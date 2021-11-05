Good morning. Saturday night, we will change our clocks to go from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Eastern Time. Be sure to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night and enjoy the chance to get an extra hour of sleep.
The bridge just beyond the fire hall on West Fremont Street is closed and scheduled to be closed until the week of Nov. 8 for repair and replacement. A relocation of National Fuel Gas fuel lines will also be done, causing delays even after the bridge closure timeline. Plan to travel alternate routes during this period.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
— The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Release Time classes started the year off by moving back to the processes and procedures in place prior to last school year. This means that Becky is able to enter the school to get the kids and things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Cleaning and sanitizing of tables will take place after each group.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Fall Bible study is being held on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Those meetings will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC.
The Food Pantry is collecting food items and donations. The food boxes are packed and passed out at the end of the month.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Sadly, we have several names to mention this week.
— Daniel “Dan” Millard passed last Wednesday. His wife, Barbara, survives him as do his two children, Daniel and Wendy and their families; grandchildren, Caitlin Durell, Christopher, and Jason Millard, and six great-grandchildren. Dan also has five siblings that survive; Ron, Marty, Doug, and Bruce Millard, and Pat Tracey and families, including nieces, nephews and cousins.
— Thomas Willis passed last Wednesday also. He was a Maplewood High graduate from the Class of 1985. He is survived by his wife, Monica; daughters, Abigail Redd and Stella Willis; siblings, Calvin, James, Susan Willis, and Terresa Sopher; in-laws Elaine Hasbrouck and husband, Dick, Dave Amy, and extended family members.
— Charlotte Fichtner passed away last Wednesday. She is survived by her children, Susan Hackworth, Suzette Berdine, Arden Fichtner Jr., and Greta Wice; daughter-in-law, and Dawn (McAlevy) Fichtner, of Townville. She also has six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who survive.
— Bonita “Bonnie” (Gawlinski) Callen passed recently. She is survived by two daughters, Jeanette and Betty Jo Callen and their families; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Gene Gawlinski and wife, “Honey”, and Mike Gawlinski, with wife, Gloria, and extended family members.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit is presently taking applications for the Christmas Angel Tree. Call (814) 827-0386 and leave your name and phone number. Your call will be returned as soon as possible. Applications are being accepted until Nov. 15. The service area covers the following zip codes; 16328, 16354, 16360, 16404, 16431, 16432 and 16434.
— Wesley Grange Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Supper is postponed until Spring. Because of the uncertainty of what the COVID-19 infection rate might be in the area in early November, members of the Wesley Grange decided not to have a Fall Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Supper this year.
Wesley Grange will hold its last sub sale of the season in November. Funds generated will help replace those lost because of the pandemic. Orders are due on Nov. 5 with delivery the following Wednesday, Nov. 10. For details or to order, call (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to offer support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center..
— Drake Well Museum and Park has partnered with local public libraries on a Library Museum Pass program to increase access to and knowledge of Drake Well Museum and Park for local residents. Patrons of Benson Memorial Library, Cooperstown Public Library, Franklin Public Library and Oil City Public Library can now reserve a Drake Well Museum Family Pass which will give the household free admission to the museum.
Drake Well Museum and Park is a significant landmark in the Oil Region, which chronicles the birth and development of the petroleum industry in Pennsylvania, as well as its growth into a global enterprise. The goal of the museum pass program is to increase the engagement of individuals and families living in the communities surrounding the museum.
Library card holders who are interested in the program should contact their library for details about reserving a museum pass. Each library will have its own lending policies regarding the museum passes, including any replacement costs and lending periods.
Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with the Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History. For more information about Drake Well Museum and Park, call (814) 827 2797, visit drakewell.org, or find the museum on Facebook.
School news
Maplewood PTO meeting is this evening at 6:30. It will be held in the library.
Maplewood High School will have pictures make-up day on Friday.
The students will again have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for students to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the District is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. Parents or guardians who have received a notice of direct certification for free meals do not need to complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood teams are on hiatus until December to begin the winter sports season with both basketball and wrestling schedules.
From the kitchen
This week features a diabetic recipe, and with it being the month of November, I decided to include a recipe that could be a part of the Thanksgiving feast for the entire family to enjoy.
“Hot Spinach Apple Salad” is a salad that would be a bit of a surprise with its warm dressing.
In a large skillet, cook six bacon strips, that have been diced, until crisp. Remove to paper towels. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of drippings.
In the same skillet, combine 1/4 cup of cider vinegar, 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and the reserved drippings. Bring this to a boil, then cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Cool slightly.
Meanwhile, in a large serving bowl, combine 9 cups of fresh baby spinach, 2 unpeeled large red apples, thinly sliced, 1 medium red onion, chopped, and the drained bacon. Drizzle with warm dressing. Be sure to toss to coat. Serve immediately.
Each serving is 117 calories with the exchange rate of one vegetable, one fat, and .5 starch.
Have a Happy...
There are three birthdays on Sunday, and they are Roger Ghering, Rachel Archer and Maris Reutzell. Sharing Nov. 8 are Juliana Foote and Melissa Deletant, while Nov. 9 is shared by Annabella Farrell and Frances Renaudin. Sharing Nov. 10 are Brad Crawford, Gary Keffaber and Tabitha Shearer, and Joyce Tarr has Nov. 11 as her special day. The last birthday for the week is Madelyn Zook on Nov. 12.
Kirk and Leslie Battin have their anniversary on Nov. 8.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
