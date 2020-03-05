Good morning to all my readers. I hope you have a quiet last weekend before Daylight Savings Time starts on March 8. At 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, it will begin with folks setting their clocks ahead on Saturday evening, before going to bed to lose an hour of sleep that night. This also signifies that Spring is on its way, in spite of what is on the ground or in the air.
In between the raindrops of the day on Tuesday, I took a walk around to my flowerbeds to see what is returning, and what may need to be replaced after the damage this winter has wreaked on them. I was pleased to see my snowdrops are about to bloom, and I have several showings of the hyacinths coming up, looking strong, sturdy, and thick. With any luck there should be a great showing for those blooms before long. Though, I did not see any buds for the crocuses, I will check again in a few days to see if they will return this year or not.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from Maplewood Elementary are bused from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year.
The Release Time program is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. It will be held at the To w n v i l l e United Methodist Ch u r c h . This is open to the public, with no charge. Refreshments of cupcakes and punch will be served in the basement afterwards for anyone who wants to stick around.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School starts at 10:45.
The Trustees Board meets today at 6:30 p.m.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Christian Education Board plans to meet on Thursday, March 12 at 6 p.m.
The ABW meeting will be on Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. This meeting will be at the church.
A “Pie Auction” is planned for Saturday, March 21 at 6 p.m. Other details will be shared at a later date.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.
Congratulations
Lydia Slagle, of Townville, competed in the Meadville Elks Lodge local hoop shoot. This Saturday is the State finals in Bellefonte, Pa. Only the top eight kids in the state compete to see who advances to the Elks National finals in mid-April, held in Chicago, Illinois. After the first round, Lydia chose to give up her recess time to go practice shooting free throws with Mrs. Bancroft as her coach. Looks like it is paying off. Good Luck Lydia at states!! Townville will be rooting for you.
Condolences
Charles Johnson, of the Townville area, passed last week. He is survived by his daughters, Carol and Cathy, and sister Ethel Gray, who was also a former area resident. I remember his late sons, Carl and Charlie. His children rode the same bus as my sisters and I did.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Mostly Treasures shop is opening today after their winter break, which is also another sign that Spring is on its way. A donation can will be at the location to support the Titusville Area Food Bank, as well as the one at Family Ties, for the residents of Townville to show their support for a charity that I volunteer for weekly, and support in so many other ways.
— The Erie National Wildlife Refuge will present a “Wind Science” activity for the public on Tuesday, March 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30. Come out with your kids and learn about the windy days of March at the Visitor Center. A book will be read and followed with making a parachute craft that kids can take home. Kids will then run experiments with the wind. For more information call the refuge at (814) 789-3585. The refuge is located at 11296 Wood Duck Lane, Guys Mills, Pa.
— The public is invited to attend an Open House at the Wesley Grange on Wednesday, March 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The Grange is located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville in the village of Wesley. Brenda Costa, executive director of French Creek Valley Conservancy, will be giving a presentation on the French Creek Watershed. The Conservancy is an accredited land trust that currently holds almost 2,400 acres of the French Creek Watershed under permanent protection. The Conservancy provides nearly 100 educational school and community programs annually, helping thousands of students and residents understand the value of our watershed and their part in taking care of it. The organization also hosts its annual French Creek Cleanup, where hundreds of volunteers work to collect tons of garbage throughout the watershed. Following the program, Jim Bell of Oil City will speak of the senior exercise group that he would like to form at the Grange. Refreshments will be served.
— This is a follow-up for the Townville Lions Club 51st Annual Boy’s Jr. High Basketball Tournament. On the championship night of the consolation game, Cambridge Springs and Conneaut Lake played a hard fought game with Cambridge Springs winning third place in the tournament by a score of 35 to 25.
In the championship game, Union City and Saegertown played one of the most exciting championship games in recent memory. Union City held a 20 point lead in the third quarter but Saegertown started to chip away at the lead, coming back to tie the game at 54 all with just 49 seconds left. Union City took the lead back, and then with six seconds to go, Saegertown had a chance to tie the game again but missed both foul shots. Saegertown got the ball back but with three seconds left, Union City caused a turnover and foul, making its last two foul shots to win the game and the championship by a score of 58 to 54. The Townville Lions Club would like to thank all the players, coaches, assistants, referees, parents, grandparents, sponsors and fans who helped make our 51st tournament a success.
School news
— This is “Read Across America Week” with a focus on Dr. Seuss books each day. Today the featured book is “Fox in Socks” and students are encouraged to wear crazy socks today. Friday the book is “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” so you can have your hand at career dress up day.
— Maplewood Elementary School PTO meet this evening. The meeting is in the library at 6.
— There will be a Jazz Festival held at Maplewood Elementary School on Wednesday, March 11.
— PENNCREST students will have Friday, March 13 off.
MES PTO, in conjunction with Cambridge Springs Elementary PTO, will sponsor a special event to be held on Monday, March 16. The Harlem Wizards will be there for an awesome basketball game with teachers from MES and CSES. The teachers will join forces and become the “Blue Tigers” to take on the Harlem Wizards in a fundraiser game to be held at Maplewood High gym at 30383 Guys Mills Road, Guys Mills. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30. Concessions will be available.
If you prefer to buy your tickets in person, they will be available at Maplewood Elementary today from 5 to 8 p.m. (This also the PTO meeting night, if parents are interested in attending that too.) This is the final date to take advantage of this offer. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door if available. This will be an amazing match-up to see, so plan to get your tickets early and attend for a great time of fun and laughs. The website for more information for costs and ordering is: harlemwizards.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2472177.
— Kindergarten Registration is the best time of the year. Maplewood Elementary is getting ready to welcome its littlest learners at “Kindergarten Information Night“. Hear what Kindergarten is going to be all about on March 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You can register your child for Kindergarten that night or during the “Kindergarten Welcome Appointments” that will be held on April 15 and 16 so thastaff can get to know the students and their families better. Please look up the Kindergarten Survey online for details on what you will need to register your child. For planning purposes, please feel free to return a survey to the school or call and sign up by calling us in the main office at (814) 337-1659.
— Maplewood Elementary has rescheduled their Spring picture day for Friday, March 27.
From the kitchen
This week’s diabetic recipe is a twist on an old fashion dish that many enjoy. “Oven Beef Stew for Diabetics” can be served to others without concern, but is geared to be appropriate for those that have diabetes. Prepare two pounds of lean stew meat in bite-sized chunks, then dice two medium onions into chunks. Dice a cup of celery, as well as three or four medium potatoes. Slice two or more cups of carrots to finish preparing the veggies needed for this dish. Put these all into a large casserole or roaster with a tight lid. Mix in two heaping tablespoons of tapioca, one tablespoon of sugar, and one tablespoon of salt, if desired. Pour two cups of tomato juice over the mixture. Sprinkle with chopped parsley, salt and pepper, to taste, over the top. Cover and bake at 250 degrees for five to seven hours.
NOTE: This recipe can also be made with lamb, if desired.
Have a happy...
The first birthdays for the week fall on Monday for Lorna Waddell and Owen Waid, with the 10th being a day of celebration for Heather Scrivens, Amber Stouffer and Nathan Colwell. Sharing the 11th are Lori Saxton, Bree Neely, Kathleen Wheelock, Dick Smith Jr. and Dan Mailliard. Jay Sullivan has the 12th to himself as his day, while the 13th is shared by Pastor Vince Seen, Kenzie Prather, Timothy Edwards, Jody Slinguff and Jennifer Lauer. The last birthdays for the week are Michael Huddleson and Angela Hanyok on the 14th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article. Call (814) 967-2677 or email mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
