Good Morning. With the recent cooler nights lately, folks were turning on a heat source to take the chill off. Just as a reminder, if you have not done this yet, please have your furnace or heater filters checked, changed or serviced before putting them into use. So many home fires can be started from faulty or unchecked equipment. Be sure you are safe. There are enough issues that we cannot control, so take control of the ones we can make a difference about.
Church news
—The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
A new Bible study began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
Release Time for the Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate is planning a start date of Tuesday, Sept. 22. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, there are plans in place to take the program online. The school, as of now, is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that they are trying to keep as much normal as possible. The wearing of masks will be enforced and the school will do its best to accomodate social distancing.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online or getting the newspaper to see the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Olympians will begin on Sunday, Oct. 4. More details will be coming soon.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Celebration
— A celebration of Frances Werling’s 102nd birthday will be on Oct. 6. She recently moved to 11105 Hunters Ridge Blvd. #6, Meadville, Pa. 16335 to live with her daughter, DeAn Werling Foulk. A card shower is planned for Frances for friends and former neighbors to send her birthday wishes, or to call or drop in for a visit. She can be reached by calling (814) 807-1405 or DeAn’s cell at (904) 305- 3743.
Condolences
— Anna Smith passed recently at the age of 103. She was raised in the Townville area on the Tatalovic family farm on Lyona Road. She helped with all the chores and duties, along side of her brother, Ralph Tatalovic. Anna graduated from Townville High School during the Great Depression, and was a lifetime member of the Lyona Bible Church. She is survived by her son, Dr. Dennis K. Smith and his family, and several extended family members.
— Ralph Gibson, formerly of Centerville, passed away recently. He was a former volunteer at the Titusville Area Food Bank, along with me, and worked with many of the volunteers in any capacity that was needed.
— Mary Ann Kindervater passed away on Monday. She was a graduate of Maplewood High, Class of 1978. She is survived by her mother, Isabel, brother, Ken and family, all of Meadville, daughter, Kayli, of Hawaii, and a sister, of Wyoming.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
—The Townville Women’s Club meeting is today, at the home of Connie Molli. A “Safari” theme picnic is at noon, provided by Molli. Members may wear their safari attire, if desired.
— The Townville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Swiss steak dinner on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is available for takeout only for a price of $10. The meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll with butter and a dessert. Registrations are appreciated, but not required. Check out the Townville VFD Facebook page for more information.
— The Tryonville Annual Picnic has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus. It was to be held on Saturday, Sept. 26. Hopefully it can be held next year.
School news
—PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfasts and lunch to all students in the school district each school day until Dec. 31, 2020, or until funding is exhausted. All applications that were submitted for free or reduced meals will be kept on file to be put in place when the present program has ended. Families who did not submit a completed form should do so as soon as possible to avoid gaps in student meal benefits.
The fall sports season continues this week with the Maplewood golf team hitting the course at the “Union City Mega Match” starting at 1 p.m. for their final golf game. Later, the co-ed cross country team is hosting Cambridge Springs at a 4 p.m. competition. The junior high football team will be at home, facing Saegertown for a 4:30 game today. The girls varsity volleyball squad finishes up the day with a match at Franklin at 7. Friday night varsity football will be at home against Cambridge Springs High for a kickoff at 7. Saturday, has the girls varsity soccer team traveling to Oil City for a 6 p.m. match
On Monday, Sept. 21, the JV football game is at 6 p.m at Cambridge Springs High. Tuesday will be busy with the Maplewood co-ed team heading for Conneaut Area for a 4 p.m. competition, while the girls varsity soccer match is on the home field hosting the Meadville girls at the same time. Later, the girls varsity volleyball team will be on the court at Conneaut Area High for a match at 7.
From the kitchen
Since football season has returned, it is a great time to try a new dip recipe for those half-time snacks.
This “Three-In-One Dip” would be a versatile one to add to your event.
Beat the contents of one jar of a pasteurized process cheese spread with 8 ounces of soft cream cheese, and 1/2 cup of chunky salsa, using an electric mixer on medium speed or with a wire whisk until well blended.
Then refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve cold or hot with tortilla chips or veggie dippers.
It makes about 2 cups. To serve hot: Microwave all ingredients in a one- quart microwaveable bowl on high for three to four minutes, or until thoroughly heated through, stirring at every minute. It can be made ahead a day and covered and chilled overnight, if desired.
Have a happy...
— Sharing their birthdays on the 21st are Marti Bennett and Michael Culpepper, with the 22nd being shared by Shiloh Bryant and Matthew Saxton. Carina Titus and Amanda Zook share the 23rd, while Heather Acel, and Linda Hanna share the 24th. Barb Eddy, and Holly Seen share the 25th, and the 26th is Jim Schlabaugh’s day to celebrate as the last birthday of the week.
— Earl and Sabrina Wangler have their anniversary on Sept. 20. Sharing their anniversary on the Sept. 22 are Bob and Linda Hanna, and Ted and Ginny Bryant.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
