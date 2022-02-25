Good Morning. This has been a roller coaster weather week with temperatures changing over 30 degrees from day to day. There is an old joke that if you wait five minutes here in northwestern Pennsylvania, the weather will change, and boy did it do just that this week. It makes it tough to know how to dress for the day and be comfortable for the entire day. The only bonus to this scenario is that there is less than a week left in the month of February. And then March will start, likely with the roar of an old lion. If we are fortunate, it will end with the gentleness of a lamb – that takes its place early in the month and sticks around.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The “Olympians” group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to 12th grade.
The Release Time classes, with leader Becky Mattocks, are held on Tuesday at Townville Baptist Church. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will sanitize tables after each group, as has always been done.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
A new small group called “Living Hope” is forming. This group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group will be Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley church.
A new Lenten Bible Study is starting in March, with Pastor Frank Weingard as leader. The class will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Benefit dinner
— A benefit dinner will be held for Tom and Amanda (Brown) Urey’s family on Sunday, Feb. 27. Both Tom and Mandy lost their battle with COVID-19 and left behind two small sons, Andrew and Conner, and older sons Tom Jr. and Tucker. Funds from this benefit event will go toward Andrew and Conner’s future, along with any unforeseen final expenses.
The Chicken and Biscuit meal will be served from noon to 4 p.m. at the Townville Fire Department. It will be a sit-down meal with a 50/50 drawing and a raffle basket available. The dinner can be picked up for takeout also.
Condolences
— The only loss to note this week is Norma Copeland, of Diamond, who passed away last Saturday. She is survived by her husband, Ronald, and four children; Jim Copeland, (formerly of Townville and my neighbor), Doug Copeland, who was a classmate of mine from the Class of 1972, Sandra Lawrence, and Christine McCrory and their families that include; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Norma and her husband owned and operated the Diamond store at the corner of Routes 27 and 428, that I frequented often when I had a little change to spend on penny candy. She was very kind to my mother and family.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville schools, or more recently the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
The Friends of Drake Well, Inc. are offering the opportunity for students to apply for full-time internships at Drake Well Museum and Park and Historic Pithole City during the Summer of 2022. The internships are for students who are currently enrolled in a full-time bachelors or advanced degree program, have completed at least their freshman year, are in good academic standing and are Pennsylvania residents. Interns work alongside Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and Friends of Drake Well staff to gain experience and aid in the everyday operations of the Museum.
Drake Well Summer Internships offer students the opportunity to be introduced and trained in many of the professional skills of the museum environment. Students will work with staff on various projects such as research and development of programs and events, archival and collection projects, museum operations and administration.
Students can apply for a Friends of Drake Well 2022 Summer Internship at joinhandshake.com.
Internships will be between 10 to 12 weeks and must be completed between May 2022 and August 2022.
Students will work 37.5 hours a week.
Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year round. Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History (PATrailsofHistory.com). For more information about the museum and its programs, visit drakewell.org, call (814) 827-2797, or find them on Facebook at Drake Well Museum and Park.
Drake Well Museum and Park, birthplace of the modern petroleum industry, is seeking volunteers for the upcoming season. There are many interesting and rewarding volunteer opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Volunteers can serve as museum greeters, docents/tour guides, curatorial assistants, special event assistants, gardeners and more. The museum regularly holds volunteer orientation, meetings and training sessions to train volunteers in their area of interest.
Drake Well Museum and Park educates, entertains, and shares its unique story with nearly 40,000 visitors annually, including thousands of school children who take field trips to the historic site.
“We couldn’t offer the public all that we do without our volunteers. Their enthusiasm and dedication drives the museum’s success,” said Sarah Goodman, Museum Educator.
Anyone interested in joining Drake Well Museum and Park’s volunteer team should contact Goodman at (814) 827-2797 ext. 111 or sargoodman@pa.gov. For more information about the museum’s volunteer program, visit drakewell.org/join-and-support-us/volunteer.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302. If you have any questions, call Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping into the new year.
— A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot, next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree.
Items should be placed in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those that may want to help with donations. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need, may take something off it. It is hoped that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together to help others in need.
School news
Seniors: the class trip is to Pittsburgh on Thursday, May 19. The fee for the trip is due on Friday, Feb. 25.
Maplewood PTO is having another movie night this Friday. The movie, “Encanto,” one of the new Disney movies, will begin at at 6:30 p.m. A nominal fee will be charged for admission. There will be refreshments available for purchase. Bring a canned food item to earn a ticket for a chance in the drawing for the movie.
Any students interested in Trap Shooting this year need to pick up an information and registration packet in the main office. Packets are to be completed and turned in by March 1. Participants are required to have hunter’s safety certification to join.
The Prom will be held at Nick’s Place in Edinboro on Friday, May 6 from 6 to 9 p.m.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. If you have received a notice of direct certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
Maplewood sports are on hiatus until the spring season begins.
The Spring sports schedule will begin the week of March 25. The season include softball, baseball and volleyball teams.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe uses a few leftovers to make “Beef ‘n’ Bean Egg Rolls” for a gathering. The item you will need to buy fresh is wonton wrappers.
In a large skillet, brown 1/2 pound of burger, unless you have some leftover from an earlier recipe. Cook 1/4 cup of chopped onions and 2 tablespoons of finely chopped green peppers together with the ground beef until they are tender, and the beef is no longer pink, if using fresh burger. Remove from the heat and drain. Stir in 1 cup of refried beans (leftovers or fresh from the can), 1/4 cup of shredded Cheddar cheese, 1 tablespoon of ketchup, 1 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder, and 1/4 teaspoon of ground cumin.
Position a wonton wrapper with one point towards yourself. Place 1 tablespoon of the meat filling in the center. Fold the bottom over the filling and fold the sides towards the center over the filling. Roll towards the remaining point. Moisten the remaining point corner with water and press to seal. Fill a few wonton wrappers at a time, keeping the others covered with a damp paper towel until ready to use them. Repeat these steps with the remaining wrappers and fillings, to make 32 wonton rolls.
Meanwhile, as you are making the rolls, heat enough oil to cover the rolls in an electric skillet or deep-fat fryer at 375 degrees. Fry a few egg rolls at a time, for 2 minutes, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve the egg rolls with salsa. A serving is one or two egg rolls per person.
Have a Happy…
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Nancy Woolstrum and Linda Wyant. The only one celebrating on Monday is Leah Holcomb to finish the month of February. Bringing in the new month of March are Laura Marvin and John Karns on March 1, while March 2 is shared by Lucas Wagler and Cindy Hall. March 3 is shared by Alexa Saxton, Kim Klins, Larry Hellein and Nicole Peterson. Dick Saxton, Jordan Ploski, Brooke Battin and Reva Shrout share their day on March 4, and the last birthday for the week is William Wyant on March 5.
Nate and Kristin Vanderella have an anniversary on Feb. 29.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
