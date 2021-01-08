Good morning for the first full week of 2021.
The vaccine for COVID-19 is ready and is being given to essential workers and front-line health care personnel. Due to the pace of administration of the vaccine, folks are still trying to do preventive measures to avoid the spread of the disease.
The next phase is reported to be for high-risk and elderly citizens, but the timeline for that stage is uncertain.
It is sad that so many people are being asked to be patient when there are so many who are suffering in fear or quarantine and are worried about how they will provide for their families.
Now employers are telling many people that they cannot return to work until they are vaccinated. When will that be? How long can folks expect to put their lives on hold until they can make progress?
The pandemic is nearly one year old now and many are in the same position that they were a year ago, or worse off than they were at that time.
The new year may not be the hopeful recovery that many want it to be, but there is a glimmer of hope that the past months did not warrant. So, hang in there. If you need help of any kind, ask for it. The community is prepared to rally for the needy. They just need to know what people need. Do not let pride be a barrier at this time. Reach out to help or request assistance.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
— The Bible study class is slated to begin again on Jan. 13 at Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes following have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
— The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is now being livestreamed in order to reach students, as the school district has gone to a hybrid schedule for the present time.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister. Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m., with the worship hour to be held at 11 a.m.
Condolences
— Roberta “Bobbie” Bryant passed recently. She was a long-time resident of Townville, on Carpenter Road. She is survived by five sons; Theodore, Timothy, Frederick, Jeffrey and Dennis and their families; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Joe Fife, of Carpenter Road, William and Norbert, and one sister, Sylvia Walls. She was a member of the Townville Baptist Church and was active in church groups. She was a former Cub Scout leader of Townville Troop 231, which played a role in the beginning of Old Home Days and won the Silver Fawn Award in Scouting.
— Robert Sansom, a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1954, passed away last week. He is survived by his wife, Ann Sansom, six children; Jenny Burns, of Townville, Lori Bunce, Lisa Maybray, Mary Williams, Joe, Steve, and their families, of surrounding communities. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three sisters, Nancy Caldwell, formerly of Townville, Joquetta, Sandy, and their families.
— Robert “Bob” Davis passed away last week. He is survived by three children, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four brothers, a sister, Dolores “Chook” Mack, of Troy Township and their families.
We express our many sympathies for the families who remain behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Council wishes to relay information to the residents of the borough. As of the beginning of January, the new company picking up the trash will be Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services for at least the calendar year of 2021. Hopefully, the pick-up day will still be Monday. If the date changes, information will be updated. The limit of two bags or cans per week is still in place.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time
School news
With guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education, the PENNCREST School District is currently using the ABABC attendance schedule. The most recent update announced was for the return to full-time Monday through Friday in-person learning on Jan. 26. More information is posted at penncrest.org.
The school district board meetings will be closed for in-person attendance until further notice. Individuals may attend via Zoom at penncrest.org/board. The full schedule of meetings can be found at that site. Those who wish to attend can use the site address to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meeting.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
From the kitchen
So often I enjoy having a cold side dish with my meal. The easy one is cole slaw, but to keep from getting tired of the same old recipe, I try a different version occasionally. This “Fruity Cole Slaw” is a simple way to change it up.
Combine in a large bowl, 2 cups each of shredded red and green cabbage with ½ cup of grated carrots. Add 1 cup of raisins and 1 Granny Smith apple that has been cored and finely diced. In a separate bowl, stir 1 cup of mayonnaise, ¼ cup of sugar and 1 tablespoon of white vinegar to make the dressing. Add the dressing to the cabbage mixture slowly to reach the desired amount. Toss well to evenly coat. This recipe makes about 5 cups of salad.
Have a happy ...
Sunday is a day of celebration for several people including Terry Stallsmith, Eva Jean Saxton, Marlene Hamrick, Zack Mihailoff and his sister, Adrienne Burrows, with John Greiger hearing birthday wishes on Jan. 11. Sharing Jan. 12 are Jesse Spanogle, Ruth Drake and Ethan Lauer. Jan 13 is shared by Connie Williams, Jackie Armstrong, Vikki Zook and my grandson, Gage McCarl. Erin Shilling has her day on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 is shared by Todd Bossard, Belinda Foltz, Madison Crawford and Liam McCarl, as the last birthdays for the week.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.