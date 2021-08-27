Good morning everyone. It is the Crawford County Fair week, so I hope that folks still take the time to read the column around their fair schedule/routine. Hope you are finding shade to stay a bit cooler while at the fairgrounds. The heat is a bit much and drinking water is highly recommended.
Be aware that school will start next Wednesday. Note the time that you encounter the bus during your travel in the morning and afternoon to know if you need to adjust your departure time or your route to avoid being stuck behind a bus with frequent stops. Doing this simple task will create less stress for you in the long run.
Churches
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship services start at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Bible study classes are on hiatus for the summer. Food pantry donation items are being collected this week. Boxes are being prepared to go out for the end of the month.
— The “Garden Share Program” has begun as a new means of providing fresh produce for the Food For Thought food pantry, which is located at the New Richmond United Methodist Church on State Route 77. Gardeners can drop off their extra fruits or vegetables on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Townville UMC. The produce will be distributed on Wednesday evenings at the food pantry. For more details, contact Gene Litke at (814) 967 2411. Leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Catie Hunt passed away on Monday. She is survived by her parents, Steven Deeter, of Titusville; her mother, Shelby Hunt, formerly of Townville; her maternal grandparents; John and Joanne Hunt; great-grandmother, Arlene Hunt, all of Townville; brother, Tyler Deeter, of Titusville; stepbrother, Sean Daley, of Cochranton, and several extended family members.
We express our many sympathies for this families who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Celebrate Drake Days at Drake Well Museum and Park on Aug. 27 and 28 to commemorate the 162nd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry.
— The “11th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is coming on Saturday, Sept. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. It will be held at the New Beginnings Church, 13226 Leslie Road, Meadville near the fairgrounds. This event will be held rain or shine.
This free, family-friendly event features an all-wheel cruise in for classic, unusual, or “souped-up” vehicles. Proceeds benefit the Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be collected and are appreciated. This event is held in an outdoor space where physical distancing is easily achievable. Masks are optional. The event will feature door prize raffles, a live DJ playing classic tunes, awards for vehicles, T-shirt sales, food vendors, and of course lots of souped-up vehicles cruising in throughout the day.
Vehicle registration and admission are free. The first 50 to register a vehicle and donate a food item will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. Awards for vehicles are voted on peoples-choice style. Winners are announced at 4 p.m.
In past years, 60 – 170 cars have cruised in throughout the day.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to support this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center, so keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from the Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you. Tickets continue to be available at Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
Townville Class of 1971 50th Reunion
— The Townville High School Class of 1971 is having its 50th reunion on Sept. 18 at Cross Creek Resort. Payment, and the number attending must be sent to Shirley Westfall at 13978 State Route 8, Titusville, Pa. 16354, by Aug. 15. For more information, call Shirley at (352) 347-6549.
There are members of the class that are out of touch. The class is seeking the following members: Ken Burns, Lola Carpenter Pringle, Lora Dempsey, Judy Foster Dorman, Richard Grove, Barbara Heath Gray, Janet Heath, Mike Hoepfl, Edward McAlevy, James McAlevy, Bob Murray, Bonnie Patch, Roger Ray, Susan Saxton, Shirley Sherman, Mary Spratt and Sam Thomas.
School news
In preparation for the upcoming school year, it is important to have student transportation established for a smooth start and end to the day. Bus routes will be made available 7 to 10 days before the start of school. Students riding a bus will only be permitted to have one pick-up location and one drop-off location. The pick-up location and drop-off location do not need to be the same.
Prior to kindergarten, the school district offers kindergarten parents information in a smaller setting with their child’s teacher through a Kindergarten Orientation. This will be held on Monday, Aug. 30 from 5 to 6 p.m. Children will get a tour of the school and get a snack with MES school staff while parents/guardians get the opportunity to get ask questions of the child’s kindergarten teacher.
Maplewood Elementary “Back to School Night” is slated for Monday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for grades first through sixth.
PENNCREST School District students begin school on Wednesday, Sept. 1, giving the students a gradual start to school with a three-day week the first week. Following Labor Day, the students will have just a four-day week. The third week, beginning on Sept. 13, will be the first five-day school week. This is a good time to start students’ school sleep schedule routine, so they have a smoother start to the school year. Be sure to practice lunch time schedule too, so they can eat their lunch in the time they really have at school.
In an effort to ensure the youngest learners have the best start possible and build on the enthusiasm of beginning school, students will have a “staggered start” schedule. This means that a student will attend only one of the first two days of school. Attendance will be credited for both days. Many of the new students have never attended school for a full day. By providing teachers with a smaller group, staff are able to orient them to school, get to know them and provide attention that is more individual. They will also be able to make initial relationships with classmates within the smaller group.
Everyone will then attend together on Friday, Sept. 3. The letter coming in the mail will tell parents which of the first two days their child will attend, as well as a welcome letter from the child’s kindergarten teacher!
Maplewood Little Gridders will hold practices on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Maplewood Elementary School. Games will be held on Saturdays at 10 a.m. or noon. Packets/physical forms will be available at practice for those who still need them.
The Little Gridders Cheer Team began official practices on Aug. 16. Packets/physical forms will be available for those who still need them.
Members of the Flag Team started practice on Aug. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. Games will be on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings.
The Fall Sports schedule begins on Friday with the varsity football game against Iroquois High School at 7 p.m. played at Harborcreek High School.
On Saturday, the girls varsity soccer team has a match facing Greenville Jr/Sr High School on the Maplewood Elementary soccer field.
The varsity golf players will be teeing up at Seneca, and the Maplewood Little Gridders will have their flag games from 7 to 11 a.m.
Next Monday, the golf team will host Cambridge Springs and Saegertown at the “Saegertown Mega Match” held at the Venango Valley Golf Course at 9:30 a.m. Later, the JV football game will be at home against Iroquois High at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, the girls junior high players will head for North East High School for a 4 p.m. game. Shortly after that, the girls varsity volleyball squad will have a multi-team match up on the home court at 4:30 for open play.
From the kitchen
Nearly everyone has Ramen noodles in their home, and if you do, you will have the basis for this recipe.
This “Cheesy Spinach Ramen” is a simple dish to prepare and a good way to use up leftover meats and vegetables.
Cook a package of ramen noodles, prepared according to the package instructions, discarding the seasoning packet.
Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add prepared ramen noodles to the pan. Stir in 1/4 cup of milk, then 1/2 cup of shredded Parmesan cheese.
Stir in 1 cup of chopped spinach and 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder. Feel free to toss in any other veggies or proteins, like leftover rotisserie chicken, you might have hanging out in your fridge. Then season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot. The number of servings will vary based on the amount of vegetables and meats you add to the dish. A serving is about 1/2 cup per person, when served as a part of the meal, but if you are preparing it as the sole part of the meal, the servings will be closer to 1 cup each.
Have a Happy...
Sharing their birthdays on Sunday are Joey Steadman, Jaricka Simmerman, Thomas Ray and Joey Firster, then Donald Gray has his day on Aug. 30. The last birthdays for the month are Crystal Dennis and Joselyn Natale-Hall on Aug. 31. Tina Deeter has the first birthday of September, while Sept. 2 is shared by Norm Eaton, Deloris Williams and Jim Fiely. Sept. 3 is shared by Tim DeMaison and Bob Sutton, and the last birthdays for the week are Tammy Hollabaugh and my great-granddaughter, Whitney Harvison on Sept. 4.
Sharing an anniversary on Sept. 3 are Larry and Linda Hellein and Roger and Blair Boyd. Dustin and Hilary Hanna have their anniversary on Sept. 4.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
