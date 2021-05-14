Good Morning. Students, and likely some staff, are counting the days until school is out. Maplewood graduation will be on Thursday, June 10. The last day of school will be Friday, June 11. Now, if only the weather would warm up to match the sense that the school year is ending soon. The last month of school should not feel so cool, even here in northwest Pennsylvania. This is the manner of temperatures of late, especially in these times of uncertainty that still haunts us from the pandemic.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments follows the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study takes place at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
— The Townville UMC will be participating in the Townville Yard Sales in June. Donated items may be dropped off at the rear of the church basement any time during this month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes are at 10:30. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Maplewood Elementary School students finished their Release Time classes on April 11. They plan to have classes again next school year. The Release Time program has a new address, which is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hou at 11.
Condolences
— First, I wish to make it known that Barbara Ann Knapp Kline passed last year on April 13, 2020. Her family is planning to hold a Celebration of Life for her on her birth date, July 31, at noon at Morrison Park in Seneca, at the big pavilion on the hill. The family asks that those who plan to attend bring a dish to share and a chair. For questions, contact her sister, Wendy (Knapp) Struthers at (814) 758-0960 or at wgstruthers@comcast.net .
— Sadly, we are saying goodbye to Virginia “Ginnie” Hummer, who passed away on May 3 in Deltona Florida. She had been a Townville High School graduate in 1957 and a former resident of Townville for many years. Ginnie had even lived in the house that I now own prior to my purchase of it in 1984. She was a former Townville School employee when she worked in the cafeteria prior to the schools becoming Maplewood. Ginnie is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Hummer, and their blended family of children and grandchildren. The children are; Dr. Robert Crisman, and wife, Kathy, Dale Hummer and wife, Donna, Mark Szitas and Laura Dempsey. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one more on the way. She was predeceased by her daughter, Deborah Szitas.
— Finally, the most recent name is Lydia Ann Yoder Hostetler who passed last week. She was a resident of the Townville area and is survived by her husband, Joseph Hostetler, and children, Dannie J., Linda, Joni, Mervin J., Erma and five grandchildren.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Volunteer Fire Department will hold its final spring Swiss Steak dinner on Sunday, May 16 at the fire hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is a takeout/pick up event. There will be a fee for the meal. The meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, applesauce, green beans, a roll and butter and dessert. Homemade pies will be the featured dessert. Other types of dessert are also offered. The proceeds from the dinner support the fire department, the ambulance service and the ladies auxiliary.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Troy Township will hold its township cleanup day on Saturday, May 22. No tires, oil, televisions, or electronics that fall under the state’s electronic recycling law will be accepted at the collection site at the township building. Donations will be accepted to help defray the costs.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building. Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from Townville Lions Club, c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360.
Upon receipt of payment, the ticket will be mailed. There will be tickets available at the Greenhill Farms Annual Spring Auction on April 17 and at the following sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
— The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
— The Diamond Cemetery Association held its annual spring cleanup bee and meeting. Volunteers included the Millard and Stevenson families and caretaker, Jim Ohl. They cleaned out briars and picked up leftover litter and branches. During the meeting, members discussed how to raise funds to support maintenance and grass mowing and trimming at the cemetery. Donations to help can be sent to Judith Abrams at 1397 South Perry Street, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
— The dates for the Townville Yard Sale have been set for Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19 this year. The hours will be different for each sale location. Keep in mind that folks will be checking out sales along the Main and Fremont Street locations, so be aware and patient with the pedestrians on both sides of the roadway as you drive through. Be alert for stops made during the sale dates.
School news
The Crawford County Fair Board is recruiting new members for its board. The deadline for applications is May 15.
Maplewood Kindergarten welcome appointments are being offered on May 18, 19 and 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Each one will be about 30 minutes long.
Maplewood Elementary Field Day is set for Thursday, May 27.The rain date is set for Friday, June 4.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11.
The next scheduled “no school” days are Friday, May 28 and Monday, May 31.
The Maplewood spring sport season is winding down. The girls varsity softball game will be at Union City High School at 4 p.m. The boys varsity baseball game is on Saturday in Cochranton for a 4 p.m. first pitch.
Next week, the girls varsity softball players will host Eisenhower for a 4 p.m. game and the boys varsity baseball game will be at the Randolph Township Field for a 4:30 game against Cambridge Springs High School on Monday. The girls varsity softball team will face Youngsville on the home field for a 4 p.m. game. The boys varsity baseball game is away at 4 against Union City High School, while the girls varsity softball players will travel to Rocky Grove for their game at 4 on Wednesday to finish up all the regular spring season.
From the kitchen
If you need to warm your kitchen a bit with these cool temperatures lately, try this recipe for “Baked BBQ Chicken Wings.” It is a great dish to prepare for summer cookouts.
Begin by thawing 5 pounds of frozen chicken wings to use in this recipe. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Arrange the wings in a baking pan. Mix 10 fluid ounces of barbecue sauce and 2 tablespoons of maple-flavored syrup together in a bowl. Pour it evenly over the wings. Bake in the preheated oven, flipping the wings every 15 to 20 minutes, for one hour. Turn on the oven’s broiler and broil wings until golden brown, about five minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees. You may garnish with diced scallions before serving.
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Lorene Horst and William Holzer. Celebrating on May 24 is Donald Seeley. Linda Kinnear and Paul Zook share May 25 as their day to hear birthday wishes. Joshua Vanderhoof and Leiah McCarl share May 26, while May 28 is shared by Sue Hill, Liam Hanna, Austin Michaud, Bonnie Vanderhoof,and Laurie Detweiler. Our last birthdays for the week are Trevor Boyd, Danny Frantz and Robert Marvin Sr. on May 29.
Ron and Pat Sterling have an anniversary on May 25. Ken and Dolores “Chook” Mack have their anniversary on May 29.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents and events to publish.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
