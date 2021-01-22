Good Morning. Wednesday promised to be a notable day in history with the inauguration of our 46th President, along with our first female Vice-President being sworn in. Wednesday was always thought of as the “hump day” except for this week. What a wonderful kick-off for a spectacular year ahead. New vaccines are working against a pandemic. We have new hope to unify our nation again and so many can find hope in the days and months to come.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes following have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
— The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is now being livestreamed in order to reach students, as the school district has gone to a hybrid schedule for the present time.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister. Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m., with the worship hour to be held at 11 a.m.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Volunteer Fire Department general meeting and the annual elections were held. The 2021 officers for the fire department are: President Josh Manuel, Vice President Matt Rumzie, Secretary Becky Manuel, Treasurer Allison Lukach, Chief Justin Sullivan, C2 Josh Manuel, C3 Justin Sciallo, C4 Josh Bradick, C5 Dan Despenes, L1 Paul Zook, L2 Brian Rumzie, L3 Matt Rumzie, L4 Nathan Barker, L5 Rich Sullivan and FP1 Jim Rumzie.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Daffodil Days. For more information, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email atjstevenson@zoominternet.net. You can also contact Gayle Oxenham at (814) 673-6916 or by email at oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands Relay Team is coordinating sales for the 2021 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team. Bunches of ten-cut daffodils and potted mini daffodils are available. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2021 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors.
— The Gift of Hope, which provides daffodils to local hospitals and cancer centers, is also available. Orders and money are due by Feb. 17 with delivery planned for the week of March 22.
—Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
School news
Friday is the last day of the first semester. Students will have no school on Monday, Jan. 25 due to a teacher work day.
The PENNCREST School District will resume full-time classes on Tuesday, Jan. 26. More information is posted on the school district’s website at penncrest.org.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings will be closed for in-person attendance. Individuals may attend via Zoom. A link to meetings can be found at penncrest.org/board.
The full meeting schedule can be found at that site. Use the site address to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings on the second Thursday of the month. The work sessions are held on Monday at 7 p.m. the week of the regular board meeting.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools
Maplewood sports scheduled for today have the boys junior high basketball team playing at Maplewood Elementary for a home game against the Titusville Rockets at 4 p.m.
The girls JV basketball players will be traveling to Cambridge Springs High School for a 6 p.m. game. The girls varsity game will follow at 7. Also, at 7 is the boys varsity wrestling match at Union City High School.
The only event on Friday is the boys varsity basketball 6 p.m. game on the home court against Eisenhower Middle/High School.
Saturday has three events going on with the boys varsity wrestlers on the road to Cambridge Springs High School for a 1 p.m. game, while the girls JV basketball players are on the home court for a game hosting Union City at the same time. Following that game, the girls varsity game will be at 2:30.
On Monday, Jan. 25, even though there is no school. There will be games for the boys junior high basketball team as they head down the road to Conneaut Lake Middle School at 4 p.m.
In the evening, the boys JV wrestlers will face Commodore Perry on the home mats starting at 6. The boys varsity wrestling match will be at 7 as they host Youngsville Middle/High School.
On Tuesday, the girls JV basketball players are traveling to Saegertown Junior/Senior High for a 6 p.m. game, with the girls varsity to follow at 7. Meanwhile, the boys JV basketball players will face the Cochranton Junior/Senior High team at 6 p.m and their varsity tip-off will begin at 7 at Maplewood High School.
On Wednesday, the 6 p.m. boys JV basketball game will be at home hosting Mercer Area Junior/Senior High, while the boys JV wrestlers head for Saegertown Junior/Senior High for their matches. Those will be followed by the 7 p.m. boys varsity basketball game against Mercer Area Junior/Senior High on the home court and the boys varsity wrestling matches at Saegertown Junior/Senior High.
From the kitchen
This recipe for “Salmon Patties” is a diverse recipe that you can prepare in different ways, or use other ingredients to change it up. You can start with fresh salmon or use a can of undrained pink or red salmon.
If using fresh, a pound of salmon fillet needs to be brushed with olive oil and seasoned lightly with salt and pepper. Grill for about 6 minutes, or bake wrapped in foil at 350 degrees for approximately 10 minutes.
Use a fork to gently break apart the salmon, leaving some small chunks. Add 1/3 cup of finely minced onion, 1/4 teaspoon of freshly cracked black pepper, 1/4 teaspoon each of Cajun seasoning and Old Bay seasoning, 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped parsley and 1/4 teaspoon of fresh lemon zest, then gently toss. If you don’t have fresh lemon, add a tiny squirt of yellow mustard. Some canned salmon has more liquid than others. Use additional water to moisten only as needed. Slice half the lemon into wedges and reserve.
Add the cracker crumbs of 20 saltine crackers, crushed finely, 1 large beaten egg and 1/8 cup of water, only as needed to moisten. Shape into 4 to 6 patties.
Heat 1/2 cup of canola or vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and carefully add the patties, cooking until browned. Use a fish turner or wide spatula to carefully turn and brown the other side. An option is to bake or air fry.Drain the patties on paper towels. Serve immediately with a squeeze of the reserved fresh lemon.
Here’s a tip. If you have the time, place the patties in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before cooking.
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and brush with oil or non-stick spray. Place patties on top, dab with oil and bake in a 400 degree preheated oven, turning once, for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. You may also scoop about 1/3 cup into lightly-greased or sprayed muffin tins. Actual cooking time will depend on how large and thick you shape the patties.
Individual air fryer brands differ in wattage and how they cook. If you choose this method, monitor this dish the first time to adjust time as needed. Total time will depend on thickness and number of patties. Prepare as above. Spritz generously with oil on both sides. Air fry at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, turning and spritzing halfway.
Variations: Substitute an equal amount of well-drained tuna, mackerel, cooked crawfish, shrimp, fish, canned or leftover meats, ham, chicken, or cooked mashed potatoes. If you have leftover mashed potatoes, they make an excellent binder for fluffier croquettes, or you may also substitute bread crumbs, flour or cornmeal for the saltines, adding enough to bind the mixture. If you like, you may coat the patties with bread crumbs, panko, flour or cornmeal.
To use as a Salmon spread, prepare as above, except omit saltines and substitute one boiled egg for the raw, crumbling the yolk and grating the egg white. Combine well and mix with 1 8-ounce block of cream cheese, softened at room temperature.
Serve as patties with mashed or fried potatoes and creamed peas, a mixed garden salad and a fresh tomato pasta side, or with green beans, lima beans and a good condiment like Cajun mayonnaise, horseradish sauce, ketchup, or serve on your favorite sandwich or dinner rolls if you prefer. The skin and bones of canned salmon are generally edible, however you can remove them or purchase it without.
Have a happy...
Our first birthdays for this week are on Monday for Trenton Wyant, Jean Lupher and Brian Jones, while Phil Canfield and Brian Huddleson share Jan. 26. Wednesday, Jan. 27 is a day of celebration for Stanley Root, John Vickers and Aleshia Gallegar, with Jay Sterling being the only birthday on Jan. 28. Shawn Amy has Jan. 29 to himself to hear birthday wishes, and Jan. 30 is shared by Cheryl Armstrong and Denise Scrivens, as the last birthdays for the week.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
