Good morning. We have now entered into the last month of 2021. With all that happens in the month, it will go quickly, too quickly for many. The winter weather seems to have arrived, though there are less than three weeks of autumn remaining.
Next Tuesday is Pearl Harbor Day, when the Japanese bombed the Hawaiian base and brought America into WWII. It was the first time that a foreign country was able to cause so much destruction to our homeland during a worldwide war. There are so few veterans who still remain from that war, and yet so many that have forgotten the cost of that day in our history. It is sad that some calendars do not even commemorate that day any longer.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Fall Bible study is on hiatus until after the first of the new year.
The Food Pantry is collecting food items and donations. Boxes of scalloped potatoes are needed at this time. Food is gathered in a box near the entry. The food boxes are packed and passed out at the end of each month.
The Townville Church Council will meet on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated in order to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
The Christmas Eve Service will be held at the Townville UMC. More details will be shared as they become available.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship service begins at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Release Time classes started the year off by moving back to the processes and procedures in place prior to last school year. This means that Becky is able to enter the school to get the kids and things should move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Cleaning and sanitizing of tables will take place after each group.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Theodore “Ted” Houy passed on Nov. 8. He was a member of the Townville High School Class of 1961. He is survived by his brothers, Ross and Bill; sisters, Kathleen, Lorraine and Juanita; children, Shelly, Lisa, DeAnne, Jerry and Dawn, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
— Kimberly Goodman passed away recently. She was a Maplewood High School graduate from the Class of 1987. She is survived by her daughter, Erin; mother, Ruth Ann Goodman; sisters, Jody Gionti and Janet Hood, and their families and extended family members, as well.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity of symbolically lighting a bulb on its “Tree of Hope” tree located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton store. Donations made in someone’s memory or honor will light a bulb. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the Helping Hands Relay For Life team of Venango County. Donations may be mailed to Judy Stevenson at 1634 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354. Checks should be written to the American Cancer Society. For questions, call (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to offer support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
School news
The Maplewood Elementary PTO meeting is today. It will be in the library at 6 p.m.
Students will again have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for students to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the District is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. Parents or guardians who have received a notice of direct certification for free meals do not need to complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
The 7th, 8th and 9th grade Winter Formal Dance will be held on Friday, Dec. 3. The dance theme is “Candyland.” Tickets will be on sale after Thanksgiving break at a discount price during each lunch break and will be full price at the door.
Maplewood teams are on hiatus until December to begin the winter sports season with both basketball and wrestling schedules.
From the kitchen
In keeping with recipes that fit into the holidays, this is a practical one for diabetics as well. This week’s recipe is “Holiday Thumbprint Cookies.” Purchase an 8-ounce package of low-fat, sugar-free yellow cake mix. Beat the cake mix with 3 tablespoons of orange juice, 2 teaspoons of grated orange peel, and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract in a medium bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed for two minutes, or until mixture looks crumbly. Increase beating two minutes more or until a smooth dough forms (dough will be very sticky).
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray baking sheets with non-stick cooking spray.
Coat hands with the non-stick spray. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place the balls on cookie sheets at 2 1/2 inches apart. Press the center of each ball with your thumb to form a depression in the dough. Fill each thumbprint with 1/2 teaspoon of all-fruit strawberry fruit spread (should be about 10 teaspoons of the fruit spread.) Prepare 2 tablespoons of pecans that are finely chopped. Sprinkle the cookies with the chopped nuts.
Bake the cookies for 8 to 9 minutes, or until cookies are a light golden brown and lose their shininess. Do not overbake. Remove to wire rack to cool completely. This recipe makes 20 cookies. One cookie is a serving and each cookie is 50 calories with 10 grams of carbs.
Have a Happy...
The only birthday on Sunday this week is Cosha Triola, while Dec. 6 is a day for Cindy Garrett to have birthday wishes coming her way. Sharing Dec. 7 are Kristin Vanderella, Jeanie Agens and DeAnn Hutchison, with Dec. 8 being shared by Leah Wagler, Pat Sterling, Rodney Wagler and Ron Vanderhoof. Dec. 9 is shared by Merrilee Monson, Logan Dempsey, Blair Boyd and Dawn Fitchner. Jordan Root is the last birthday for the week on Dec. 11.
Bob and Margie Shreffler have an anniversary on Dec. 10. Sharing their anniversary on Dec. 11 are Scott and Kathleen Wheelock and John and Katie Kanyuck.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
