, April 14; Monday, April 20; and Monday, April 27; beginning at 4 p.m. until they run out, each student will get meals as their breakfast and lunch. On Thursday, April 16, students will get meals per student to replace their school meals they are unable to have while school is closed. The other dates for giveaways are Wednesday, April 22, and Wednesday, April 29. The wonderful cafeteria people and principles will be passing out school meals until supplies are exhausted.
Food For Thought Update: With their meal program on Wednesdays, our beloved Maplewood Elementary School is hopefully able to distribute two bags of food per vehicle as you drive thru. We are so grateful to live in and witness a compassionate, generous and kind community. We will continue to bring His food and His presence with us.
Remember, stay home and keep positive thoughts and faith. Please share with others to be sure students that need help know about these programs. Hopefully, their day will switch up for the Tuesday and Thursday in the Easter week schedule to coincide with the school’s dates.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
— You must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
— Have their student ID number (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
— This is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out, as long as they have them to pass out.
This is a benefit from PENNCREST School District to provide meals for the school days during the continued shutdown. Of course, there are drawbacks to this process, but everyone is doing their best to provide what they can.
From the kitchen
Even though you may not be able to have a large family gathering this Easter, you still want to make it a special meal and day for your household. This recipe is for “Italian Ricotta Easter Bread“.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream 3/4 cup of plain or butter-flavored shortening at room temperature, and 1 and 1/2 cups of sugar until light and fluffy. Add three large eggs at room temperature, plus three large egg yolks at room temperature, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in 1 cup of whole milk ricotta cheese and 1 teaspoon of almond extract.
In another bowl, whisk 5 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon of baking powder and 1 teaspoon of salt. Then, add this to the creamed mixture alternately with 1/2 cup of 2% milk, beating well after each addition, stirring in final 1 cup of flour by hand.
Turn onto a lightly floured surface; cut in half to make two loaves, then divide into thirds. Roll each into equal ropes. Place three ropes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and braid. Pinch ends to seal and be sure to tuck under the braid. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 40-55 minutes (do not overbake). Remove to wire racks to cool.
Meanwhile to make glaze, beat 1 and 1/2 of confectioners’ sugar, with 3 tablespoons of 2% milk and 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract until smooth. Brush on the bread while still warm; top with sliced almonds or sprinkles.
To toast the almond nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350-degree oven for 5 to 10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
These two loaves will make 18 servings.
Have a happy...
Enjoying her birthday on Sunday is Katelyn Grzejka, with Chelby Robinson having her day on the 13th. Katie Hollabaugh and Shannon Consla share their day on the 14th, while the 15th is shared by Betty King, Stephen Claypool, David Agens and Missy Keeler. Jay VanCise will be celebrating his day on the 16th, and the 17th is shared by Brenda Douglas and Rick Marvin. The last birthdays for the week are Ursula Hess, Glenn Davis, Dustin Weidner and Alivia Boyd.
— Paul and Vicki Zook have their anniversary on the 13th. Rev. Bruce and Patty Moses will have an anniversary on the 17th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
