Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Bible study classes are on hiatus for the summer. Plans are to start them again in August.
— The Charge Picnic is on Friday at Wheelock’s Pavilion at 6 p.m. Bring a dish or dessert to share. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided.
— The “Garden Share Program” has begun as a new means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry, which is located at the New Richmond United Methodist Church on State Route 77. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC. The produce will be distributed on Wednesday evenings at the food pantry. For more details, contact Gene Litke at (814) 967 2411. Leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland, leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Clubs/groups
— The Little Cooley UMC will again hold a “Strawberry Shortcake Drive Thru” fundraiser at the church next Sunday, from to 4 p.m. Fore more information, contact Jearetta at (814) 720-6819. The drive thru shortcake choices are yellow cake, biscuit or angel food cake. There is a fee for each shortcake order.
— Maplewood Football is having a Meet & Greet at Hunter’s Inn on Thursday, Aug. 12. Meet the players and wish them well on their upcoming season from 5 to 8 p.m. Whether you dine in or takeout, 10% of your food order will be donated to the team. Call (814) 789-2755 to order or to make reservations for large groups of 12 or larger. Groups under 12 are walk in only.
— Cub Scouts Pack 231 is having a Safari Family Fun Night on Friday, Aug. 13. It will be held at Wheelock’s Pavilion from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Free food, games and fun will be included for everyone. The grand prize drawing is a gift card to Keystone Safari.
— The 3rd Annual Festival by the Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is being held at the Zook Masonry Gym at 11914 LeBeouf Trail Road, Centerville on Aug. 13 and 14. There will be free admission, food, fellowship and fun for all ages. The entertainment schedule will include Amos Raber on Friday at 7 p.m. and Yoder Juggling at 8. On Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. is Magic Steve, Matt Raber at 2:30, Mark Gingerich and Aaron Hershberger at 3, followed by Liberated at 4, Aaron Stutzman at 5, Abundant Life at 6, followed by Brandenberger Family at 7, finishing up with Amos Raber at 8. Other activities being offered are: live music, corn hole tournament, gun raffle, volleyball tournament, 5K run/walk, a Silent Auction and food concessions. Kids’ activities include Barrel rides, Corn Bin, LEGO table and more. For more information, call (814) 282-5389.
— The “11th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is coming on Saturday, Sept. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the New Beginnings Church, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville near the Fairgrounds. This event will be held Rain or Shine.
The group is currently seeking sponsors and food vendors to sign-up. With a check or money order made payable directly to “Meadville Community Soup Kitchen,” sponsors receive an ad space on the back of event T-shirts and their name will be announced as a sponsor by the DJ at the event. Sponsorship donations must be in the Timeless Creations office no later than Aug. 20. Non-Sponsor level monetary donations or non-perishable food items for the soup kitchen are accepted and appreciated. For more information, contact Sam Steck via email at ssteck@windstream.net or call (814) 789 2113.
— Drake Well Museum and Park resumed five days-a-week operating hours in July. Official hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 31. Group tours will also resume. Museum staff and volunteers look forward to interacting with groups again after a 15-month hiatus. Facility rentals, including pavilion and room rentals begin in August, with reservations now being accepted. Visitors to Drake Well will continue to find plexiglass barriers in areas, as well as increased cleaning of high-use common surfaces as part of the daily protocol.
The first large in-person event at the museum will be the annual Fall Gas Up on Sept, 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is in partnership with the Pioneer Steam & Gas Engine Society and features large and small operating gas engines. Regular admissions fees apply.
—Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from the Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you. Tickets continue to be available at Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects
The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose for those in need. Family Ties Restaurant in Townville will collect glasses or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
— The Crawford County 4-H Archery Shooting Sport Club is kicking off this fall by offering archery open to ages 8 to 18 as of Jan. 1, 2021. This year a scholarship will be provided to cover the program fee, though a club fee to offset equipment expenses will be due at the first meeting for each member. Members are encouraged to bring their own bow and arrows. There will be some available for members to use, if needed. The first meeting will be Sept. 9 and held each Thursday for eight weeks until Oct. 28. The meetings will all be held at the Crawford County Fairgrounds from 6 to 8 p.m. Enrollment is online through the 4-H online enrollment system at 4hzsuite.org. Email Paula Lucas at pjg158@psu.edu, or call (814) 350-7751 for more information.
Townville Old Home Days
The Townville Old Home Days Committee will hold it’s annual wrap-up meeting/picnic on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Wheelock’s Pavilion. The tureen meal will begin at 5 p.m. with a review meeting to follo. Some of the topics to be discussed include setting the date and location for the 53rd Annual Old Home Days in 2022. Ideas for events and activities, as well as other matters will be discussed. All volunteers are invited to attend and to bring a dish to share. A variety of beverages will be provided.
— The Townville Fire Department raffle tickets are still for sale at Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Family Ties Restaurant and Hanna’s Hardware. The drawing will be held on Nov. 20, 2021.
The list of prizes for the drawing are:
— $1,000 sponsored by Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Donovan and Bauer’s Auto Group, Moody Welding, Ryan M. Warren Funeral and Cremation Services, Zook’ Masonry, Christy Mast Residential Apartment Rentals in Meadville, Vergona Outdoors, Powell’s Sanitation and Titusville Area Hospital
— $400 beef package donated by Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm.
— Traeger Wood Fire Pellet Grill donated by Sterling Sanitation.
— $500 gift certificate donated by Glenn Peterson Floors and Furniture.
— Marlin 22 Mag. Rifle donated by Hanna’s Hardware.
— Trimming Lawn Mower (Troy-Bilt TB130)donated by Greenhill Farm.
— Husqvarna Chain Saw donated by Hazlett Tree Service.
— Rocking Chair donated by Homewood Furniture.
— Lottery board donated by Black Diamond Farms.
— $100 cash prize donated by Central States Commercial Roofing (Aaron Hershberger)
— $250 cash prize donated by Whole Health Joint Replacement Institutes (Dr. Ryan Molli)
— Golf Package donated by Mt. Hope Golf Course.
— $250 cash prize donated by Armstrong Cable.
— A painting donated by Tim Hosisk.
— 7 cu. ft. freezer plus $200 value of meat donated by Steve Billman, Jacob A. Weaver Co. and Townville Old Home Days Committee.
All proceeds will benefit the Townville Fire Department, Ambulance Service and Ladies Auxiliary.
Townville Class of 1971 50th Reunion
The Townville High School Class of 1971 is having its 50th reunion on Sept. 18 at Cross Creek Resort. The meal will include salad, rolls, butter, multi-entree buffet, with a variety of sides dishes to choose from. Coffee, ice tea and dessert are also included. Payment, and the number attending, must be sent to Shirley Westfall by Aug. 15. The social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with a cash bar. Door prizes will be awarded. The Crystal Ring Lounge will have some entertainment. Contact Shirley as soon as possible and pass this information on to other classmates so the class can plan on a big response and turnout.
School news
Today is the last chance to get free athletic physicals at Maplewood High School. The physicals are available from 9 to 11 a.m. Athletes must bring the completed PIAA physical form with all necessary parent/guardian signature at that time.
Maplewood Junior High and Varsity football has a mandatory meeting this evening at Wheelock’s Pavilion at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share with the group. Also bring all Ads and 500 Club tickets.
Maplewood Little Gridders will hold practices on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Elementary School. Games will be held on Saturdays at 10 a.m. or noon. Packets and physical forms will be available at practice.
The Little Gridders Cheer Team will begin official practices on Aug. 16. Packets and physical forms will be available.
Members of the Flag Team will have practices starting on Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays. Games will be on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.
Beginning in August, all remaining 2021 School Board meetings will be held in the Cambridge Springs Jr/Sr High School Auditorium at 7 p. m. The August meeting will be on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Summer marching band practice will be held at Maplewood High School on the fields, classrooms and parking lots as weather allows. The last weeks of summer marching band practices will be in August during the weeks of the Aug. 9 and the 16.
The Fall Sports schedule will begin after mid-August. The opening sports will be football, golf, girls soccer and girls volleyball.
Maplewood Elementary “Back to School Night” is slated for Monday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Have a Happy...
The only birthday for Sunday, Aug. 8 is Valerie Motter, with Jim McCarl having his day on Aug. 9.Camilla Widdowson has Aug. 10 to hear birthday wishes coming her way, while Aug. 11 is shared by Joshua Gibbs, Pat Proper, Justin Sullivan and Stephanie Potts. Sharing Aug. 12 are Jearetta Proper, Michelle Proper, Tanis Weidner and Cindy Motter. Aug. 13 is shared by Kim Kimmy, Pamela Smith and Jeb Frelick, with the last birthdays of the week being Sean Vanderhoof and Steve Dunlap on Aug. 14.
Marty and Arlene Millard have an anniversary on Aug. 9. Bill and Pam Holcomb have their anniversary on Aug. 14.
If you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents and events to publish.
Contact me
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News.” Be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
