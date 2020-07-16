Good morning. It is so nice to have the bridge repair work completed, and have state route 408 open again. It brings back a small measure of familiarity and comfort to our lives, while so much is still unpredictable and challenging. Now onward to the rest of the country and our everyday lives.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services.
Frank Weingard is the new pastor for the Townville United Methodist Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC. It will be a pleasure to see the projects and growth he will bring to the church community.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have resumed the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45 a.m. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Other programs are looking forward to returning soon in one form or another.
Condolences
Jean Lucille Durfee Berlin passed on July 7. She was born and raised in the Townville area. Jean was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1941. She is survived by her son Daniel Berlin, of Cambridge Springs, and her daughter Jacquelyn Kondrot, of Meadville, and by her granddaughter Dr. Mary Howick, who is my doctor.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this very difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
Many thanks to Navy Run Automotive for having their Car Show Event on Saturday in Townville to fill the absence of the Townville Old Home Days celebration. The weather was not the best, but they still succeeded in drawing a nice crowd. They had many activities and had things spread out, so social distancing guidelines were followed. It was a wonderful and well-planned event. All the people who attended were very appreciative of the work they did for the community. The Old Home Days Committee is hopeful that next year we will be able to once again have our traditional Old Home Days in July of 2021.
— There will not be a Townville Women’s Club meeting in July.
— Richmond Township will have their Clean-Up Day on Saturday.
— A Townville Neighborhood Yard Sale will be held on upper N. Main Street on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. If anyone else wants to bring a table to set up, just bring one for a spot you can find to join the event.
— The Little Cooley UMC will be having a Strawberry Shortcake Drive Thru on Sunday, July 26th from 1-3 p.m. They will have the choice of Angel food cake, biscuits or yellow cake. The price is $3 per serving. The money will benefit sending kids to a Christian summer camp next summer.
— Boys’ Soccer Camp ‘20 will be held from Aug. 10-14 at the Saegertown field, daily from 5-8 p.m. Soccer camp is a great opportunity for beginner players to learn basics of the game, or for advanced players to hone their skills. This event is open to high school boys from the PENNCREST School District. Penn State Behrend staff will be leading the camp. Cost is estimated at $50 per player, payable on or before the first day of camp. Final price will be announced closer to the camp date. The program can be paid for by cash or check to “Saegertown Soccer Boosters” or by PayPal. For more information, contact coach Jamie at (814) 720-3510.
Help
with meals
For families that need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
— Free summer lunches are being offered by the United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills at the youth center on state Route 198, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The meals are prepared to pick up and go. If you have questions about details, call (814) 720-0399.
— The Meadville Soup Kitchen has reopened. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Patrons are asked to eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. The exit door and entry door are different doors. Doors will be locked until the start time of 11:15 a.m. Serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest to get details at (814) 459-3663.
— “Food For Thought” is continuing its drive-thru food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations now. Instead of the one location at the New Richmond Church, there will be two sites. One is at Chelby’s Hair Garage, in Townville, and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church on state Route 27, in the Frenchtown community. Both sites operate from 4:30-6 p.m. If you need food on a different day, you can email hzurasky123@gmail.com or call Harry Zurasky at (814) 671-8310.
Food For Thought is thankful to pass out this food, no questions asked, to anyone who drives through. They extended much appreciation for the donations and volunteers to this outreach in our community. Food For Thought brings His food and His presence.
Please share this information with others that need this summer support for their families. Remember, stay safe at home and keep positive thoughts and faith.
School news
The staff hours for Maplewood Elementary School will be as follows (unless guideline directives change); from June 8 until Aug. 31; Monday through to Thursday between 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. There will be no one at the schools on Fridays during the summer.
From the kitchen
A “Slow-Cooker Pepper Steak” recipe is featured this week as summer brings hot weather and the desire to have meals from the grill or the Crock-Pot to cut down the heat created in making a hot dinner to enjoy. I hope that you will try this tasty item for your table.
Cut 2 pounds of beef sirloin into 2-inch strips. Sprinkle the strips of sirloin with garlic powder to taste. In a large skillet over medium-heat, heat 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil and brown the seasoned beef strips. Transfer the strips to a slow cooker.
Mix 1 beef bouillon cube with 1/4 cup of hot water until dissolved, then mix in 1 tablespoon of cornstarch until dissolved. Pour this into the slow cooker with the meat. Chop and stir in 1/2 cup of onion, 2 large green bell peppers, 1 can of stewed tomatoes (with liquid), 3 tablespoons of soy sauce, 1 teaspoon of white sugar, and 1 teaspoon of salt.
Cover, and cook on high for 3-4 hours, or on low for 6-8 hours. Prepare any side dish or salad, as desired, to complete the meal and enjoy.
Have a happy...
Those celebrating on Sunday are Tonimarie Bradley, Teagan Edwards, Arlene Millard, Lila Johnson and Lil Huddleson, Then the 20th is shared by Connie Molli and Debbie Reynolds. The 21st is a big day for Chuck Himes, Chad Burrows, Joshua Lake and my sister-in-law, Cheryl McCarl, while the 22nd is shared by Ginny Bryant, Clint Smith, Judy McPherson and Brad Vanderhoof. Celebrating on the 23rd are Tonya Moyer and Ashley Zimjewski, with the 24th shared by Lillian Boyd and Sandy Motter. The last birthday for the week is Scott Wheeling on the 25th.
Steve and Audrey Waid have an anniversary on the 21st. Randy and Barb Eddy have their anniversary on the 22nd.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, face book, or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
