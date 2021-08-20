Good morning everyone, I hope that you have a good day and are having some special experiences to remember this summer.
It has been brought to my attention that residents are having their trash tampered with on Sunday evening when the bags are set out for pick up on Monday. It creates a mess that the homeowners should not have to repeatedly clean up after. It also awakens the pets when they hear the disturbance, which in turn wakes the homeowner. I, for one, prefer to sleep through the entire night, not wake up by the “trash-pickers” that interrupt my needed sleep. This behavior needs to stop, now.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Bible study classes are on hiatus for the summer. Plans are to start them during August.
Food pantry donation items are being collected this week. Boxes are being prepared to go out at the end of the month.
— The “Garden Share Program” has begun as a new means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry, which is located at the New Richmond United Methodist Church on State Route 77. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC. The produce will be distributed on Wednesday evenings at the food pantry. For more details, contact Gene Litke at (814) 967 2411. Leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11 a.m.
Condolences
— Sadly, our first loss is Stanley Gawlinski, who passed on Aug. 7 in North Carolina. I have little information other than that he was 71 and a Townville High Eagle alumnus. He was the older brother of Gene Gawlinski.
— Ellen Powell passed last week. She was a Townville High graduate, Class of 1966. She is survived by a daughter, Lonna Robinson, and two sons, Bruce and Jason Powell and their families. Also surviving are three sisters, two brothers and other extended family members.
— Ruth Ann Armstrong passed last Saturday. She was the widow of my classmate, Rick Armstrong from the Class of 1972. She is survived by a brother, Daniel Whitman and family.
— Finally, a former Townville resident, Charlene Fay (Werling) Lillie, passed away last Wednesday. She was raised in the borough by her late parents, Ed and Betty Werling. She was a 1968 graduate of Townville High School. Charlene is survived by two sons, Nathan Lillie and Andrew Henderson; her sister, Julie Gourley and family, and aunt, Frances Werling and family.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their treasured memories and peace in their hearts at this time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club meeting is today at the fire hall at 1 p.m. The program will feature speaker Dannielle Nebrinski from the Northwest Regional College of Pennsylvania.
— Celebrate Drake Days at Drake Well Museum and Park on Aug. 27 and 28 to commemorate the 162nd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry..
— The “11th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is coming on Saturday, Sept. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the New Beginnings Church, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville near the Fairgrounds. This event will be held rain or shine.
The group is currently seeking sponsors and food vendors to sign-up. Sponsorship donations must be in the Timeless Creations office no later than Aug. 20. Non-Sponsor level monetary donations or non-perishable food items for the soup kitchen are accepted and appreciated. For more information, contact Sam Steck via email at ssteck@windstream.net or call (814) 789 2113.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from the Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you. Tickets continue to be available at Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
— The Townville Old Home Days volunteers’ picnic was held on Sunday with 37 members and families attending. A feast of foods, desserts and beverages were enjoyed by all. Following the meal, the meeting was conducted with co-directors, Josh Manuel, Garold Molli and Doreen Rumzie leading the discussions. The date for the Old Home Days in 2022 will be July 15 and 16 at the Maplewood Elementary again.
The theme will be “Christmas in July” since that was to be the theme in 2020. The first meeting of the Townville Old Home Days Committee will be on Feb. 28 at the fire hall at 7 p.m.
Townville Class of 1971 50th Reunion
The Townville High School Class of 1971 is having its 50th reunion on Sept. 18 at Cross Creek Resort. Payment, and the number attending must be sent to Shirley Westfall at 13978 State Route 8, Titusville, Pa. 16354, by Aug. 15. For more information, call Shirley at (352) 347-6549.
There are members of the class that are out of touch. The class is seeking the following members: Ken Burns, Lola Carpenter Pringle, Lora Dempsey, Judy Foster Dorman, Richard Grove, Barbara Heath Gray, Janet Heath, Mike Hoepfl, Edward McAlevy, James McAlevy, Bob Murray, Bonnie Patch, Roger Ray, Susan Saxton, Shirley Sherman, Mary Spratt and Sam Thomas.
School news
The August School Board meeting will be this evening at Cambridge Springs. All remaining 2021 School Board meeting will be held in the Cambridge Springs Jr/Sr High School auditorium at 7 p. m.
In preparation for the upcoming school year, it is important to have student transportation established for a smooth start and end to the day. Bus routes will be made available 7 to 10 days before the start of school. Students riding a bus will only be permitted to have one pick-up location and one drop-off location. The pick-up location and drop-off location do not need to be the same.
Prior to kindergarten, the school district offers kindergarten parents information in a smaller setting with their child’s teacher through a Kindergarten Orientation. This will be held on Monday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. Children will get a tour of the school and get a snack with MES school staff while parents/guardians get the opportunity to get ask questions of the child’s kindergarten teacher.
Maplewood Elementary “Back to School Night” is slated for Monday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for grades first through sixth.
PENNCREST students begin school on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Then, with Labor Day off on the following Monday, the students will have just a four-day week. The third week, beginning on Sept. 13, will be their first five-day school week.
In an effort to ensure the youngest learners have the best start possible the school will welcome students on a “staggered start” schedule. This means that students will attend only one of the first two days of school. Attendance will be credited for both days.
Maplewood Little Gridders will hold practices on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Elementary School. Games will be held on Saturdays at 10 a.m. or noon. Packets and physical forms will be available at practice for those who still need those.
The Little Gridders Cheer Team began official practices on Aug. 16. Packets and physical forms will be available at practice for those who still need those
Members of the Flag Team started practice on Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. Games will be on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.
The Fall Sports schedule opens with the girls varsity volleyball squad at Cochranton Jr./Sr. High School at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Later, the boys varsity football tri-scrimmage will be at Neshannock High School at 10 a.m.
Next week, the varsity golf team is traveling to Conneaut Area Senior High School on Monday for a match teeing off at 10 a.m.
In the column next week, there will be more activities to report with football and golf. In September, cross country, girls soccer and girls volleyball will be added to the roster.
From the kitchen
This week, I am doing a recipe for a buttercream frosting that many may enjoy using. What you use “Caramel Buttercream” for will be your choice.
In a stand mixer, cream the 1 cup of unsalted butter (2 sticks) at room temperature until fluffy. Add 5 cups of confectioners’ sugar and 2 tablespoons of meringue powder and blend (mixture will be stiff). Add 1/3 cup of homemade caramel (or you can use a store-bought caramel) and 3 tablespoons of milk and beat to combine. If needed, add an additional tablespoon of milk to get a light a fluffy frosting. Recipe can be doubled, if desired.
Have a Happy...
The first birthdays this week are on Sunday for Nathan Blystone, and Thomas Wentz, and Aug. 23 is shared by Lewrose Myers, Destinee Saxton and Charles Steadman. Sharing Aug. 24 are Roberta Custard, Bonnie Waid and Ruth Bond, While Aug. 25 is shared by Kim Hollabaugh, Erik Tessmer and my grandson, Kodey Kuberry. Albert “Chip” Clelland and Aaron Bryant share their day on Aug. 26, and Aug. 27 is shared by Colby Vanderhoof and Mitchell Worley as their day to hear birthday wishes coming their way. The last birthdays for the week are for Bernie Propheter, and Dan Straub on Aug. 28.
Bill and LuAnn Bossard have their anniversary on Sunday. Rahn and Sue Hill have an anniversary on Aug. 23. Andy and Bev Gates have their anniversary on Aug. 25. The last anniversary for the week is Jim and Laurie Detweiler.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
