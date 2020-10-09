Good Morning. The days are obviously getting shorter, even if the temperatures do fluctuate from day to day. But as long as the sun tries to shine, it does make temperatures tolerable with the sunshine making it feel a bit warmer each time it breaks through the cloud cover
We just had our first full moon on Oct. 2, which means that we will have a full moon again on Oct. 31, on Halloween night, making it the second of the month. It is an oddity that we get a full moon on Halloween, but this year it seems just right to fall that way. This seems to be the year of the strange and odd events to happen.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time, with the Sunday School classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Olympians will begin on Sunday, Oct. 4. This program is planned for students from kindergarten to fifth grade to be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Social distancing is being observed during all activities.
Release Time, for the Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, has started. Classes are being held at the Townville Baptist Church since the classes have grown beyond the capacity of the Townville UMC basement. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, staff are ready to pivot and have plans in place to take the program online. The school, as of now, is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said the school is are trying to keep as much normal as possible. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be required during the program.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services again. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC, and the Troy Center UMC.
A new Bible study began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Clubs/groups
Food For Thought is again providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary school kids. The mission of the Food for Thought Project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in the Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. High school students should be included on the sign up form.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
—The Townville Borough Council has set Trick-or-Treat 2020 for Thursday, Oct. 29. The time will be from 6 to 7 p.m. that evening.
School news
PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfasts and lunch to all students in the school district each school day until Dec. 31, 2020 or until funding is exhausted. All applications that were submitted for free or reduced will be kept on file to be put in place when the present program has ended. Any family that has yet to submit a completed form, should do so as soon as possible to avoid gaps in student meal benefits.
— The PENNCREST School Board meeting is today, held at the Administration Building in the board room at 7 p.m. in Saegertown.
— The first sporting events for this week happen on Thursday. The girls junior high basketball players having a 4 p.m. game at Union City Area High School, the girls varsity soccer face Franklin High on the home field, and the co-ed varsity cross country team hosts the Conneaut School District for a competition during the same time. At 4:30, the junior high football game will be on the home field as they play against Conneaut Lake Middle School. Later, the girls JV volleyball match will be at Titusville High at 7. The girls junior high basketball squad will have their game on the home court at 4 p.m. as they take on Fairview, followed by the varsity football game at 7 on the home gridiron against Northwestern Senior High. On Saturday, the girls JV soccer match will be at Warren Area High School starting at 1 p.m.
— Next week, the first events on Monday are the girls junior high basketball game at Oil City Senior High school, while the girls varsity soccer match will be at Titusville, both at 4 p.m. In the evening, the JV football game will be on the home field facing Saegertown at 6, and the girls varsity volleyball match will be at McDowell at 7. Tuesday, the girls junior high basketball players will host Cochranton, and the varsity co-ed cross country team faces Meadville Area High School on the home field each beginning at 4 p.m. Then at 5:30, the girls JV soccer players will host Cambridge Springs Senior High, followed by the girls varsity volleyball team taking on Franklin High at 7. The only sporting event on Wednesday is the girls varsity soccer match on the home field against Oil City at 4 p.m.
From the kitchen
With a little warmer weather coming this weekend, this might be a great dessert to share with the family. “Lemon-Blueberry Dessert” is a refreshing sweet to serve at the end of the summer-weather spell before the cooler weather takes up permanent residence in our area.
Put 1/2 cup, or more to taste, of blueberries into a shallow bowl. Pour the juice of one lemon and sprinkle 1 teaspoon of white sugar evenly over the blueberries; refrigerate at least 15 minutes.
Slice two (3/4- inch thick) pieces of prepared pound cake (May be plain or lemon-flavored pound cake, your preference, with the crusts trimmed.) Cut into 1/2-inch squares. Divide the pound cake cubes into four small dessert dishes.
Pour 2 cups of cold milk into a mixing bowl, add a package of instant lemon pudding mix, and beat with a whisk for two minutes, then pour evenly over the four portions of pound cake. Refrigerate pudding and cake mixtures until the pudding is set, at least five minutes.
Divide the blueberries into four portions, reserving four berries for the topping. Spoon a portion of berries over each cake portion. Using 1/2 cup of whipped cream, top each portion with a portion, or more, if desired. Place one berry atop each portion of whipped cream as garnish. Each cup of dessert is a single serving.
Have a happy...
If you see Ken Mack today, wish him a happy 90th birthday. Sharing a birthday on Sunday are Charlotte Harriau, Jamie Wagler, and Kayla Vanderhoof, while the Oct. 12 is shared by Ann Zurasky, Karen Sutton and Gunner Shearer. Those sharing a birthday on the Oct. 13 are Doug Widdowson, Connie Beers and Pat Catalano, and Oct. 14 is Gene Litke’s day to celebrate. Jesse Bryant has the Oct. 15 to himself to hear birthday wishes coming his way, with the Oct. 16 shared by Kerri Canfield, Samantha Hummer, Donna Williams, Taylor Hollabaugh, Shirley Westfall, Trisha Proper and Jeannie Ervin, as the last birthdays for the week..
— Scott and Karla Scovell have an anniversary on the Oct. 12.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
