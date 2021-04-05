Good Morning. Have you noticed the number of trees starting to bloom with the soft spring colors of pink, white and yellow? Most of the yellows are on the Forsythia bushes. I even heard the “peepers” on two different evenings already. Though the tricks of April 1 tease of snow, the Easter weekend looks to be sunny and warmer. I hope that everyone can have a wonderful Easter holiday with family and friends. “Happy Easter” to each and every one of you from Townville, presently, or from the past.
Trout fishing season begins this weekend. Enjoy the outdoors while you try your luck at casting your line. Good luck in finding the right spot and bait to use in getting your limit of trout on the first day.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate, is being held in-person again. The Release Time program has a new address, which is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began in January at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Celebration
— Sandra (Sandy) Patterson Goodemote, Class of 1959, turns 80 on April 12. Theda Patterson Strickland, Class of 1958, would like to have as many as possible send her a birthday card. Sandy has had health issues and with the COVID restrictions, cards seem the safest method to help her celebrate. The family would appreciate your support and good wishes. Her address is: Sandy Goodemote, 671 Davenport St., Meadville, Pa. 16335. Many folks will remember Sandy as a volunteer for Old Home Days when she helped run the silent auction.
Condolences
— Bethany Klingensmith, of Guys Mills, passed last week. She was a 2016 graduate of Maplewood High School, played basketball and was a cheerleader. Surviving her are three children; Jafari, Amillie and Lillyona; parents, Wendy and James Oakes; grandmother, Joyce Tarr, and brother, Ronald Klingensmith, all of Guys Mills, and sister, Kayla Oakes, of Clarion.
We express our many sympathies for the family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Memorial service
— The Memorial service for Chris Lucas Richardson is to be held on April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Little Cooley United Methodist Church, in Little Cooley, off State Route 77. This is the church where the Lucas and Halsey families attended church when it was the Evangelical Church. The ladies of the church are serving a lunch after the service and will need a head count. If you plan to attend, contact Honey Gawlinski via Messenger.
Clubs/groups
— The Rotary Club of Titusville is holding a drive-thru Easter Luncheon on Easter Sunday, April 4. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TYC-TOC Building at Burgess Park. The menu will be baked ham, parsley potatoes, candied yams, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert. Meals can be reserved by calling (814) 208-3964 or on the Rotary Facebook Event page. Leave your name, phone number and number of meals that you desire. Donations are appreciated. All donations support community and youth projects.
— The Townville Area Senior Citizens will meet for the first meeting of 2021 on Wednesday, April 7. The meeting will be held at the Townville fire hall. The meal will be at noon. Those who attend should bring a table service, tureen and/or dessert. Coffee will be provided. New members are welcome and invited to join.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
School news
April is here and Easter break will be from Thursday, April 1 to Monday, April 5.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance in March for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All Board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
— Applications for working at the Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Guys Mills are now available in the Maplewood High School guidance office. The Summer Youth Conservation Corps program is offering positions for students that are 40 hours per week. The program runs from June 21 to Aug. 13, 2021. The program is open to students to students age 15 to 18. The deadline to apply is April 13, 2021.
— Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11.
It has been announced that there will be a prom for seniors only. The date is set for May 8. It will be held at Maplewood High School. The theme is “Once Upon a Prom.” Sign-up sheets are out for the seniors and their one guest. There is no charge for the prom this year.
The Maplewood spring sport season is also on break until after Easter. The girls will begin action on Tuesday with a varsity softball game at Cambridge Springs at 4 p.m. The junior high volleyball team will head for Titusville for their match at 4 p.m., as well. Then on Wednesday, the girls junior high volleyball players will host Union City for a 4 p.m. match on the home court. The boys varsity baseball game is slated to play at 4 p.m. at Iroquois Junior/Senior High School on Wednesday.
From the kitchen
Here is a refreshing recipe for “Thai Broccoli Salad” that you may want to serve for Easter. It may be a healthy choice for diabetics as well. Combine 1/4 cup of light creamy or chunky peanut butter with 3 teaspoons of Splenda, 1 1/2 tablespoons of hot water, 1 tablespoon each of lime juice and soy sauce, 1/1/2 teaspoons of sesame oil, and 1/4 teaspoon of red pepper flakes until well blended. Then set aside.
Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add 3 cups of broccoli florets, 1/2 cup of chopped red bell pepper, 1/4 cup of chopped green onions, and 1 clove of garlic that has been crushed. Stir fry for 3 to 4 minutes until the vegetables are tender-crisp. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the peanut butter sauce mixture. Place in a serving bowl and serve warm or at room temperature. This recipe makes four servings that are 199 calories per serving.
Have a happy...
Birthdays falling on Sunday are Billy Mealy and Meghan Proper. Those celebrating on April 5 are Jim Sheets, Craig Mack, Curtis Halsey and Meadow Gallegor. Josie Meyer has her day on April 6, and April 7 is shared by my brother, Bob Cowan and Matthew Cook. April 8 is shared by Gail Anthony, Becky Peterson and David Moyer, while Deb Reynolds has her day on April 9. The last birthdays for the week are Matthew Geiger, Betsy Wangler and Kathy Peterson on April 10.
Brad and Jill Holcomb have an anniversary on April 8. Tim and Chelby Robinson have their anniversary on April 10.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
