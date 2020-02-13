Good morning and Happy Valentine’s Day to each and every one of you. I hope you have the chance to share some special time with loved ones this weekend to make for some wonderful memories.
Church news
The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School starts at 10:45..
A Christian Education Board meeting is this evening at 6 p.m.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Deacon’s Board meeting will be on Thursday, Feb 27 at 6:30 p.m.
* The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bused from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year.
* The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.
Congrats
On Jan. 11th, Lydia Slagle, of Townville, competed in the Meadville Elks Lodge local hoop shoot. She took first place in the 8 - 9 year old age group. She made 13 of 25 free throws. On Feb. 8, she competed in the Elks Regional hoop shoot in Warren, Pa. where she took first place making 17 of 25 free throws. The next stop is the State finals in Bellefonte, Pa. on March 7. Only the top eight kids in the state compete to see who advances to the Elks National finals in mid-April, held in Chicago, Illinois. After the first round, Lydia chose to give up her recess time to go practice shooting free throws with Mrs. Bancroft as her coach. Looks like it is paying off. Good Luck Lydia at states!! Townville will be rooting for you.
Clubs/groups
— The Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2020 Daffodil Days. Contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484, also at jstevenson@zoominternet.net or Gayle Oxenham (814) 673 6916 or oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands relay team are coordinating sales for the 2020 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life teams. As in previous years, bunches of ten-cut daffodils are from the state of Washington, and the potted mini daffodils are grown in New Jersey. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2020 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors. Orders and money are due by Feb. 14 with delivery planned for the week of March 23. Help welcome Spring with daffodils.
— The Townville Heartyhatters Red Hat Ladies are having their Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dinner at Family Ties on Saturday, at 2 p.m. Our Romeos will be joining us.
– The Rink Family Fun Center will hold a “Hoverboard Night’ on Friday at 6 p.m. Then on Monday, a “President’s Day Skate” is set for 1 p.m. There will be a fee.
— The Erie National Wildlife Refuge is hosting a “Snowshoe Nature Walk” on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The refuge is located at 11296 Wood Duck Lane, Guys Mills, Pa. Shake off your winter blues with a brisk outing at Erie Wildlife. Plan on snowshoeing, but if Mother Nature doesn’t feel like cooperating, we’ll enjoy a normal hike along Tsuga Trail. We have some very traditional snowshoes you’re welcome to borrow.Please call the Visitor’s Center at (814) 789-3585 to reserve your pair. This event is free and appropriate for all ages.
Another Erie National Wildlife Refuge program will be presented on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. “Salamander Celebration” is for the kids to enjoy a fun story about salamanders. A creative craft is planned, following the story. This event is free and appropriate for children of all ages.
Active Aging in Meadville is holding a Rummage Sale on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The proceeds help support their outreach programs for senior citizens.
School News
The Maplewood Student Council is holding a Junior High dance this evening at the school.
Maplewood High Band will participate in the PMEA District 2 Band Festival, which will take place in Jamestown from Feb. 12 to 14.
There will be no school for Friday and on Monday.
Maplewood PTO, in conjunction with Cambridge Springs PTO, will sponsor a special event to be held on Monday, March 16. The Harlem Wizards will be here for an awesome basketball game with teachers from MES and CSES. The teachers will join forces and become the Blue Tigers to take on the Harlem Wizards in a fundraiser game to be held at Maplewood High gym at the Maplewood JSHS 30383 Guys Mills Road Guys Mills, Pa.. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door if available. This will be an amazing match-up to see, so plan to get your tickets early and attend for a great time of fun and laughs. The website for more information for costs and ordering is:
harlemwizards.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2472177 .
Kindergarten Registration is the best time of the year. Maplewood Elementary is getting ready to welcome our littlest learners at kindergarten Information Night. Come hear what kindergarten is going to be all about on March 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You can register your child for kindergarten that night or during our kindergarten Welcome Appointments that will be held on April 15 and 16, so that we can get to know the students and their families better. Please look up the kindergarten survey for details on what you will need to register your child. For planning purposes, please feel free to return a survey to the school or call and sign up by calling the main office at (814) 337-1659.
Spring Picture Day at Maplewood Elementary is on Thursday, Feb. 27. All your child needs to bring that day is their best smile.
The Townville Lions Club 51st Annual Boys Junior High Basketball Tournament will be held at Maplewood High from Monday to Thursday. The first game of the event is at 7:15 p.m., with the second game to start at 8:30 each night. On Thursday the first game at 7:15 will be the consolation game. The championship game will be played at 8:30. This is the only Junior High tournament in the area. See future varsity players here. A concession stand will be available. There will be a door prize and a 50/50 raffle each night. Admission fee is $3 for adults, and $2 for students and senior citizens. All proceeds will benefit the Townville Lions Club projects in the community. Our Motto is “We Serve”. Remember to bring your old eye glasses. We will collect and recycle them.
Maplewood winter sports is on hiatus this week for the benefit of the Lions Club 51st Annual Basketball Tournament.
From the kitchen
As Valentine’s Day approaches, you may want to make a special dessert to serve your family. This recipe for “Strawberry Cheesecake Cookies” will make a sweet simple treat for all to have.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees to bake the cookie base in. Spray 24 regular-size muffin cups with cooking spray. In large bowl, mix a pouch of (17.5 ounces) sugar cookie mix, 1/2 cup of graham cracker crumbs (about eight two-inch square crackers, finely crumbled), 3/4 cup of softened butter, and one egg, with a spoon until a soft dough forms. Using a rounded tablespoonful of dough, shape the dough into 24 (1 1/4- to 1 1/2-inch) balls, and place in the muffin cups. With your thumb, make an indentation in the center of each. Bake 12 to 14 minutes, or until light golden.
Meanwhile, in medium bowl, beat an eight ounce package of softened cream cheese, and 1/4 cup of white sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed, until smooth, scraping the side of the bowl frequently. Add one egg, beating until just blended. Beat in 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla to blend well.
With the end of a wooden spoon, reshape the indentation in the center of each cookie to create 1 1/2- inch opening in each. Clean off end of wooden spoon with a paper towel as needed. Spoon slightly less than one tablespoon of filling into each cookie cup. Bake eight to 10 minutes or until center is set. Cool 10 minutes in pan on cooling rack. Run knife carefully around edge of each cookie cup to loosen. Cool completely in pan, about 30 minutes. Remove cookie cups from the muffin cups. Refrigerate one hour. While waiting for the cooling, chop 1 cup of fresh strawberries. Chill until ready to serve.
When ready to serve, top each cookie with one heaping teaspoon of chopped strawberries. Store leftovers covered in refrigerator.
Have a happy...
Birthdays on Sunday are Janet McLallen, and Marty Wangler, with those celebrating on Monday being Ben Holcomb and Carrie Amy. Jared Jackson will hear wishes coming his way on Tuesday and Bob Johnson will have Wednesday to himself. Sharing the 20th are Ashley Robinson, Dusty Farrell, Terry Doolittle, Marilyn Mihailoff and Ronnie Cierniakoski, while the 21st is shared by Ami Jackson, and Bev Lake. The last birthdays for the week are Nancy Diley, Tammy Keener and Shelly Sutter on the 22nd.
Don and Pat Preston have an anniversary on the 19th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
