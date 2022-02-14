Good morning to each and every one of my readers. Saturday is the recognition of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. How much do you know about our 16th president who served from March 4, 1861 to April 15, 1865?
He and Mary Todd Lincoln were only married about 23 years and had four sons. He was assassinated in Washington, D.C. on April 15, 1865.
President Lincoln died at the age of 56, which is far younger than many of our other presidents were when they were elected to the office. Furthermore, he had served as a statesman and lawyer before he took the oath of office of the President. It is no wonder that he is still regarded as one of the most important Presidents of our nation.
Monday will be Valentine’s Day, so I hope that everyone has a lovely day with someone special in their life.
Can you remember the first time you celebrated Valentine’s Day? Was it in school as part of a class, exchanging cards with classmates? Do you remember a Valentine’s Day that was the sweetest, or romantic moment you had?
Valentine’s Day is usually a time to take a stroll down memory lane to recall special moments and people from years gone by, or if you are fortunate enough to still be with that special loved one, to make this Valentine’s Day the best one yet.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to twelfth grade.
The Release Time classes have returned after the holiday break. Becky Mattocks is able to enter the school on Tuesdays to get the kids to transport them to the Townville Baptist Church for their sessions. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will maintain the cleaning and sanitizing of tables after each group, as has always been done. The staff look forward to a year of growing closer with the children as they continue their work.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
A new small group is forming called “Living Hope.” This group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group will be Alice McClymonds.
A new Lenten Bible Study is starting in March, with Pastor Frank Weingard as leader.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Benefit dinner
— A benefit dinner will be held for Tom and Amanda (Brown) Urey family on Sunday, Feb. 27. Both Tom and Mandy lost their battle with COVID-19 and left behind two small sons, Andrew and Conner, and older sons Tom Jr. and Tucker. Funds from this benefit event will go toward Andrew and Conner’s future, along with any unforeseen final expenses.
The Chicken and Biscuit meal will be served from noon to 4 p.m. at the Townville Fire Department. It will be a sit-down meal with a 50/50 drawing and a raffle basket available. The dinner can be picked up for takeout also.
Clubs/groups
— The Drake Well Museum Winter Academy began, with two remaining evenings that continue into February. The academy begins at 6:30 p. m. via Zoom with interactive presentations by a wide variety of speakers. Registration for each individual program is required and is free. The programs offered are as follows:
— Feb. 10: William “Uncle Billy” Smith. Jennifer Ford, PhD, Director of the Butler County Historical Society.
— Feb. 17: Abandoned Well Study. Natalie Pekney, Environmental Engineer, National Department of Energy.
To register, visit drakewell.org/events/winter-academy or call Drake Well Museum at (814) 827-2797 for assistance with registration. Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year-round. The museum is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History (PATrailsofHistory.com).
— The Friends of Drake Well, Inc. are offering the opportunity for students to apply for full-time internships at Drake Well Museum and Park and Historic Pithole City during the Summer of 2022. The internships are for students who are currently enrolled in a full-time bachelors or advanced degree program, have completed at least their freshman year, are in good academic standing and are Pennsylvania residents. Interns work alongside Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and Friends of Drake Well staff to gain experience and aid in the everyday operations of the Museum.
Drake Well Summer Internships offer students the opportunity to be introduced and trained in many of the professional skills of the museum environment. Students will work with staff on various projects such as research and development of programs and events, archival and collection projects, museum operations and administration.
Students can apply for a Friends of Drake Well 2022 Summer Internship at joinhandshake.com.
Internships will be between 10 to 12 weeks and must be completed between May 2022 and August 2022.
Students will work 37.5 hours a week.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302. If you have any questions, call Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping into the new year.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team.
Daffodils are sold in bunches of ten-cut large blooms or in pots of live mini daffodils. Bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors are also available. The Gift of Hope program which provides daffodils to local hospitals, cancer centers and patients will continue.
For more information or to place an order, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net for the Helping Hands Relay Team. Orders and payment are due by Feb. 18 with delivery planned for the week of March 21.
Judy Stevenson and Gayle Oxenham, of the Helping Hands Relay For Life team will be at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce at 1255 Liberty Street in Franklin on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18 to collect orders and payment. Other arrangements can be made for pickup of orders.
— A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot, next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree.
Items should be placed in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those that may want to help with donations. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need, may take something off it. It is hoped that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together to help others in need.
School news
The PTO meeting that was postponed due to weather last week is rescheduled. It will be today in the library at 6:30 p.m.
Any Students interested in Trap Shooting this year need to pick up an information and registration packet in the main office. Packets are to be completed and turned in by March 1. Participants are required to have hunter’s safety certification to join.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. If you have received a notice of direct certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
PENNCREST is scheduled to have Friday, Feb. 18, and Monday, Feb. 21 off. No classes are to be held on those two days, so enjoy the long weekend.
Maplewood winter sports is winding down and begins with the girls varsity basketball team hosting Cambridge Springs at 7 p.m.
On Friday, the boys varsity basketball game will be at Union City High School at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the junior high wrestling is an open match to be held at the Connellsville Junior High Tournament with a time to be announced.
Next week, the only event on Monday features the girls varsity basketball players hosting Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School at 7 p.m.
The last sport activity for the week is the boys varsity basketball game at Iroquois Jr./Sr. High school at 7 on Tuesday evening.
There will only be two more regular games later in the week for the winter season.
From the kitchen
Here is a salad recipe that is ideal for a winter meal, or get-together such as a big game day.
“Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad” has a simple basis that can be dressed up and easily customized. Try adding in some fresh herbs or feta cheese for a little added flavor. You can also swap in seasoned pepper in place of the plain ground pepper for an additional flavor boost.
Whisk 1/3 cup of cider vinegar, 1/4 cup of extra-virgin olive oil, 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinaigrette, 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add 4 medium tomatoes, that have been cored and cut into 8 wedges each (making 4 cups), 2 medium cucumbers, sliced (also making 4 cups) and 1 cup of thinly-sliced red onion rings. Gently stir to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator, stirring once or twice, for at least two hours before serving. Cover and refrigerate for up to two days. Toss to refresh before serving. This recipe makes eight servings.
Since this is a week with two celebrations in it, I am putting two recipes in for the week. The second recipe, “Caramel Brownie Hearts” can be a nice finish to a Valentine’s Day meal with a little sweet for your sweetie.
Preheat an oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8x8-inch baking pan with foil. Pour 1 (19.8-ounce) package of fudge brownie mix, batter prepared as directed on box, into the foil-lined pan, and bake until brownies begin to pull away from the sides, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool completely.
Lift the brownies from the pan in one piece. Use a 3-inch heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut six brownie hearts. Combine 1 (14-ounce) package of unwrapped caramels, and 3 tablespoons of whipping cream in a large bowl. Microwave on High for 1 to 3 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds, until caramels are melted and cream is incorporated. Drizzle the caramel sauce decoratively on the brownie hearts. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup of chopped pecans, or mini chocolate chips, if desired.
Have a Happy…
Those celebrating their birthday on Valentine’s Day are sisters, Grace and Sulie Frelick, Richard Frantz, and former Townville postmaster Clyde Earls. Sharing Feb. 15 are Daniel Weidner and Marie Swisshelm. Feb. 16 is shared by Marty Wangler and Janet McLallen. Carrie Amy, Ben Holcomb and Syleste Foltz share their day on Feb. 17, while Jared Jackson has his day on Feb. 18. The last birthday on Feb. 19 is Bob Johnson.
The only anniversary for the week is Don and Pat Preston on Feb. 19.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
