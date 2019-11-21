Good morning. Let’s begin with a wish of a “happy anniversary” for Samuel and Rosemarie Lewis, of Diamond, celebrating 65 year of marriage today. If you see them or if you have a chance to call and extend you best wishes, they would surely appreciate it.
A reminder, with next Thursday being Thanksgiving, my column will not be published until Nov. 29. Also, I want to wish everyone a blessed day and feast, full of valued time and memories with family and friends.
Church news
— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.
A Thanksgiving dinner will be held at the Townville church on Sunday.
Release Time classes have about 45 minutes with each group of students each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from the school to attend the Release Time classes again this year. The enrollment is open during the school year.
The annual green house collection is in progress for the month of November. A box in the church’s entry hall is set up for the donations.
The Charge Conference will be on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a Christmas program and basket auction at Blooming Valley UMC on Dec. 8. More details will be shared next week.
The Troy Center Christmas Celebration will be held on Dec. 14, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Following the event, there will be refreshments and a gift exchange. Deadline for registering is Sunday. The wrapped gift exchange is to be something you made or some personal belonging, not something purchased.
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.
The Mission Sunday and Harvest Dinner is this Sunday.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting on Sunday. It is held at the church from 6-8 p.m. each week.
Bible study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.
Condolences
— Newborn Coen David Riley passed away recently. He was the great grandson of Julia Olsen of Tryonville Road. He is also survived by his parents, Clifford and Karla Riley, brother Warren Riley, grandparents Karyn and Pete Olsen and other extended family.
— Cecil Leroy Patterson, passed on the 8th, and is survived by his daughter Sandra Goodemote of the Townville area, plus seven other children and their families.
— Madolyn Patterson passed last week. She was a member of Townville Baptist Church. She is survived by five children and their families. Her son, Jim, and his wife, Pam, are friends of mine.
— Brian Gisewhite, passed last Monday. He had been a PENNCREST School Board member, and a part of the Maplewood Elementary PTO group for years. He referred to himself as the “Chip Guy,” due to his job with Frito-Lay, but was so much more to the community. He is survived by his wife, Shasta Manross, two children, mother Ellie Pongratz, father Michael Pongratz, a sister and three brothers.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs
and group
— The Townville Women’s Club meeting is today, at the home of Linda Hellein at noon. The hostess will be Linda Hellein. This is a change from the original plan due to a health issue. This will be the annual bazaar. Members are asked to bring unwrapped items to sell. Reminder that we are doing a group photo today, as well.
— The Hardy Hatters will meet at Sam’s Restaurant at 425 E. Central Ave. in Titusville. The breakfast, with meeting following, is at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.
— The annual “Ladies Night Out” is set for Dec. 3 at Cross Creek Resort. Hor d’oervres will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7. All attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped, new child’s gift to donate. Also needed are donations of wrapping paper, tape, gift tags and ribbons which would be appreciated. Prizes awarded at the dinner include basket items to bid on, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets and $100 gift cards. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.
School news
— The Kilted Kiln is holding their event this Friday. The group will be painting Christmas Ornaments this year from 6-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be offered.
— The PENNCREST Thanksgiving Vacation will begin on Nov. 27, and continue until the 28th and 29th. The students have Dec. 2 off, as well. Classes will begin again on Dec. 3
— Maplewood High School has an after-school activity bus transportation available for students to ride home. Students need to check with the school office for more info, but the departure time is 5:45 p.m. every weekday from Maplewood High School. An after-school activity bus is providing transportation in all three PENNCREST attendance areas.
This is a great opportunity for students to participate in after-school school activity.
Plans are to definitely run the bus through the fall sports and after school clubs, and possibly beyond, if there is interest and students use the bus.
— Maplewood winter sports begins with scrimmages on Saturday. The girls varsity basketball players will be at Conneaut School District for a 10 a.m. game. The boys varsity basketball team will host Northwestern Senior High School for a game also at 10 a.m.
Next week, the only scrimmage will be on Tuesday as the boys varsity basketball team faces Commodore Perry High School on the home court at 6 p.m. Regular games will begin on Dec. 6.
From the kitchen
Make ahead Extra-Corny Cornbread Muffins
Thanksgiving is nearly here, and the trick for the feast is having enough room to get all your baking done in a timely manner. This week’s recipe is for “Make Ahead Extra-Corny Cornbread Muffins.” Muffins can be made one day ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature. Note: If you want the muffins to be warm at serving time, you can use your bottom drawer of your stove to place any dishes that you wish to keep warm, or warm up while the oven is on for baking or roasting, above the drawer.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Generously coat a standard 12 muffin tin with nonstick spray. Before you begin to mix, cut off the kernels of two cobs of raw corn to prepare two cups of fresh corn kernels, divided.
Whisk 1 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 1/4 cups of cornmeal, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of sugar, 2 1/2 teaspoons of baking powder, 3/4 teaspoons of baking soda, 2 1/4 teaspoons of kosher salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons of freshly ground black pepper in a large bowl. Stir in 1 1/2 cups of fresh corn kernels.
Lightly whisk two large eggs plus one large egg yolk in a medium bowl. Then whisk in 3/4 cup of sour cream, 2/3 cup of milk and 1/2 cup (one stick) of melted and cooled, unsalted butter.
Create a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Pour the egg mixture into the well and stir with a wooden spoon until batter is just combined. Divide batter among the prepared muffin cups. Top with remaining 1/2 cup of corn kernels, then sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
Bake muffins, rotating pan halfway through, until tops are golden brown and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool slightly in the pan. Transfer the muffins to a wire rack and eat while warm or let cool completely. Recipe can easily be doubled or tripled, as needed.
Have a happy…
The first birthday for this week is Shane Slagle on Sunday, following it will be Rachel Girard having her day on the 25th. Sharing their birthday on the 26th are Janice Tessmer, and Cindy Cheers, while Kathy Brun celebrates on the 27th. The 28th is shared by Nicole Neely, Julia Rosenberg, Cheryl Weiderspahn and Jason Saxton, while the ones celebrating on the 29th are Amy Keffaber, and Bethany Clark to finish out the week and month.
Bill and Dorothy Steadman have an anniversary on the 25th. Matt and Kyla Harvison have their anniversary on the 29th, so happy anniversary from gramma and papa to you both.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.