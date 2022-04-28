Good morning. Friday is Arbor Day. How long has it been since you attended a community event for Arbor Day? There will be an Arbor Day tree planting dedication in Townville on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. The tree will be planted in memory of Bill Mihailoff at his residence on East Fremont Street, directly across from the former Abundant Life Church. Please try to be a part of this event. I can remember doing that when I was a kid, but do not recall much in the way of details, since I was quite young, and that was long ago.
There is so much new in today’s column, that I will keep the “intro” short for this week. Have a great week and enjoy all you can each day.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
A new small group called “Living Hope” has formed. The group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Alice McClymonds. The classes are held at the Blooming Valley church.
Christian Summer Camps are being booked for students. If your children are interested in attending, register early to get the time and location preferred.
— Mark the date of June 25 on your calendar beginning at 1 p.m. until everyone leaves for the night. The celebration is for the retirement of Frank and Betty Weingard from the church’s leadership. It will be held at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated. Donations will prevent creating a large debt when the time comes for this project to be done.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Townville Baptist Church Olympians and Plugged In youth group are ending their meetings until the fall season. They will return after the school year begins in September.
The Release Time classes, with leader Becky Mattocks, are held on Tuesday at Townville Baptist Church. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done. The Release Time year will soon be coming to a close. The last day for the year will be Tuesday, May 17. The group will once again be doing a sundae celebration with the kids.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Vacation Bible school will be held from July 2 to 29. More details will be shared as they are announced.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Terry Book passed last week. He is survived by his wife, Pamela; brothers, Kerry and Perry Book; niece, Brenda Millard; nephew, Keith Millard, of Townville, and their families.
— Brenda Kay Sampson passed last Friday. She formerly worked at Mercer Spring and Wire of Townville. Survivors are her husband, Fred Sampson Jr.; daughter, Teresa Murnock; son, Shawn Gross, and their families including four grandchildren, Evony, Ethan, Claudia and Ian; sisters, Sharon Hall, Penny Sines, and their families. Brenda also had stepchildren, Brooke Perkins, Kait Griffin and four step grandchildren Tyler, Emily, Gavin, Marley, and former stepgrandchildren, Steve Boyle, Ginger Kelli and Janel Haupt.
— Sadness affects the Sampson family again this week with Gert Sampson passing last Sunday. She was the mother-in-law to Brenda Sampson. She is survived by her husband, Fred Sampson Sr.; four children, Fred Jr., John, Pat Sampson and Ronda Riley and their families, including nine grandchildren, Kris, Todd, Uriah, Miranda, Brooke, Kait, Casey, Brendan and Aaron; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
— Our last loss to the community is Denny Wentz, who passed recently. He lost his wife, Virginia in February of this year. Denny was a graduate of the Townville High School, Class of 1958. He is survived by his daughter, Mandy Prusia; granddaughter, Abbey Prusia; brother, Tom Wentz and wife, Kitty, of Guys Mills, and several nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community, or attended as a part of the Townville Schools, or more recently the Maplewood Schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins.
Clubs/groups
— A BBQ Chicken dinner will be held at the Townville Fire Department on Friday, April 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is “donations only” and the choice is to dine in or carry out. The menu will include BBQ chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, broccoli salad, dinner rolls and delights with fruit fillings of blueberry, cherry, lemon or strawberry. Proceeds benefit the Abundant Life Christian Fellowship.
— Another sign of Spring is the local community clean-up days that are held in the surrounding townships. Coming up on Saturday, April 30, are clean-ups for East Mead Township from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Richmond Township from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plan on unloading your discards on your own.
There will clean-up days in May for Athens Township on May 7 and Troy Township on May 21.
— A “Pancake Breakfast” will be served on Sunday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department, 12638 Main Street, Hydetown,. The fundraiser breakfast includes pancakes, maple syrup and beverage.
— The Chapmanville Cemetery Annual Meeting and Clean-up is set for Saturday, May 7. Clean-up begins at 5 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 6:30. If you have any questions, contact Jearetta Proper at (814) 720-6819.
— The Kingsley Cemetery is accepting donations to maintain the grounds upkeep. It has expenses of about $3,500 per year. The caretaker of the cemetery is asking for monetary donations to help with the cost of caring for the grounds, and the insurance required for it. Contact Lee Lake at (814) 720-7330 for more information.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77 Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673 2302. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
— The Friends of Drake Well will hold an Oil Boom Era Historic Dinner on Saturday, May 18 to raise funds for a new scholarship in memory of a treasured oil historian. The multi-course dinner, exclusively featuring recipes from Titusville’s early oil days, will commemorate David L. Weber, a researcher and long-time Drake Well staff member and volunteer who passed away on March 26, 2021.
Tickets went on sale to the public on April 1 at (814) 827 2797 extension 102. Tickets are limited and were expected to sell out quickly.
— The Drake Well Marathon will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, in Titusville. It features a course which travels through the main streets of Titusville and the historic Oil Creek region. This Boston Qualifier marathon is a small-town race with a community of volunteers ready to cheer you on. The proceeds from the event support the Friends of Drake Well, Inc. Registration is open at RunRace: Find a Race | The Drake Well Marathon.
— Attention all members of the Townville Class of 1965. Circle Saturday, Sept. 24 on your calendar. The reunion committee is planning a “75th Birthday Bash” for the 57th annual reunion to be held at Hoss’s Steak House and Restaurant in Meadville.
School news
Maplewood Elementary PTO is planning to hold another “Movie Night” on Friday, April 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. The movie will be “SING 2.” It will start at 6:30. There will be refreshments available for purchase. Bring a canned item to donate and be eligible to get a ticket for the movie’s drawing.
The Prom will be held at Nick’s Place in Edinboro on Friday, May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the prom are now on sale.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches for every student during the entire school year. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood spring sports for the week begin with the girls varsity softball players on the road to Cambridge Springs High School for a 4 p.m. game today.
Friday includes two events with the boys varsity baseball team at Saegertown Jr./ Sr. High School at 4 p.m. and the boys junior high volleyball match at Meadville Area High School at the same time.
Next Monday, the boys varsity baseball game will be at Iroquois Jr./Sr. High School at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, the girls varsity softball team will be on the home field against Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School at 4:30. The boys varsity baseball players will host Youngsville Middle/High School on the Randolph Field for a game at the same time.
All baseball and softball games are dependent on the weather. When the weather is bad, the games may be rescheduled.
From the kitchen
This week is a leftover recipe that is called “Ham and Swiss Rösti.” Rösti is a traditional Swiss potato pancake typically served as a side dish, but this one adds leftover ham and cheese. Enjoy with steamed asparagus, a hearty vegetable of your choice or maybe a chunky applesauce.
Beat a large egg in a large bowl. Stir in 1 cup of diced ham, 1/2 cup of shredded or diced Swiss cheese, 1 minced shallot, 1 teaspoon of fresh chopped rosemary (or 1/4 of dried rosemary), 1/2 teaspoon of fresh ground black pepper and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add 4 cups of frozen hash brown potatoes (slightly thawed) and stir to combine.
Heat 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Pat the potato mixture into an even round in the pan. Cover and cook until browned and crispy on the bottom, 4 to 6 minutes.
Remove the pan from the heat. Place a rimless baking sheet on top. Wearing oven mitts, grasp the pan and baking sheet together and carefully invert, unmolding the Rösti onto the baking sheet.
Wipe out any browned bits from the pan. Return the pan to the heat and add an additional 1 tablespoon of oil. Slide the Rösti back into the pan, golden side up. Top with an additional 1/2 cup of Swiss cheese, cover and cook the second side until crispy and browned, another 4 to 6 minutes. Slide onto a platter, cut into wedges and serve.
This recipe makes four servings.
Have a Happy…
Bringing in the new month of May with their birthdays on May 1 are Jennifer Dewey and Lori Bradley, followed by Gert Davison and Keitha Hazlett on May 2. Sharing May 3 are Kylie Attenberry and Claude Slingluff. Deb Gillette has her day on May 4. May 5 is shared by Luke Sleeman, Matthew Rumzie, Nancy Kopf, Josiah Renaudin, Norm Cook Jr. and Mason Sciallo. The last birthdays for the week are Bob Worley, Amy Patrick and Harmony Motter
Richard and Tina Deeter have an anniversary on May 3.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677 or mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
