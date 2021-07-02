Good Morning. Two “Free Fishing Days in Pennsylvania” are held each year. The second one is scheduled for Sunday, July 4. All regulations and rules still apply, but you do not have to possess a fishing license to enjoy fishing in the Pennsylvania waterways that day.
I hope that everyone has a happy and safe celebration for the July 4th weekend holiday. Fly your flags proudly as we remember what our country has been through to obtain all the freedoms that we enjoy daily. Our flag of stars and stripes represents the freedoms of our country and the sacrifices that were made to ensure those freedoms.
Churches
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of distancing and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online or getting the newspaper.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The bible study classes are on hiatus for the summer.
— Starting on July 6, the “Garden Share Program” will begin as a new means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry, which is located at the New Richmond United Methodist Church on State Route 77.
Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC. The produce will be distributed on Wednesday evenings at the food pantry. For more details, contact Gene Litke at (814) 967-2411. Leave a message and a return call will be made as soon as possible.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland, leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Romayne “Sis” (Hill) Shorts was a 1960 graduate of Townville High School. She is survived by her husband, Terry; three sons, Mark, Kevin and Tim Shorts; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two brothers, Larry and Rahn Hill, who was a classmate of mine from the Class of 1972.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Area Senior Citizens will meet on Wednesday, July 7 at the Townville Fire Hall. The dinner will begin at noon. Bring a tureen and/or dessert to share and your own table service. Coffee is provided. New members are welcome.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person is permitted at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. Diapers are available too.
If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or by email at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You can also contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to offer support for this program, plan on making a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from the Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you. Tickets continue to be available at Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
— The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose for those in need. Family Ties Restaurant in Townville will collect glasses or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
Townville Old Home Days
The Townville Old Home Days committee met on Monday at the fire hall. The 52nd Old Home Day will be held on Saturday, July 10, in the Townville Borough for just one day, due to the construction at Maplewood Elementary School.
The Queen’s pageant will be held on Thursday, July 8 at the Townville Baptist Church Social Hall at 7 p.m. Practice for the girls will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The 5K race will kick off the festivities on Saturday with registration from 7 until 7:45 a.m. The race will begin at 8. Other venues will open at 10 a.m.
The Silent Auction will be in the front room of the fire hall, next to Main Street, and the hot food will be set up as stations in the truck bay room.
The Classic Car Cruise-in Show will be at the Family Ties Restaurant back lot from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be a DJ at the car show.
Arm Wrestling will begin at 2 p.m. Children’s games will be held on the front lawn of the former Main Street Elementary School at 4 p.m., with the frog jump following at 5.
Parking for handicapped individuals only will be at the front parking lot behind the Women’s Club flower garden.
Pony rides will be in the lower front field by the Family Ties Restaurant next to the creek.
Other community groups’ booths and activities will also be in the back parking lot. Wagons will be available for shuttling visitors from the various sites. The Silent Auction will close at 7:30 p.m. All events end at dusk.
— Townville Fire Department raffle tickets are for sale at Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Family Ties Restaurant and Hanna’s Hardware. The drawing will be held on Nov. 20, 2021.
The list of prizes for the drawing are:
— $1,000.00 sponsored by Bradley Automotive, Navy Run Automotive, Donovan and Bauer’s Auto Group, Moody Welding, Ryan M. Warren Funeral and Cremation Services, Zook’ Masonry, Christy Mast Residential Apartment Rentals in Meadville, Vergona Outdoors, Powell’s Sanitation and Titusville Area Hospital
— $400.00 beef package donated by Apple Shamrock Dairy Farm.
— Traeger Wood Fire Pellet Grill donated by Sterling Sanitation.
— $500.00 gift certificate donated by Glenn Peterson Floors and Furniture.
— Marlin 22 Mag. Rifle donated by Hanna’s Hardware.
— Trimming Lawn Mower (Troy-Bilt TB130)donated by Greenhill Farm.
— Husqvarna Chain Saw donated by Hazlett Tree Service.
— Rocking Chair donated by Homewood Furniture.
— Lottery board donated by Black Diamond Farms.
— $100.00 cash prize donated by Central States Commercial Roofing (Aaron Hershberger)
— $250.00 cash prize donated by Whole Health Joint Replacement Institutes (Dr. Ryan Molli)
— Golf Package donated by Mt. Hope Golf Course.
— $250.00 cash prize donated by Armstrong Cable.
— A painting donated by Tim Hosisk.
— 7 cu. ft. freezer plus $200.00 value of meat donated by Steve Billman, Jacob A. Weaver Co. and Townville Old Home Days Committee.
All proceeds will benefit the Townville Fire Department.
School news
Summer marching band practice will be held on the fields, classrooms, and parking lots as weather allows. There will be no practice during the week of July 4, but it will be held each Wednesday on the July 14, 21 and 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The last weeks of summer, marching band practices will be in August during the weeks of Aug. 9 and 16.
From the kitchen
The recipe for this week is diabetic-friendly and tasty for everyone.
“Raw Broccoli Salad” makes six servings of a refreshing salad to serve the family.
Start with chopping 4 cups of broccoli or broccolini into bite-sized florets, then set aside. Whisk together 1/4 cup of minced red onion, 2 tablespoons of Splenda granular sugar substitute, 2 tablespoons of cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons of low-fat mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons of sunflower seeds (shelled, roasted and lightly salted), and 3 tablespoons of seedless raisins in a medium bowl. Add the broccoli florets. Toss to coat thoroughly. Chill until ready to serve.
Each serving is 2/3 cup and has 60 calories per serving, which is one vegetable and one-half starch in the exchange program.
Have a Happy...
The first birthday for the week is Lauren Proper on July 5. July 6 is shared by Jeannie Seeley, Dalton Bond and Daniel Simmerman, while July 7 is shared by Johnny Kent and Robert Burns. Sharing July 8 are Eleanor Docter, Sue Vanderhoof, Nancy Oberrath and Sue Black, with July 9 being a day of celebration for Debra Driscoll and Lydia Sleeman. The last birthday for the week is Aaron Gray on July 10.
Brett and Nicole Neely have their anniversary on July 9.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
