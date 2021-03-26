Good Morning. Have you noticed with the warm weather this week that the flowers are beginning to sprout and even bloom in some cases. It is so nice to see splashes of color appearing here and there. Hopefully, there will not be a cold spell to ruin the flowers as they make their cheerful appearance.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began in January at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate, is being held in-person again. The Release Time program has a new address, which is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Condolences
— Virginia “Ginny, Genny” (Proper) Filipowski passed on March 18. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Ginny Proper, formerly of Main Street in Townville. She was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1965. Ginny is survived by her daughter; Amy and family; brothers, Warren and Arthur, and sisters-in-law, Lois Proper and Alena Kinnear, both of Townville, and Judy Proper.
— Steve Elmer also passed last week. He is survived by his mother, of Meadville; four children, Shawn, Brandon, both of Guys Mills, Dustin, of Meadville, and Jaime Dougherty, of Townville, and three sisters.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Rotary Club of Titusville is holding a drive-thru Easter Luncheon on Easter Sunday, April 4th. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TYC-TOC Building at Burgess Park. The menu will be baked ham, parsley potatoes, candied yams, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert. Meals can be reserved by calling (814) 208-3964 or on the Rotary Facebook Event page. Leave your name, phone number and number of meals that you desire. Donations are appreciated. All donations support community and youth projects.
School news
April is just around the corner. Easter break will be from Thursday, April 1 to Monday, April 5.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance in March for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All Board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
— Applications for working at the Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Guys Mills are now available in the Maplewood High School guidance office. The Summer Youth Conservation Corps program is offering positions for students that are 40 hours per week. The program runs from June 21 to Aug. 13, 2021. The program is open to students to students age 15 to 18. The deadline to apply is April 13, 2021.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
— All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
— All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
Registration forms and other important information regarding kindergarten registration will be mailed to parents who have completed and submitted the form or who have contacted the elementary school office.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021..
It has been announced that there will be a prom for seniors only. The date is set for May 8. It will be held at Maplewood High School. The theme is “Once Upon a Prom.” Sign-up sheets are out for the seniors and their one guest. There is no charge for the prom this year.
Maplewood spring sports season has the boys junior high volleyball team heading to Cambridge Springs for a 4 p.m. match on Friday.
On Monday, the girls junior high volleyball players will travel to Meadville Area Senior High School for a 4 p.m. match. The boys varsity baseball game will be played at the Randolph Township field, as they host Rocky Grove Junior/Senior High School at 4:30 on Monday, weather-permitting. The girls take to the field on Tuesday, when the softball squad is on the road to Conneaut Area Senior High School for a 4 p.m. game, weather-permitting. The girls junior high volleyball team will face the Saegertown Lady Panthers on the home court at 4 on Wednesday.
From the kitchen
This week, we have another recipe using leftovers. This recipe is a twist on a tuna noodle casserole that uses pre-cooked macaroni in place of the noodles. Many of these ingredients may be in your refrigerator already. Here is how to make “Cheesy Tuna Casserole”.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a 9x13-inch baking dish, combine 3 cups of pre-cooked macaroni, a 5-ounce can of drained tuna and a 10.75-ounce can of condensed cream of chicken soup. Mix well and top with 1 cup of shredded Cheddar cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes, or until bubbly. Sprinkle with 1 1/2 cup of fried onions and bake for another 5 minutes. Serve hot. This recipe makes eight servings.
Have a happy ...
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Samantha Taylor and Jim Wheelock, while March 29 is shared by Nicole Delp, Tom Shontz, Nicole Marvin and Brian Womer. Danielle Frantz, Steve Waid and Nancy Colwell share their day of celebration on March 30. The last birthdays for the month of March are Aunna Shaw, and Andrew Robinson. Bringing in the month of April will be Kyle Nuhfer, and Annie Lupher on April 1. Celebrating on April 2 are Karen Infield, Sue Christy and Hilary Hanna. The last birthdays for the week are Brandon Edwards, Barbara Kathleen Muir and Randy Mihailoff on April 3.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
