Good morning. Today is Cinco de Mayo and traditionally folks are enjoying some Spanish dishes and customs. I like different dishes that are not so spicy, though I have tried a few that were too tangy for my liking, it rarely keeps me from trying more in the future. I do have to ask about ingredients often since I have allergies to deal with.
Sunday is Mother’s Day, so I hope that you have time to be with your mother, or share the day with other mothers in your family. Some of us have lost our mother and that makes this day a bittersweet time for us. But I for one, enjoy seeing the daughters and granddaughters being lavished with attention and gifts at this time of the year. Either way, have a great Mother’s Day everyone.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday service begins at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Townville Baptist Church Olympians and Plugged In youth group are ending their meetings until the fall season. They will return after the school year begins in September.
The Release Time classes, with leader Becky Mattocks, are held on Tuesday at Townville Baptist Church. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done. The Release Time year will soon be coming to a close. The last day for the year will be Tuesday, May 17. The group will once again be doing a sundae celebration with the kids.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Vacation Bible school will be held from July 25 to 29. Other details will be shared as they are announced.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
A new small group called “Living Hope” has formed. The group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Alice McClymonds. The classes are held at the Blooming Valley church.
Christian Summer Camps are being booked for students. If your children are interested in attending, register early to get the time and location preferred.
— Mark the date of June 25 on your calendar beginning at 1 p.m. until everyone leaves for the night. The celebration is for the retirement of Frank and Betty Weingard from the church’s leadership. It will be held at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated. Donations will prevent creating a large debt when the time comes for this project to be done.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Alice Jackson passed last week. She is survived by her three daughters; Sonda, Marsha Jackson, and Geri Lynn Whitney; a son, Aric Jackson, and daughters-in-law, Tracey and Tiffany Jackson. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; Tristen, Matthew, Allison, Paige, Ashley, Rachel, Madison, Kaitlin, Jacob, Richard Jr., Zandrea, Zachery, Ian, Isaiah, and Ami and Aric Jackson, of Townville; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
— Nancy Gleason Badger passed away recently. She is survived by her husband, Daniel; two daughters, Terry Badger and Ami Tatalovic, both of the Townville area, and their families. She is also survived by her grandson, Sam Tatalovic, and two great-grandchildren, Bryton and Brogan.
— Our last passing to mention is Christi Sue (Feevey) Kirkwood, who passed last Monday. She was a Maplewood High School graduate from the Class of 1982. Her survivors are her husband, Richard; three children, Alexa, Heather Charlesworth and Ishmael Kirkwood, and her grandson, Trenton Charlesworth. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community, or attended as a part of the Townville Schools, or more recently the Maplewood Schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins.
Clubs/groups
— Another sign of Spring is the local community clean up days that are being held in the surrounding townships. Coming up on Saturday, May 7, is clean up at Athens Township from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The collection site is the Township building at 35697 Centerville Road.
Residents are responsible to unload their items. Items that will not be typically accepted are tires, batteries, construction materials, shingles, chemicals, paints or paint cans, hazardous materials, TVs, recyclables, computers, printers, keyboards and other electronics.
The clean up is for Athens Township residents only. Donations are appreciated to help defray the cost of this project.
— Troy Township clean up is on May 21 from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Steuben Township will be holding their clean up day on Saturday, May 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building. No tires, oils or TV’s or electronics that fall under the state’s electronic recycling law will be accepted. Donations will be accepted to help defray costs. Additional information can be obtained by calling the township building at (814) 967-4499. Acceptable items include non-burnables, appliances without freon, metals, steel items, furniture, lawnmowers, bicycles and tricycles. Others will be listed as details of their guidelines are shared.
— The Diamond Cemetery annual meeting and clean up is scheduled for Friday, May 6 at 1 p.m. The rain date is the next day, Saturday, May 7 at the same time. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery would be appreciated. They can be sent to the treasurer, Judy Abrams at 1397 South Perry Street, Titusville Pa. 16354., or to President Michael Millard at 992 Goodwin Road, Titusville or Secretary James Ohl at 1434 Buffalo Street, Franklin, Pa. 16323.
— The Chapmanville Cemetery annual meeting and clean up is set for Saturday, May 7. Clean up begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 6:30. If you have any questions, contact Jearetta Proper at (814) 720-6819.
— The Kingsley Cemetery is accepting donations to maintain the grounds upkeep. It has expenses of about $3,500 per year. The caretaker of the cemetery is asking for monetary donations to help with the cost of caring for the grounds, and the insurance required for it. Contact Lee Lake at (814) 720-7330 for more information.
— The Townville Yard Sales will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11. The time will be flexible as each location sets their desired hours.
— The Old Home Days committee met at the fire hall for the April meeting. The two-day event will be held on July 15 and 16 at Maplewood Elementary School. Events that are back on the agenda include; the children’s coloring contest, Bingo, the Miss Townville Pageant, the 5K Race, the Classic Car Cruise-In, children’s games and Frog Jump, the Silent Auction, entertainment, and a roster of 17 prizes being awarded in the raffle. Also returning this year is the Tractor Pull, Arm Wrestling, booth decorating contest and Magic Steve. New to this year’s events is a Gingerbread House Contest, in keeping with the theme of “Christmas in July”. The next Old Home Days Committee meeting will be on Monday, May 23 at the Townville fire hall in the training room at the back of the building at 7 p.m.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77 Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673 2302. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
— Attention all members of the Townville Class of 1965. Circle Saturday, Sept. 24 on your calendar. The reunion committee is planning a “75th Birthday Bash” for the 57th annual reunion to be held at Hoss’s Steak House and Restaurant in Meadville.
School news
The Prom will be held at Nick’s Place in Edinboro this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The Maplewood High Senior Trip to Pittsburgh will be on Thursday, May 19. This will be a day long trip.
Maplewood will hold their annual May Show on Friday, May 20. It will start at 6 p.m. and close at 8:30.
A Band and Chorus Concert will be held at Maplewood Elementary on May 25. More details will be shared next week.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches for every student during the entire school year. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood spring sports continue today with the girls varsity softball team hosting Rocky Grove for a 3 p.m. game on the home field at Maplewood. Later, the boys varsity baseball players will face Cochranton for a home game at the Randolph field in Guys Mills.
Then the teams take a break until Monday due to the Prom.
Next Monday, the boys varsity baseball game will be at home at 4:30 p.m. as the Tigers challenge Eisenhower in one of the last games of the season. At the same time, the girls varsity softball players will host Youngsville on the home field at Maplewood.
On Tuesday, the only game is the girls varsity softball team versus Cochranton at 4:30 p.m. on the home field.
On Wednesday, the boys varsity baseball game is on the road, as they head for Youngsville for a 4 p.m. start to finish the week of games.
Have a Happy…
Birthdays happening on Sunday are Tom Cook, Garry Hartzell and Carolyn Cox. Sharing May 9 are Pastor Bruce Moses, Leona Rodgers, Trista Robinson and Mason Sciallos. Michelle Frutiger will have May 10 to herself, while May 12 is shared by Ben Saxton, Keela Gray, Nathan Scovell and Rahn Hill. May 13 is shared by Rebecca Worley, John Kanyuck, Robert Mitchum and Sheila Braun, and the only birthday on May 14 is Dylan Reed.
Sharing their anniversary on May 14 are David and Joi Fultz, and Don and Bonnie Vanderhoof.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677 or mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
From the Kitchen
This week’s recipe is with diabetics in mind, but everyone can enjoy trying this dish. “Farmhouse Apple Coleslaw” is a refreshing twist to a cool spring salad. The apple and raisins add a natural sweetness, so there’s only a small amount of added sugar, if desired.
In a serving bowl, combine four cups of shredded cabbage, one large apple, chopped, three-fourths cup of golden raisins, or craisins, one-half cup each of small-chopped cauliflower and celery, and one-fourth cup of chopped sweet onion.
In a small bowl, combine one-fourth cup of mayonnaise or Greek yogurt, two tablespoons of lemon juice, one tablespoon sugar, or less, to taste, one tablespoon of olive oil, one-half teaspoon of salt, or less to taste, and one-eighth teaspoon of pepper. Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
This recipe makes 12 servings with each serving being two-thirds of a cup. The serving has about 90 calories per serving, with a diabetic exchange being one vegetable, one fat and .5 starch.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, face book, or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as "Townville News," so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week's article.
