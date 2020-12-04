Good morning and welcome to the final month of 2020. The countdown to the holidays has brought out Advent calendars to help get through the coming days. Do I dare say that you had better have started your shopping, baking, decorating and card writing, or all of these to keep up with the activities for the coming of Christmas.
How many of you were surprised or even shocked by the amount of snow we got on Tuesday? I believe we will get a good share of snow before the official start of winter and then the trend will change for the true winter season. So hold on to your boots and snow brushes. We are going to need them for a while.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services again. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Taking temperatures and wearing masks are required at all church activities. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley and the Troy Center UMC.
The Bible study class is taking a break until Jan. 6, 2021 at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Townville Christmas program is scheduled for Dec. 20. See Ginny to volunteer to be an angel.
— The Christmas program for Troy Center UMC has been canceled.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are being held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday School classes following have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online or getting the newspaper, in order to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
— The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Olympians meet on Sundays, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This program is for students from kindergarten to fifth grade. Social distancing is being observed during all activities.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is now being done via livestream in order to connect to students as the school district has gone to a virtual schedule for the present time.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister. Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Jean Brown Rumbaugh passed last week. She was a graduate of Townville High School, and was married in Townville in 1953. After retiring from teaching, she renewed her teaching career at the French Creek Valley Christian School in Saegertown and received the Golden Apple Award in 2001. Jean is survived by her husband, James; three daughters, Lorna Parker, Wynne Dunkle and Jenny Bryan and their families, and two siblings; Donald Brown and Phyllis Patterson.
— Another loss is Ethel (Sue) Vroman who passed this week. She is survived by five children, 14 grandchildren, 28 great- grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Arlene Murphy, of Townville.
We express our many sympathies for the families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Area Senior Citizens met at the Townville fire hall on Nov. 4 with 17 present. The Pledge of Allegiance and table grace were lead by President Tom Wentz.
The group enjoyed a delicious meal. Secretary and treasurer reports were given and approved. Cards were signed and sent out to shut-ins. Donald Gibson told a story of the candy he brought to share. He told of how it was made and the people who made it. Each attendee got a piece to try and enjoy.
The meeting was adjourned to have the program of the day. Jean McLane and Shirley Wise were the hostesses. The group played Bingo and had nice prizes to choose from.
The Nov. 18 meeting was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Christmas dinner scheduled for Dec. 9, to be at the home of Larry and Linda Hellein, has also been canceled. There are no meetings in January and February. Let’s hope 2021 is a better year and meetings can then resume in March.
— The Cub Scout Pack 231 aluminum can dumpster, that was located across from Hanna’s Hardware, has now been moved to the Richmond Township building on state Route 408, near state Route 77. A lot of great Townville people donate their cans to the scouts, so spread the word that the dumpster has been relocated.
— A Giving Tree has been set up at the former gas station at the corner of Main St. and E. Fremont St. in Townville. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of hats, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree. Items should be be put in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items.
There is also a bin for non-perishable food items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those that may want to help with donations.
The tree will be up at least until after Christmas. If the need seems to be great, it will continue to be available longer. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need may take something off it.
The owner of the lot has given permission to have the tree on their property. It is a hope that the community will embrace this tree as their mission.
— The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity of symbolically lighting a bulb on its “Tree of Hope” located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall. Every donation made in someone’s memory or honor will light a bulb. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the Helping Hands Relay For Life team of Venango County. Donations may be mailed to Judy Stevenson, 1634 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354. Checks should be written to the American Cancer Society. For more information, call (814) 827-2179.
— Food For Thought is again providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food for Thought Project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students can be included on the form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
As always, if you are able to show support for this program, please plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
School news
— The PTO meeting for today is canceled.
— The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education updated guidelines that prompted the school district to move to a virtual method of instruction at the present time. More information is posted on the PENNCREST School District website at penncrest.org. The school district board meetings will be closed for in-person attendance until further notice. Individuals may attend via ZOOM at penncrest.org/board. The full schedule can be found at that site. Use the site address to join the meeting virtually no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings. There will be a meeting this evening at 7.
— Daily attendance during virtual learning is due by 11 a.m. each day. A short and sweet Google form will show up each day at 8 a.m. in your child’s Google classroom for them to fill out to be counted ready and “present” for the day. Your child should sign in using their PENNCREST student Google account. All student Google accounts are set up using the same formula, starting with the first two initials of the student’s first name followed by their last name. All accounts end with @psdmail.org.
If you need help recovering a student password for their account or have extenuating circumstances, email MESOffice@penncrest.org so that staff can assist.
— PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school district each day. This has been extended until June 11, 2021.
The free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
—Maplewood sports will continue on break from now until the status change from virtual method is determined.
From the kitchen
This week’s diabetic recipe may be one that you can use during the holiday meals. “Spicy Cranberry Salsa” is made fresh and refrigerated for up to a full day before being served.
Mix 2 cups of chopped cranberries, a small apple that has been peeled, cored and finely chopped, an orange that also has been peeled, sectioned, seeded, and finely chopped, 1/3 cup of white sugar, one finely chopped shallot, one jalapeno pepper seeded and finely chopped (or more to taste), one thinly- sliced green onion, 1 tablespoon each of freshly squeezed lime juice and white wine vinegar, together in a bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate to allow flavors to blend for 4 to 24 hours.
Serve with chips or tortilla chips. Each tablespoon serving is 77 calories.
Have a happy...
Sunday has only one birthday to be celebrated and that is for Cindy Garrett, with Dec. 7 being shared by Kristin McGowan Vanderella, Jeanie Agens and DeAnn Hutchison. Those celebrating on Dec. 8 are Rodney Wagler, Leah Wagler, Pat Sterling and Ron Vanderhoof, while the Dec. 9 is shared by Dawn Fichtner, Merrilee Monson, Logan Dempsey and Blair Boyd. The only birthday on Dec. 11 is Jordan Root. The last birthdays for the week are for Gregg Bossard and Skyler Bradley on Dec. 12.
Bob and Margie Shreffler have their anniversary on Dec. 10. John and Katie Kanyuck have an anniversary on Dec. 11.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.