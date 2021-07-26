Good morning to all my readers, near and far. It is hard to believe that we are about to enter the next month of summer. August will be here in just a few days. It will pass quickly as the many events and activities of the month will come one after another.
Churches
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The bible study classes are on hiatus for the summer. Plans are to start them again inAugust.
— The “Garden Share Program” has begun as a new means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry, which is located at the New Richmond United Methodist Church on State Route 77. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC. The produce will be distributed on Wednesday evenings at the food pantry. For more details, contact Gene Litke at (814) 967 2411. Leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland, leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Paul Tomer passed on Dec. 2, 2020. He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1968. He is survived by his wife Betty; two sons, Doug and Scott Tomer and their families; a sister, Judy Smock and brother, John Tomer, and their families.
— Robert “Bob” Shaffer passed away last week. He married Cyndi Hulsizer in Townville in 1998. Bob is survived by his wife, Cyndi; two grandsons; three brothers, Charles, Michael, and Terry, and two sisters, Anna Simmons and Betty Brown, and their families; a stepson, Duston Delp, and his mother-in-law, Mary Hulsizer.
— Gerald “Jerry” Hasbrouck passed on Sunday. He was a Townville High School graduate of the Class of 1956. Jerry is survived by his three children, Debra Williams, Kevin and Stace Harvey, and their families; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ed, Fred and Dr. Roger Hasbrouck, and their families; five sisters, Karen Crawford, Kay Hasbrouck, Caroline Thomas, Maxine Hedden and Kathy Ritchie, and their families.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Little Cooley UMC is holding its Vacation Bible School from July 19 to 23. The theme is “Destination Dig” and classes are held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. This program is set for ages three years and up. Preregistration is not required. For more information, contact Jearetta at (814) 720-6819.
— The Little Cooley UMC is again having its Strawberry Shortcake Drive Thru at the church on Sunday, July 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call Jearetta at (814) 720-6819. The drive thru shortcake choices are yellow cake, biscuit, or angel food cake. There is a fee for each shortcake order.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The “Garden Share Program” started on July 6 as a new means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC. The produce will be distributed on Wednesday evenings at the food pantry. For more information, contact Gene Litke at (814) 967-2411. Leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from the Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you. Tickets continue to be available at Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
— The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose for those in need. Family Ties Restaurant in Townville will collect glasses or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
Townville Old Home Days
— The Townville Fire Department raffle tickets are still for sale at Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Family Ties Restaurant and Hanna’s Hardware. The drawing will be held on Nov. 20, 2021.
The list of prizes for the drawing are:
— $1,000 sponsored by Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Donovan and Bauer’s Auto Group, Moody Welding, Ryan M. Warren Funeral and Cremation Services, Zook’ Masonry, Christy Mast Residential Apartment Rentals in Meadville, Vergona Outdoors, Powell’s Sanitation and Titusville Area Hospital
— $400 beef package donated by Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm.
— Traeger Wood Fire Pellet Grill donated by Sterling Sanitation.
— $500 gift certificate donated by Glenn Peterson Floors and Furniture.
— Marlin 22 Mag. Rifle donated by Hanna’s Hardware.
— Trimming Lawn Mower (Troy-Bilt TB130)donated by Greenhill Farm.
— Husqvarna Chain Saw donated by Hazlett Tree Service.
— Rocking Chair donated by Homewood Furniture.
— Lottery board donated by Black Diamond Farms.
— $100 cash prize donated by Central States Commercial Roofing (Aaron Hershberger)
— $250 cash prize donated by Whole Health Joint Replacement Institutes (Dr. Ryan Molli)
— Golf Package donated by Mt. Hope Golf Course.
— $250 cash prize donated by Armstrong Cable.
— A painting donated by Tim Hosisk.
— 7 cu. ft. freezer plus $200 value of meat donated by Steve Billman, Jacob A. Weaver Co. and Townville Old Home Days Committee.
All proceeds will benefit the Townville Fire Department, Ambulance Service and Ladies Auxiliary.
—The crowned royalty for the Miss Townville Queens was determined on Thursday, July 8 at the Townville Baptist Church Social Hall. The “Little Miss” was 4-year-old Raine Baker with Giana Sciallo as runner-up. The “Junior Miss” selected was Addison Madden, age 13, with the runner-up as Lillian Shreffler. The “Miss Townville” was Allora McCarl, age 16. There was no runner-up for this category.
There was no list for the Frog Jump winners made available to be listed this year. Winners for the Arm Wrestling contest were also unavailable.
Hopefully, I can obtain the complete list for the 5K Race and the Classic Car Show for next week’s column.
Townville Class of 1971 50th Reunion
— The Townville High School Class of 1971 is having its 50th reunion on Sept. 18 at Cross Creek Resort. The meal will include salad, rolls, butter, multi-entree buffet, with a variety of sides dishes to choose from. Coffee, ice tea and dessert are also included. Payment, and the number attending must be sent to Shirley Westfall by Aug. 15. The social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with a cash bar. Door prizes will be awarded. The Crystal Ring Lounge will have some entertainment. Contact Shirley as soon as possible and pass this information on to other classmates so the class can plan on a big response and turnout.
School news
— Summer marching band practice will be held on the fields, classrooms and parking lots as weather allows. The final practice for Wednesdays is on the July 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The last weeks of summer, marching band practices will be held during the weeks of Aug. 9 and 16.
From the kitchen
If you are looking for a new way to serve spaghetti, try this recipe for “Velveeta Easy Spicy Chicken Spaghetti.”
Cook 1/2 pound of spaghetti as directed on package, omitting the salt. Meanwhile, cook and stir 1 pound of boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces in a large skillet sprayed with cooking spray on medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes, or until done.
Add 8 ounces of VELVEETA, cut into 1/2 inch cubes, plus 1 can of condensed cream of chicken soup, a 10-ounce can of undrained diced tomatoes and green chiles, a 4-ounce can of drained mushroom pieces and stems and 2 tablespoons of milk. Cook and stir for 5 minutes, or until the VELVEETA is completely melted and mixture is well blended.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Drain the spaghetti. Add it to the chicken mixture and mix lightly. Spoon this into a 9-inch square pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through.
NOTE: If you like a little extra heat, fire up the taste buds by preparing this creamy, zesty recipe with Hot Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies and Jalapeno VELVEETA. This recipe makes 10 servings.
Have a Happy...
Scott Wheeling is the only birthday for Sunday, with July 26 shared by Jeannine Marie Schley, Jeff Hulings and Shawn Consla. Sharing July 27 are Julie Slagle, Kitty Wentz, Susie Sopher, Kim Templin, Joyce Brown and Sonia Herz. July 28 is Morgan Mitchum’s day of celebration. Sharing July 29 are Albert Rosenberg, and Derek Reynolds, while July 30 is Gage Rossey’s day to hear birthday wishes. The last birthday for the month and week is Benjamin Millard on July 31.
Chuck and Tina Sterling have an anniversary on July 27. Tim and Mary DeMaison have their anniversary on July 28.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
