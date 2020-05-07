Good morning to everyone on this first Thursday of May.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is making an announcement tomorrow in regards to moving parts of Pennsylvania from the red phase to the yellow level of conditional openings of select businesses. If we all keep our minds focused on the common good, we can make the most of what we have available to do and still keep the community safe and healthy. We certainly do not want to be haphazard in our actions to push our lives back two steps that we need to start over and see so many more get sick, or worse, as happened the first time around. Take care of yourself, your family and your community to make it a better tomorrow for all of us.
Happy Mother’s Day to each and every mother, grandmother, “greats” and those that fill in the mothering role these days. Hopefully, the governor will lift restrictions on Friday enough to allow visiting among family members to truly make it a special Mother’s Day for all of us. Most of us are more than ready to visit one another in person, even if we still need masks and social distancing.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time has been cancelled until further notice.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday traditional morning worship and Sunday School will likely not be held for some time.
A drive-in style of service is being done behind the church on Sunday mornings. Pastor James Riley is posting his message online weekly for those that wish to hear it.
Clubs/groups
The Townville Borough Council would like to remind everyone of the importance for all that have a sidewalk in front of their home to please clean all debris off of the sidewalk and side of the street. Folks are trying to walk and enjoy the outdoors during the stay-at-home directive, so we always hope neighbors will comply with safety in mind.
— The Townville Borough Council has made the tough decision to not sponsor a community-wide yard sale day this year. In light of the pandemic, the members felt is was unwise to have an event that would be detrimental to the lives of residents and visitors at the present time.
— The Townville Old Home Days Committee announces that there will not be an Old Home Days Fireman’s celebration at the Maplewood Elementary School grounds on July 10 and 11, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made for the safety of the community and event volunteers. An alternate event is being planned for Saturday, July 11, pending conditions and Pennsylvania state guidelines. More details are to come, as the date approaches.
Notice
If you do not make it to the school student food giveaways, you can try the soup kitchen sites (most of them are giving bags of food to take home at this time), or the food banks of the area to get food items to stretch your meal possibilities a bit more. There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville. Call Second Harvest to get details, at (814) 459-3663.
School news
PENNCREST School District has put in place a “Continuity of Education Plan (CEP),” and has distributed iPads to do schooling online. Student/parent pickup and dropoff of printed materials will occur every Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the school vestibules. Please practice social distancing during this period. Goals are to have seniors graduate on June 5, 2020, and the last school day to be June 9, 2020.
Kindergarten to second-grade students have received prepared packets to work on for school. Hopefully parents can share info online to help one another to get students through all this change and have success in doing all this independent work. It is turning into a unique school year, but if folks help one another through this, it can be a successful one for all the students.
— Kindergarten Registration: Due to the physical closure of schools in Pennsylvania and current social distancing guidelines, the school will be collecting kindergarten registration information for the 2020-21 school year in the front vestibule of Maplewood Elementary School. There is a clearly marked bin for you to drop completed packets in. If you did not have a new student packet mailed to you earlier this spring, another bin is there with blank forms for you to grab and fill out. If you would a packet mailed to you, call the school at (814) 337-1659.
If you need copies of birth certificates, vaccinations, etc., call the school to schedule a time to stop by so that someone can meet you in the parking lot to borrow your paperwork, make copies and return them to you immediately afterwards. As with anything else, if you have any questions at all, do not hesitate to call the school office Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and we will assist you. The school office is closed on Fridays, just as the summer schedule runs each year.
— Mrs. Fonzo, principal of Maplewood Elementary, is doing daily announcements online at Maplewood Elementary Facebook page to let students know about turning in completed work and getting the next packets to continue school work. So far, these dates will be the same as the food giveaway times to make better use of the time that you need to drive to the school.
All students can get free meals for breakfast and lunch from PENNCREST School District. The distribution location will be from Maplewood Elementary School. Beginning at 4 p.m., students will get meals to replace their school meals they are unable to have while school is closed. The wonderful cafeteria people and principals will be passing out school meals until supplies are exhausted. Meals are to be distributed each Monday and Wednesday for the month of May and into June until the 8th.
Enter the school grounds by the back driveway next to the Kingsley Cemetery. Drive to the back, keeping your place in line, and show lots of patience. Everyone will be able to get a package as long as the supplies last.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
— You must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
— Have their student ID numbers (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
— This is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out, as long as they have them to pass out.
This is a benefit from PENNCREST School District to provide meals for the school days during the continued shutdown. Of course, there are drawbacks to this process, but everyone is doing their best to provide what they can. If you were unable to get food at the giveaway, please refer to the “Notice” section of this column to find other resources to help.
“Food For Thought” does their meal program in correlations with Maplewood Elementary, and is able to distribute a single large bag of food per vehicle as you drive through. They will be distributing on Wednesdays, starting at 4 p.m. until they run out of food for the kids. A large bag per car will be given to meet the need, until they have exhausted our supply. They’ll continue doing this at the school each Wednesday until June 8, along with the awesome cafeteria workers. We are so grateful to live in and witness a compassionate, generous and kind community. Community donations have made it possible to continue to provide this effort. We will continue to bring His food and His presence with us.
Remember, stay home and keep positive thoughts and faith. Please share this info with others to be sure students that need help, take advantage of these programs.
After school is out, the New Richmond Church on state route 77 will have a drive-thru at the church driveway to continue the “Food for Thought” free meals program. More details will be shared as that time nears.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe is “Diabetics Cole Slaw.” Since the warmer weather is coming, cool dishes will be more popular. So, here is one that diabetics can go to over and over.
In a large bowl, combine 4 fluid ounces of nonfat plain yogurt, 2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard, 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of fat-free mayonnaise. Add 1 pound of coleslaw mix and toss to coat. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of dried onion flakes, 1/2 teaspoon of dill weed, 1/8 teaspoon of salt and fresh ground pepper to taste. (Some folks may want to add a spoonful of Splenda to cut the tartness of this dish, if desired.) Mix well. Cover and refrigerate for up to one day before serving. This recipe makes six servings, with only 26 calories per serving.
Have a happy...
— Sharing their birthdays on Tuesday are Nathan Scovell, Rahn Hill, Ben Saxton, and Keela Gray; while the 13th is shared by Robert Mitchum, Sheila Braun, Rebecca Worley and John Kanyuck. Dylan Reed has the 14th to himself to celebrate, with the 15th as Holden Sullivan’s day to hear birthday wishes as the last birthday for the week.
— Don and Bonnie Vanderhoof have their anniversary on the 14th. Doug and Carol Widdowson have an anniversary on the 15th. The last anniversary for the week is Brad and Chris Vanderhoof on the 16th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
