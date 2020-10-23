Good Morning. As the end of October approaches, I wish to remind folks about going to the Greater Good Network website. This group has sites for nine charities that can be supported by just clicking each of them daily. The focus this month is the Breast Cancer site, for November, it would be the Veterans site, and the others are Hunger, Animals, Autism, Alzheimer’s, Diabetes, Literacy and the Rainforest. It costs nothing to do this, but for just a few moments of your time, you can show support to so many groups.
Church news
The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services again. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
The Townville UMC has begun its refreshments time following the Sunday morning service.
The project for the month of November will be the collection for the Greenhouse’s needs.
A new bible study began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Olympians are on Sundays, held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This program is for students from kindergarten to fifth grade .Social distancing is being observed during all activities.
— Release Time for Maplewood Elementary students, who wish to participate, are held each Tuesday at the Townville Baptist Church, since the classes have grown beyond the capacity of the Townville UMC basement. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, staff are ready to take the program online. The school, as of now, is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that staff are trying to keep as much normal as possible. Wearing of masks is being enforced, as well as social distancing.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
James Stephens passed recently, and was a former student of Maplewood High School. He is survived by his mother, Kay Stephens, of Centerville, and a sister, Lynda Bullock, of Meadville, and four brothers from other parts of the country.
May the family, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
Trick-or-Treat 2020 is on Thursday, Oct. 29. It will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Be sure your walkways are cleared and well-lit for this event.
— Food For Thought is again providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary school students. The mission of the Food for Thought Project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in the Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
For more information, call Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
— The Wesley Grange Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Supper will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. This supper will be takeout only. There will be no dining room seating. All orders will be picked up in the dining room and eaten elsewhere. Orders may be placed ahead of time by calling (814) 786-9492 or (724) 893-6472 by Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children. The meal includes buckwheat or buttermilk cakes with syrup, whole hog sausage, applesauce and two cookies. Wesley Grange is located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville in the village of Wesley. Proceeds allow the grange to open its doors to many community activities and to cover general expenses.
School news
PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school district each school day. This has been extended to continue until June 11, 2021.
The free meals program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free breakfast and lunch distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
— This is “Red Ribbon and Bully Prevention Week 2020” for PENNCREST School District from Friday, Oct. 23 to Thursday, Oct. 29. This year’s theme is “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free.”
Everyone will receive red ribbons and dressing for each day’s theme which are: on Monday, wear red for “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free”; Tuesday, wear a superhero T-shirt for “Be a Hero Everyday – Be Bully and Drug Free”; for Wednesday, wear bright or neon colors that were popular in the 70’s and 80’s that show “Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Be Bully and Drug Free”; on Thursday wear a Halloween theme shirt that let others know “Don’t Let Drugs Spook You!”
— Maplewood Junior Wrestling Club sign-ups are on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Townville firehall at 6 p.m. This is not a PENNCREST School District sponsored event, due to COVID-19 guidelines restrictions. Those who are eligible are boys and girls who are five year old to sixth grade. For more information, contact Kayli Burdick at (814) 657- 7057, or email kaylicramer@yahoo.com for more information.
— Friday is Parent Conference Day. Sign up with your child’s classroom teacher. Remember there will be no school that day for students.
—This year’s “Trunk or Treat and Pumpkin Decorating Contest” is being co-sponsored by Maplewood PTO and Countryside Crafts. This is not a PENNCREST School District sponsored event, due to COVID-19 guidelines restrictions. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Countryside Crafts location at 31214 Teepleville Rd., Cambridge Springs. This is a family-friendly event. Bring your pumpkins ready to win from one of the five categories: most creative, spookiest, best carving, best decorations and fan favorite. Contact Jenna Barickman at (814) 282-1061 to sign up for displaying your decorated trunk, or for more information. In case of bad weather, a decision will be made by 2 p.m. the day of the event to cancel.
— A district-wide test of Winter Weather Notification call, text, and email will be done on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at noon. Log into ParentPortal to be sure that contact information is up-to-date and correct. Remote WiFi locations are currently ready for student use at Blooming Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department and also Cambridge Springs campus. Go to penncrest.org/wifi for details and maps to the district WiFi locations. Seven of the nine sites are currently online.
— This week’s sports activities begin with the girls junior high basketball game hosting Cambridge Springs for a 4 p.m. tip-off. The junior high football game is playing against Eisenhower with a 4:30 kickoff time today. At 5 p.m. the girls JV soccer players are on the road to Warren Area High School for their match, followed by the girls varsity volleyball match at 7 on the home court. Friday brings the co-ed junior high cross country open meet at Union City High School at 4 p.m.
Next week, action starts on Tuesday as the girls varsity soccer team will be in Meadville for a 7 p.m. match. The last event will be the girls varsity soccer players traveling to Eisenhower Middle/High School for a 4:15 p.m. match on Wednesday.
From the kitchen
This time of year is an excellent time to have a meal of pork, and this recipe for “Slow Cooker Pineapple-Teriyaki Pork Chops” would be my choice of a new dish to try.
Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil, or more as needed, in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add 4 bone-in pork loin chops and brown for about 3 minutes. Transfer the chops to a slow cooker. Combine 1 cup of unsweetened pineapple juice, 1/2 cup of teriyaki sauce, 1 teaspoon of dried crushed rosemary, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper in a bowl. Pour over the pork chops. Cover and cook on low for four to five hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees. This recipe makes four servings.
Have a happy...
Those sharing their birthday on Sunday are Joe Kovach, Becca Frelick, Chris Wyant and my granddaughter, Allora McCarl. Oct. 26 is shared by Wyatt Michaud, Donna Conn, Karol McGowan, Katie Eriksen and Carrol Wester, with Barb Hull being the only one to hear birthday wishes coming her way on Oct. 27. Kathy Cook and George Frutiger will celebrate on Oct. 28, while Oct. 29 is shared by Vicki Pratt, Darcy Weidner and Mackenzie Schneider. Kersten Nageotte is the only birthday for Oct. 30, and those celebrating on Halloween are Gianna Sciallo and Rylee Birch on Oct. 31.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt attention. If you have some news or information to share, please submit it by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.