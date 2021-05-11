Good morning to everyone as we entered the new month of May. Sunday will be Mother’s Day, so be sure to let your mother know how much she is appreciated if she is still with us.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments follos the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study takes place at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes are at 10:30. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Maplewood Elementary Schhol students finished their Release Time classes on April 11. They plan to have classes again next school year. The Release Time program has a new address, which is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Open House
wrap-up
— Many local folks enjoyed a cool evening at the Carpenter homestead to visit former home town gal, Kim Kimmy and her husband, Rich Tomczak on April 29. They live in Washington state and are on a cross country trip. Several of our classmates from Townville High Class of 1972 dropped in to visit and reminisce. Extended family members were also there. Even a few neighbors from Kim’s childhood found the time to stop by. It was a delight to see so many familiar faces and to catch up on each other’s news.
Clubs/groups
— Steuben Township is holding its cleanup day on May 8 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the township building. No tires, oil, televisions, or electronics will be accepted. Donations will be accepted to help defray the costs. For more information, call the township building at (814) 967-4499.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Troy Township will hold its township cleanup day on Saturday, May 22. No tires, oil, televisions, or electronics that fall under the state’s electronic recycling law will be accepted at the collection site at the township building. Donations will be accepted to help defray the costs.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building. Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from Townville Lions Club, c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360.
Upon receipt of payment, the ticket will be mailed. There will be tickets available at the Greenhill Farms Annual Spring Auction on April 17 and at the following sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
— The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
— On Saturday, the Diamond Cemetery Association held its annual spring cleanup bee and meeting. Volunteers included the Millard and Stevenson families and caretaker, Jim Ohl. They cleaned out briars and picked up leftover litter and branches. During the meeting, members discussed how to raise funds to support maintenance and grass mowing and trimming at the cemetery. Donations to help can be sent to Judith Abrams at 1397 South Perry Street, Titusville, Pa. 16354.
School news
Maplewood High Spirit Week continues this week with today being “Tie Dye Day.” Friday is “Disney Day”.
The Maplewood Prom will take place on Saturday. It will be held at Maplewood High School. The theme is “Once Upon a Prom.” The juniors are also invited to attend with the seniors. There is no charge for the prom this year. If any student needs a prom dress, there are free dresses to check out in Room 103, by the Library.For more information, contact Mrs. Norwood in Room 104.
The Crawford County Fair Board is recruiting new members for its board. The deadline for applications is May 15.
Maplewood Kindergarten welcome appointments are being offered on May 18, 19 and 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Each one will be about 30 minutes long.
Maplewood High School Field Day is set for Thursday, May 27. The rain date is set for Friday, June 4.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance in March for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11.
The Maplewood spring sport events for the week start with the girls varsity softball players having a game at Rocky Grove at 3 p.m. today. On Friday, the girls varsity softball will be on the home field to face Cambridge Springs for a 4 p.m. game. The boys varsity baseball team will head down the road to Saegertown for a 4:30 p.m. game.
Next week, the boys varsity baseball game will take place on the Randolph Township Field at 4 p.m. as they take on Eisenhower on Monday. The girls have Tuesday’s softball game as they host Cochranton at 4 p.m. Then, the girls return to the field on Wednesday as they take on Saegertown at 4 p.m. The boys varsity baseball team will be on the Randolph Township Field for a 4:30 p.m. game hosting Youngsville on Wednesday.
From the kitchen
Quite often, I try to find recipes that use produce in season. This week’s recipe is also for diabetics. This recipe is for “Asparagus and Tomato Salad” which is full of nutrition. Serve this flavor-filled, low-carb salad any time of the year and your whole family will be delighted with it.
Thaw two 10-ounce frozen asparagus spears packages that have been cut in half or use fresh asparagus. For fresh asparagus, blanch them in a large pot of boiling water for two minutes, then cool and cut in half. In a large bowl, combine the prepared asparagus, 4 large plum tomatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks (about a pound of tomatoes), and 1/2 of a medium red onion, cut into strips. Toss gently.
In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon of salt, and 1/4 cup of chopped fresh basil. Pour over the asparagus mixture and toss until coated. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour before serving.
This recipe makes eight servings with each serving having 57 calories, or the exchange of 5.2 grams of total carbohydrates.
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Mason Sciallos, Pastor Bruce Moses, Leona Rodgers and Trista Robinson. Michelle Frutiger has her day on May 10. Rahn Hill, Ben Saxton, Nathan Scovell and Keela Gray share May 12, while May 13 is a day of celebration for Sheila Braun, Rebecca Worley, John Kanyuck and Robert Mitchum. Dylan Reed has May 14 to hear birthday wishes coming his way and Holden Sullivan will celebrate on May 15, which is the last birthday for the week.
Don and Bonnie Vanderhoof have their anniversary on May 14. Sharing an anniversary on May 15 are David and Joi Fultz and Doug and Carole Widdowson.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send me a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.