Good morning. Congratulations to our Maplewood Seniors of 2022 that are graduating this evening. They will be marching up Main St. from the fire hall to the intersection with the Guys Mills Road at about 7:30 p.m. Then, they can return to the area where their senior picture banner is posted and take them to the former Main St. school to leave the post and enjoy taking their personal banner home with them.
Remember that the yard sales are on Friday and Saturday this week, so be wary of folks walking along the street, and those that may dash across from one side to the other while you are driving by. We wish to have a safe and positive Townville Community Yard Sales with everyone finding a treasure or an item or two they have been looking for, as a pleasant experience. While in the area, stop by to say “Hi”, if you are one of my readers.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible Study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Vacation Bible school will take place from July 25 to 29. Other details will be shared as they are announced.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Until his retirement, Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley Church.
— The Townville Yard Sale Days are to be held on June 10 and 11. Volunteers are needed to work a shift on Friday and/or Saturday during the sales.
— Mark the date of Saturday, June 25 on your calendat for the retirement celebration of Frank and Betty Weingard from the church’s leadership. It will be held at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville from 1 p.m. until everyone leaves.
— The new pastor has been appointed to the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge to begin on July 1. Pastor Gary Wade is currently an Associate Pastor in Albion. A “Welcome Reception” will be scheduled at a later date so church members can meet and get to know the new Pastor and his family. Each church will set their own date to introduce the new pastor and his family to the Church’s congregation.
— The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated, in irder to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes. The estimated cost is to be around $20,000.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Raymond Zahner passed away recently. He was born in Townville and was a Townville High graduate, as class valedictorian. His survivors include four children; Ron Zahner, Gayle Walters, Debbie Weidner, and Sharon Horger; five grandchildren; one step-grandchild, and eight great-grandchildren.
— David Proper, formerly of Townville, passed away on May 30 in Sebring, Florida. He was a graduate on the Townville High Class of 1969. Dave also formerly worked at the Townville Auto Body shop. Survivors are his mother, Eleanor Moore, of Meadville; brothers, Larry, Kevin and Pam Proper, of Erie; sisters, Kathryn Taomina, of Meadville, and Kimberly Soko,l of Canonsburg, and their families, which include several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Interment will be at a later date in Kingsley Cemetery.
— Kenneth Shreffler passed last week. He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1957. He is survived by three daughters; Christy Barlog, Corlene Dailey, and their families of nearby communities, and Melissa Bowes, of Townville and her family; nine grandchildren, Anthony, Joshua and Ivy Fox, Justin and Dylan Mosher, Jesselea Harmon, Brian Barlog, Samantha Whitmer and Trent Dailey; eight great-grandchildren, Keena, Creedence, Emma, Rylea, Jacob, Lucas, Jameson and Briggs; a brother, William; four sisters, Janet Shreffler, Joyce Armstrong, Nancy Keister, and Beatrice Terrill, that was a classmate of mine.
— Jack Somerville passed on Sunday. He was a Townville High Class of 1965 graduate. His survivors are his wife, Judy; son, Shane and wife, Alexia; five grandchildren, Wesley, Gabriella, Isabella, Aiden and Sierra, and several cousins.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks that are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville Schools, or more recently the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Yard Sales will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11. The time will be flexible as each location sets their desired hours.
— The Visitor Center at Pithole is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June through August. The grounds are open dawn to dusk year-round. This historic site is located at 14118 Pithole Road, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341, just off Route 227 (south of Pleasantville and north of Rouseville).
— The Kingsley Cemetery is in need of donations to maintain the grounds upkeep. It has expenses of about $3,500 per year, and that was before gas prices went up so much. The caretaker of the cemetery is asking the community to help by making a monetary donation to help with the cost of caring for the grounds, and the insurance required for it. Contact Lee Lake at (814) 720-7330 to get information of how to make your donation to support the Kingsley Cemetery.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77 Guys Mills, in New Richmond next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time os permitted in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302 for more details. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
School news
The students’ last day of school is today, June 9, which is a half day of classes with early dismissal.
Graduation will be at Maplewood High School at 6 p.m. this evening. Seniors that wish to be in the parade in Townville should board the bus by 7:15 p.m. to travel to the Townville Fire Department to assemble for the parade up Main St. The parade will end at the intersection of Main St. and Guys Mills Road. Seniors then can return to their banner location, and take it to the front yard of the former elementary school on Main St. to disassemble the post and take the banners home.
The office hours for all the schools during the summer break are adjusting soon following the end of the school year. I will post the official hours once they are announced.
The Maplewood High Girls Volleyball Camp will be held during the week of June 13 to 16 starting at 10 a.m.
The Marching Band is holding a Mini Camp from June 13 to 15 starting at 4 p.m.
From the kitchen
If you are like me, I love lasagna, but do not make it since a pan of regular lasagna serves so many, and I do not need an amount like that. So this recipe is made using jumbo pasta shells to make “Lasagna-Stuffed Shells” as individual servings.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, then add 3/4 of a pound of the ground beef with a big pinch of salt and pepper, and cook until the beef is seared and crumbly, about five minutes. Remove the beef from the pan and cook another 3/4 pound of the ground beef. Set all meat aside. Lower the heat to medium-low and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of chopped onion. Sauté until aromatic, about 2 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of tomato paste and 1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano, followed by the ground beef and one (14 ounce) jar of tomato sauce. Stir to combine and reduce to a simmer. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add 18 pieces of jumbo pasta shells and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, yet firm to the bite, about nine minutes. Strain, feel free to reserve some pasta water to add to the sauce, if you like.
Heat another tablespoon of olive oil, in another pan, over medium heat and add 3 cloves of garlic, that have been thinly sliced. Sauté until lightly golden. Transfer the garlic to a mixing bowl with 16 ounces of whole-milk ricotta cheese, 16 ounces of shredded mozzarella cheese, an 8-ounce package of frozen chopped spinach, that is thawed and drained, 1/4 cup of fresh basil, and lemon zest and juice from 1 medium lemon. Add salt to taste.
Pour another 14 ounces of tomato sauce into a 9x13-inch baking dish (may add a bit of the pasta water at this time, if desired). Spoon the cheese mixture into the shells, followed by the meat mixture. As you finish stuffing each shell, place it in the sauce. Top the entire baking dish with 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until the shells are hot in the center and the mozzarella cheese is melted and bubbly, for about 25 to 30 minutes. Serve immediately, or place unused servings in an air-tight container to freeze for a later date.
Have a Happy…
Sunday has a few birthdays to mention for Ginger Proper, Anna Held and Terry Edwards, and those celebrating on June 13 are Leslie Cook and Gloria Himes. Sharing June 14 are Tim Robinson, Shawn Scrivens and Joshua Scrivens, while June 15 is shared by David Zinz and Tim Thurau. Andrew Bryant has June 16 to himself as his birthday, and the last birthdays for the week are Ted Bryant, Jason McFadden and Mary Proper.
Kevin and Holly Sprong have an anniversary on June 17. Sharing their anniversary day on June 18 are Nathan and Kylee Bryant, Tom and Leslie Cook, and Rodney and Jamie Wagler.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
