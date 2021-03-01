Good Morning. This is the last weekend of February before March enters the scene. Next weekend is the last full weekend of Eastern Standard Time before the time change kicks into place.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began in January at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15
— Release Time, for the Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate, is being held in- person again.. The Release Time program has a new address. The address is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Condolences
— Virginia (Gilson) Hamilton passed away recently. She was a Townville High School graduate, Class of 1955. Her late husband, Burnell Hamilton, predeceased her. She is survived by her son, Mark Hamilton; sister, Mary Lou McMillen, of Blooming Valley, and her brother, Robert Gilson, of Little Cooley, and their families.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Mid-East Little League 2021 is holding regular registration until Feb. 28. Late registration will be from March 1 to March 7. French Creek Valley Mid-East Little League region covers Chapmanville/Diamond, Cooperstown, Randolph Township, Richmond Township and Townville Borough. Registration will be held for baseball, softball and T-ball teams. For more registration information, email mideastlittleleague.org. This is not a PENNCREST School District sponsored program.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452..
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Townville Old Home committee met at the fire hall on Monday evening for its first meeting of 2021. Though this year is a bit unpredictable, the committee is hoping to hold the 2021 Old Home Days celebration on July 9 and 10, with as few modifications as needed. The 2020 celebration was canceled due to the pandemic. The committee is hopeful that there will be a modest celebration for the 52nd year in 2021. The committee is determined to have some measure of success as we enter into our newest decade of Old Home Days. The next meeting will be held at the fire hall on Monday, March 22 at 7 p.m.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Daffodil Days. For more information, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net. You can also contact Gayle Oxenham at (814) 673-6916 or by email at oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands Relay Team is coordinating sales for the 2021 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team. Bunches of ten-cut daffodils and potted mini daffodils are available. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2021 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors.
School News
Students who are interested in shooting trap need to return the completed registration packet to the main office by Monday, March 1.
Yearbook order forms have been sent out. Families may alsdo order them online with code number 13587621.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
— All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
— All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
Two Measles after age one.
Two Mumps after age one.
One Rubella after age one.
Three doses of Hepatitis B.
Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
Registration forms and other important information regarding kindergarten registration will be mailed to parents who have completed and submitted the form or who have contacted the elementary school office.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings will be closed for in-person attendance. Individuals may attend via Zoom. A link to meetings can be found at penncrest.org/board.
The full meeting schedule can be found at that site. Use the site address to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings on the second Thursday of the month. The work sessions are held on Monday at 7 p.m. the week of the regular board meeting.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
The Maplewood winter sports season is ending soon. The girls varsity basketball players will have a game this evening at Seneca High School at 7 p.m. as the only event tonight. Friday, the final boys basketball game is on the home court facing Eisenhower Middle/High School at 6 p.m. Saturday, there are two events, with the girls basketball squads having all the action as they head down the road to Cochranton Junior/Senior High School to have the JV tip-off at 1 p.m. The varsity players take the court at 2.
On Monday, March 1 the only event is the girls varsity basketball game at Eisenhower Middle/High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday is the final night for the girls basketball season with both games being played at Franklin Area High School with the JV tip-off at 6 p.m. and the varsity team to follow at 7.
The Maplewood sports will take a break until later in March, when the spring season starts with volleyball scheduled to begin on March 26. The following week will have baseball and softball slated to begin, weather permitting.
Athletic physicals are due to be completed by each student’s family physician and turned ito the office on March 5. Also, the family ID registrations are due inthe office by the March 5.
From the Kitchen
Sometimes you have several leftovers in the fridge that need to be used in a tasty way to serve the family. Here are two different recipes that will help you use up some of those leftovers. Hope you try them and enjoy the meal.
Recipe one: “Throw Together Mexican Casserole” can make a hearty meal for a family of four.
Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. In a skillet over medium heat, use or cook 1 pound of ground beef until evenly brown, then drain. In a 9x13-inch baking dish, combine the beef, 15 ounces of drained sweet corn, 1 cup of mild, chunky salsa, 1/4 cup of sliced black olives, 3 1/2 cups of cooked egg noodles, 1 can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed, 1/4 cup of taco sauce, 1 package of taco seasoning mix and 1/2 cup of tomato sauce. Bake in the preheated oven for 1/2 hour, or until cooked through. Serve with a salad to complete the meal.
The second recipe is “Pasta and Eggs for Breakfast” which will also serve four.
Set the oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven’s broiler. Beat 6 eggs, 3 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese (or any cheese you any have leftover), salt and black pepper to taste together thoroughly in a bowl. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Add 8 ounces of any leftover cooked pasta you may have, then toss to coat in olive oil. Add the beaten eggs, stir, and cook until eggs begin firming up on the sides of the skillet, for about 3 minutes. Broil in the preheated oven until eggs are set, about 2 to 3 minutes. Serve hot.
Have a happy...
Leah Holcomb is the only birthday for the last of February. March brings a new month and many celebrations for several folks. On the March 1, Laura Marvin and John Karns share their day, and March 2 is shared by Cindy Hall, and Lucas Wagler. There will be many sharing March 3 to make it a busy day for birthday wishes being handed out for Larry Hellein, Nicole Peterson, Alexa Sutton, Kim Klins and Floyd King. March 4 is just as busy for Brenda Armstrong, Reva Shrout, Dick Saxton, Jordan Ploski and Brooke Battin. The last birthday for the week is Bill Wyant on March 5.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
