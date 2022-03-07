Good morning everyone.We are now into the third month of the year and it seems like we just started the year a short time ago.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
A new small group called “Living Hope” is forming. This group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group will be Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley church.
A new Lenten Bible Study is starting in March, with Pastor Frank Weingard as leader. The class will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The “Olympians” group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday afternoons. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to twelfth grade.
The Release Time classes, with leader Becky Mattocks, are held on Tuesday at Townville Baptist Church. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— There is only one passing to note this week. Virginia (Worley) Wentz passed last Saturday. She was a graduate of Townville High School from the Class of 1958. Virginia is survived by her husband, Dennis “Denny” Wentz, daughter Amanda (Dale) Prusia, of Guys Mills, and granddaughter, Abbey Prusia, of Ohio. She is also survived by extended family, including nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville Schools, or more recently the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Mid-East Little League 2022 registration is holding its final week of sign-ups until March 6. For more information and to register, go to mideastlittleleague.org to sign up by Sunday.
— Drake Well Museum and Park’s annual lecture series, “Wisdom and Wine: Home in the Oil Region” kicks off on Friday, March 10. Guests can enjoy a lecture from regional experts featuring the people, places, and events of local petroleum history.
Doors to the museum will open at 5:30 p.m. for a wine tasting happy hour by Brokenstraw Valley Winery, with charcuterie and refreshments. The lectures begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. Admission to each lecture is free for current members of the Friends of Drake Well.
During the happy hour, in addition to wine tasting, guests will be able to purchase a bottle of wine to take home and a glass of wine to enjoy with the lecture. The Wisdom and Wine schedule of speakers includes:
— March 10: “Pipelines, Pumpjacks, and Powerhouses: Vignettes of Northwestern Pennsylvania’s Historic Oil Boom Landscape,” with lecturer Dr. Charles E. Williams
— March 17 : “Dressmaking: Civil War Fashions and Sewing Machines of the 1860s,” with lecturer Jan Lauer
— March 24 : “The Sometimes-Unholy Entanglement of Church and Oil: The Local Church’s Seldom Mentioned Impact on the Oil Boom and the Mixed Legacy the Boom Bequeathed to the Local Church,” with lecturer Dr. Barry Cressman
— March 31: “Recipes of the Oil Region,” with lecturer William B. Moore
There is limited seating available for the lecture series. To reserve a spot, call (814) 827-2797 or email drakewell@verizon.net. Additional information about Wisdom and Wine and other museum programs is available at drakewell.org/events, by calling (814) 827-2797, or find them on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.
Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History (PATrailsofHistory.com).
— Drake Well Summer Internships offer students the opportunity to be introduced and trained in many of the professional skills of the museum environment. Students will work with staff on various projects such as research and development of programs and events, archival and collection projects, museum operations and administration.
Students can apply for a Friends of Drake Well 2022 Summer Internship at joinhandshake.com.
Internships will be between 10 to 12 weeks and must be completed between May 2022 and August 2022.
Students will work 37.5 hours a week.
Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year round. Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History (PATrailsofHistory.com). For more information about the museum and its programs, visit drakewell.org, call (814) 827-2797, or find them on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.
— The Drake Well Marathon will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022 in Titusville. It features a beautiful course which travels through the main streets of Titusville and the historic Oil Creek. This Boston Qualifier marathon is a small-town race with a community of volunteers ready to cheer you on. The proceeds from the event support the Friends of Drake Well, Inc. Registration is open at RunRace: Find a Race | The Drake Well Marathon.
Full Marathon – Runners begin their 26.22-mile race at 7 a.m. on Aug. 14. There is a prize for the overall male and female in this race. Race registration includes a ¼ zip pullover, finishing medal, and a headband/buff (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
Half Marathon – Runners begin their 13.11-mile race at 7 a.m. on Aug. 14. Race registration includes a short-sleeve T-shirt pullover, finishing medal, and a headband/buff (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
Virtual Full Marathon – Runners must complete their 26.22-mile race in one run between Aug. 1 -13 and send their GPS information to the race director by Aug. 19 to be eligible to receive a virtual finisher’s award by mail. Race registration includes a ¼ zip pullover and finishing medal (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
Virtual Half Marathon – Runners must complete their 13.11-mile race in one run between Aug. 1 -13 and send their GPS information to the race director by Aug. 19 to be eligible to receive a virtual finisher’s award by mail. Race registration includes a short-sleeve T-shirt and finishing medal (register before July 25 to guarantee a shirt).
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77 Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673 2302. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673 2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671 3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
School news
The Maplewood Elementary PTO meeting is this evening at 6:30. It will be held in the library.
The Prom will be held at Nick’s Place in Edinboro on Friday, May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. If you have received a notice of direct certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood sports are on hiatus until the spring season begins.
The Spring sports schedule will begin the week of March 25. The season includes softball, baseball and volleyball teams
From the kitchen
The recipe this week is focused for diabetics, though others could also enjoy trying it as well.
“Splenda’s BBQ Sauce” is designed to cut calories, yet still provide flavor to enjoy many dishes that we diabetics often have to forsake so often.
Place 1 tablespoon of canola or extra virgin olive oil in a large saucepan. Add 1 cup of peeled and minced onion, and 2 cloves of peeled and minced garlic. Sauté over medium heat until translucent, which is for 2 to 3 minutes.
Mix 2 low-sodium beef bouillon cubes in 1/2 cup of hot water. When dissolved, mix it into the saucepan along with 3 (6-ounce) cans of tomato paste, 1 cup of Splenda granular sugar substitute, 3/4 cup each of Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard, and 3 tablespoons of smoke-flavored liquid smoke, plus 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 tablespoon of hot pepper sauce, or according to your taste, and 1/2 cup of cider vinegar. Stir well.
Simmer uncovered for 25 to 30 minutes, while stirring often. Chill overnight in a non-reactive container to allow flavors to meld. Sauce is best if prepared one day before use. This sauce keeps for one week, when covered in the refrigerator. This recipe makes about six cups of sauce and has 20 calories per 2 tablespoon serving, and is considered a free item on the exchange value system.
Have a Happy…
The first birthday for the week is on Monday for Eleanor Hopkins, and sharing March 9 are Owen Waid and Lorna Waddell. March 10 is shared by Amber Stouffer, Nathan Colwell and Heather Scrivens, and sharing March 11 are Dick Smith Jr., Dan Mailliard and his granddaughter, Bree Neely, and Lori Saxton. The last birthday for the week is Jay Sullivan on March 12.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
