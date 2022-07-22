Good Morning. Now that the Townville Old Home Days are over and clean-up is complete, life in the borough is settling down to a more normal pace, like other small towns and villages.
There are still events happening in the surrounding area, but for the most part, we can participate as spectators, rather than being on duty in the many ways that volunteers do. And we can take a deep sigh of relief that we were very successful in putting on a great celebration, and the community will benefit in many ways in what we accomplished post-pandemic shutdown era.
It felt good to be back on the school grounds for our festivities this year with the turnout and feedback from visitors appearing to support the effort wholeheartedly.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday Worship services at 10:15 a.m. Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The new pastor for the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge, Pastor Gary Wade began on July 1. He will be unavailable from July 25 to 29.
The Hopeful Heart Charge will have a picnic on Aug. 5 at Wheelock’s Pavilion at 6 p.m. The “Welcome Reception” will be scheduled at a later date, so church members can meet and get to know the new Pastor and his family. Each church in the Charge will set their own date to introduce the new Pastor and his family to the church’s congregations.
— The Townville UMC will be participating in the Garden Share program in conjunction with the New Richmond food pantry again this year. Produce may be dropped off at the Methodist Church to be picked up between 5 and 5:15 on Tuesdays. Please join us in sharing our gardens with those that need a little extra.
— The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study for the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible Study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Those meetings are held in the Social Hall.
The Vacation Bible School will take place from July 25 to 29. The theme for this year’s VBS is “Make Waves.” Classes will be held from 6 to 8:15 p.m.. This program is set up for students from Pre-K to sixth grade.
— The Townville Baptist Church Campfire Fellowship will be held on Sunday, July 31. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and a dish to share. It will be held behind the church rain or shine. Games will be played inside, if it rains.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour at 11.
Condolences
— Gerald “Jerry” Madden passed last week. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Madden; son, Jeffrey and wife, Tracy; four grandchildren, Ashley Brewington, Katherine, Kevin, and Kelly Madden; two great-grandchildren, Colin and Nora; one brother, George Frutiger, of Townville, and many nieces and nephews.
— Faye Findlay Weaver was a graduate of Townville High, Class of 1957, and she passed on Wednesday, July 13. Faye is survived by her children, Rhonda Brunecz, Robbin Weaver, Tammi Holden and Susanne Rugar, and their families that include eight grandchildren; Kyle and Mikayla Holden, Brandon and Taylor Brunecz, Wyatt and Mackenzie Rugar, Nathaniel and Nicholas Weaver; great-grandson, Jaxton Brunecz; siblings, Patricia Tubbs, of Townville, Rita Erickson and Sandra Harger, of Erie, and Mary Hasbrouck, of Iowa, and many nieces and nephews.
— James Lingo passed away last Sunday. He was a graduate of Townville High. James is survived by his wife, Kathy (Rose) Lingo; daughter, Jamie Miller and her fiancé, David Myers; granddaughter, Jessie Miller; great-grandchild, Paisley Miller; his sister, Mary Roberts; two brothers, David and Michael and their families; stepmother, Evelyn Lingo; stepbrothers, Barry and Harry Dilley; sister-in-law, Sandy Rose; three brothers-in-law, Jack, Mike, and Tony Rose and their families, which include several nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks that are connected to the Townville community, directly or by family or job, or attended school here as part of the Townville schools, or more recently, the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins, to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Titusville High School is holding “Free Swims” for the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. until July 28. Children under age six and younger must be accompanied by a parent or responsible caregiver.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. Anyone is welcome to participate in this program. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time, or talents from your garden. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
— The Townville Women’s Club will meet today. It will be a picnic held at Wheelock’s Pavilion at noon. The hostess will be Jody Riley.
Class reunions
— The Townville Class of 1972 is holding its 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wheelock’s Pavilion, located at 15244 Centerville Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. A tour of the former high school will be at 4:30 p.m. starting at the front entrance of the school. The cocktail hour is at 5 and the catered dinner begins at 6. We want to see a large turnout for this milestone reunion.
Townville Old Home Days
With the celebration over for another year, it is now time to list the winners of the various contest and competitions, beginning with the children’s events.
The winners of the coloring contest in each age group are listed as the first, second and third places:
— Two- to three-year-old; 1) Lillian Boyd, 2) Reagan Bowes, 3) Braelyn Sturrock.
— Four- to five-year-old; 1) Gemma Bryant, 2) Paige Martin, 3) Nicholas Anderson.
— Six- to seven-year-old; 1) Payton Bowes, 2) Nora Marteeny, 3) Claire Lauer.
— Eight- to nine-year-old; 1) Andrew Zimjewski, 2) Grace Hamilton, 3) Hallie Steck.
— 10- to 12-year-old; 1) Rylee Alabran, 2) Thomas McNamara, and 3) Jacob Lauer.
The Frog Jump results were in various age groups as well, and the top places of winners are first, second, and third.
— Three year and under category; 1) Gwendolyn Bryant, 2) Percival Bryant, 3) Mitchel Snyder.
— Four to six; 1) Gideon Bryant, 2) Mylah Feleppa, 3) Titus Bryant.
— Seven to nine; 1) Hunter Bradick, 2) Kai Graybill, 3) Carter Lehman.
—10- to 12-year-old; 1) Parker Graybill, 2) Hunter Woolstrum, 3)Gianna Graybill.
— 13 to 17; 1) Kendal Johnston, Reagan Johnston, 3) Michael Lehman.
— 18 and older; 1) Chris Ploski, 2) Luke Sleeman, and Loren Miller.
The newest contest was the Gingerbread House Competition with the first and second places take by; 1) Adeline Proper and 2) Penelope Proper.
There was no list made available for the Mistletoe run, but the list of 5K winners is as follows:
— Overall female winner; Tammy Liplin.
— Male overall winner; Keegan Kirkwood.
The first and second place in each of the female and male age groups are as follows:
— Female age 12 to 19; 1) Kennedy Liederbach, 2) Corabel Shiley.
— Male winners; 1) Jackson Bowers, and 2) Travis Hershberger.
— Female 20- to 29-year-old; 1) Olivia Leech, 2) Rachel MacKen.
— Male 20-29; 1) Austin Shaw, 2) Seth Hall.
— Females age 30 to 39; 1) Allie Brad, 2) Michelle Adams.
— Male 30-39; 1) Edward Reagle, 2) John Cass.
— Female 40-49 class winner was Jennifer Surenna, and the male winner was Jeremy Post.
— Female 50 to 59; 1) Kelly Mattocks, 2) Desiree Davis.
— Male 50-59; 1) Mike Markiewicz, 2) Jay Kriner.
— The last category for the 5K runners were the female finisher being 1) Pam Post, and the male winners were 1) Ed Masta, and 2) Rod Brest for the 60- to 69-year-old class.
The winners in the Townville Old Home Days parade with the theme of Christmas in July were in these categories for the floats:
— First went to Abundant Life.
— Second place was the Townville Lions Club.
— Third was The Kniche
— Fourth place was Youth Vision.
The rest of the winners in other competitions will be announced in next week’s column.
School news
The office hours for all the PENNCREST Schools during the summer break are on Monday to Thursdays each week. The offices will be closed on Fridays during the summer.
The Marching Band summer practice will be on Wednesday, July 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The Marching Band will hold Marching Band Camp for two weeks, Monday to Friday during the weeks of Aug. 8 and 15 starting at 8 a.m. each day.
From the kitchen
This week, the recipe is “Salmon Summer Salad.” Arrange a small head of iceberg lettuce, and 1/2 head of romaine lettuce, torn into pieces, 8 ounces of sliced white mushrooms, 2 medium tomatoes, cut into wedges, and 1 sliced green pepper into a salad bowl. Flake in a 14.2-ounce can of skinless and boneless pink salmon.
Just before serving, toss with 3/4 cup of Italian dressing. Drizzle, if desired, with additional dressing. This recipe makes four servings.
Have a Happy…
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Sandy Motter, and Lillian Boyd., and celebrating on July 26 are Jeff Hulings, Shawn Consla and Jeannine Schley. July 27 will be busy with birthday wishes for Kim Templin, Joyce Brown, Sonia Melhalko, Julie Slagle, Kitty Wentz and Susie Sopher, while Morgan Mitcham is the only birthday on July 28. Derek Reynolds and Albert Rosenberg share July 29 as their day, and the last birthday for the week is Gage Rossey.
Chuck and Tina Sterling have an anniversary on July 27. Tim and Mary DeMaison have their anniversary on July 28.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Please be sure to note you subject as “Townville News,” so I do not miss your information, and give it prompt and proper attention.
If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
