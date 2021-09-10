Good Morning. I hope that everyone enjoyed the holiday weekend with family and friends having time for picnics and visiting. I know several families went camping for their last hurrah of the summer.
It is sad that as the children get back into the school schedule, the students are dealing with the sudden changes of having orders from the Governor to wear a mask during the school day again. It would be nice if the children could look forward to a calmer year in the classroom, but as long as the pandemic rears its ugly head once more, it seems that it will be another havoc-ridden year ahead.
Churches
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Hopeful Heart Charge Picnic is scheduled for Friday. Bring a dish to share. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided.
The bible study classes will resume on Saturday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m.
— A Chicken ‘N Biscuit dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Blooming Valley UMC from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. There will be a cost to the meal.
— The Troy Center Annual Pig Roast will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12. Bring a dish to share. Serving will begin at 12:30 p.m. after the worship service. The public is welcome to attend.
— The “Garden Share Program” is providing fresh produce for the “Food For Thought” food pantry, which is located at the New Richmond United Methodist Church on Route 77. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC. The produce will be distributed on Wednesday evenings at the food pantry. The last collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 14. For more details, contact Gene Litke at (814) 967-2411.
— A United Methodist Women’s Rummage Sale is on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25. Donations can be brought in the week of the Sept. 20.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Tammy Smith Fink passed away recently. She was a graduate of Maplewood High, Class of 1978. She is survived by three sons, Ben (Erin), Jesse (Heather) and Cody (Maria); 12 grandchildren; siblings, Shawn Smith, Syleste Foltz and Katrina Griswold and many nieces and nephews.
— Dorothy Jean Nirmarier passed last Friday. She was the mother of George Nirmarier Jr. and family, of Townville. Her other children which were four sons, Ronald, Michael, Gary and William Nirmarier; daughters, Cathy Downing and Gloria Schweitzer and their families; 27 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters and two brothers.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
—Drake Well Museum announced that the Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 has been postponed. The tentative date for the Spring Gas Up is now set for Saturday, May 7, 2022.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from the Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you. Tickets continue to be available at Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club service projects.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The “Garden Share Program” started in July as a means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry. It is ending on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC.
— The Townville Women’s Club met on Aug. 19 with 11 members present at the Townville Volunteer Fire Hall. President Linda McCarl presided over the meeting and also was the hostess. A report was given on the absent members and the shut-ins. The minutes and treasurer’s reports were approved. An update on the Townville Women’s Club Garden was discussed and a brief meeting followed.
McCarl introduced the speaker, Dannielle Nebinski, of Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. She spoke about the school, which began 15 years ago as ECUA and has been NPRC for the last four years with noticeable growth. Dannielle’s goal as assistant director is to engage all students to succeed in their vocation and education.
NPRC works in nine counties of the northern tier of Pennsylvania to engage students to help meet their needs and obtain jobs in their local communities. There are 27 NPRC sites presently. They offer two-year associate degrees, six in various liberal studies, and most recently, degrees in science and technology. They offer CDA and child development, tourism and many more certifications. Since they have no campus and use various community centers, their cost is substantially lower. NPRC’s next goal is to expand their candidacy status in State and Federal levels, which would help with funding. The staff spend countless hours going over and above to help those who find themselves in crisis and in need of an advocate.
Veterans also benefit from their programs. This fall, 89 students are enrolled, up from 71 and 76 in the prior two semesters of 2020. The Women’s Club members learned so much about this program.
Following the program, a light lunch was served to the members. The next meeting of the Townville Women’s Club will be on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Townville Fire Hall. Gert Davison will be the hostess and will serve a light lunch as part of the gathering. Submitted by Secretary Linda Hellein.
— The Release Time classes will start on Tuesday, Sept. 21. As of now, the classes are moving back to the processes and procedures in place last school year. This means that Becky is able to enter the school to get the kids and things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Staff will maintain cleaning and sanitizing of tables after each group. Staff look forward to a year of growing closer with the children as they continue their work.
Townville Class of 1971 50th Reunion
The Townville High School class of 1971 is having its 50th reunion on Sept. 18 at Cross Creek Resort. The meal will include salad, rolls, butter, multi-entree buffet, with a variety of sides dishes to choose from. Coffee, iced tea and dessert are also included. The Social Hour will begin at 5 p.m. with a cash bar. The Crystal Ring Lounge will have some entertainment.
School news
The students will again have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. No further action is required for students to receive a free breakfast and lunch. The school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. If you have received a notice of direct certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
The Fall Sports schedule has a hiccup in it with this week’s varsity football game being canceled due to the pandemic.
As of Tuesday evening, the rest of the agenda is still in place with today showing the Titusville girls varsity soccer team coming to the home field at Maplewood Elementary for a 4 p.m. match. The girls junior high basketball squad will be on the home court for a game against Cochranton at the same time. The boys junior high football players will be at Cambridge Springs High for a game at 4 p.m. Later, the girls varsity volleyball match will be at Meadville Area Senior High at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s activities start with the Flag Football games held at Maplewood with the yellow team facing the blue team at 8 a.m., while the green team faces the red team at the same time. At 9 a.m., the C1 team will play against the orange team, and the C2 players will take on the black team also. C3 players face the gray team at 10 a.m. and the C4 team plays against the maroon team at the same time.
The girls varsity volleyball is on the home court for an open date with a time to be announced. The girls varsity soccer players will be at the Sharpsville Area Sr. High for a match at noon. Also at noon, the Maplewood Little Gridders play at Cambridge Springs with Meadville #1 team.
On Monday, the varsity golf team will travel to the Riverside Golf Course to challenge Cambridge Springs players to a round of 18 holes starting at 1 p.m. Later, at 4 p.m., the girls junior high basketball players will have their tip-off for a game against Union City.
The boys JV football team will be on the road to Saegertown for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday. The girls varsity soccer team will host Iroquois Jr./Sr. High at a 4 p.m. match. The Co-Ed varsity cross country team will travel to Oil City for a “Tri-Meet” that begins at 4 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the girls JV volleyball squad will be at Slippery Rock Area High School for their match. The girls varsity volleyball players will have their match at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock Area High.
On Wednesday, the girls junior high basketball team will host Saegertown for a 4 p.m. game. Also on Wednesday will be the Flag Football games for the red team to take on the gray team, while the blue team will play against the maroon team, both at 6 p.m.
From the kitchen
All too soon, fresh garden produce will be gone and when you want a salad you will need to visit the grocery store to get the makings. But this week, you can have another type of salad with this “Chunky Chicken Apple Salad”.
Mix 6 ounces of grilled chicken, cut into bite-sized cubes, with one medium apple that has been cored and chopped, 1 small stalk of celery that is chopped, 1/4 cup of mayonnaise and 1/4 teaspoon of lemon juice until well blended. If desired, you can also add 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts, and stir in until blended. Serve immediately. Or, cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. This recipe makes three servings. Recipe can be doubled, if needed.
Have a Happy...
Sharing their special day on Sunday are Jamie Hall, John Smith, Gregory Seen and Lois Burrows, with Karen Geiger celebrating on Sept. 13. Sept. 14 is shared by Jennifer Atha, Garold Molli, Adam Zinz and Ella Moyer, while Sept. 16 is shared by Scott Setta and Bronson Schneider. The last birthdays for the week are shared on Sept. 17 by Rebecca Bryant, and Sophia Hanna.
Sharing their anniversary on Sept. 15 is Brian and Tammy Hollabaugh, and Brian and Tammy Jones.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
