Good morning. It seems that things have hit a rut. Little of the new news is positive and the negative vibes are consuming our environment and home space. Gardens are beginning to fail with plants wilting and non-producing growth. We can always hope that neighbors are sharing their bounty and that farmers are getting better results than home gardeners.
If you are old enough to qualify for Pennsylvania farmers market food vouchers, be sure to sign up with your local Active Aging office to get checks to buy produce to enjoy in your home. The four checks had been for $5 each in prior years, but this year it was increased to $6 each for a total of $24 per qualified person. Fore more details or information, call your local Active Aging office.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services start with worship time at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday School classes following at 10:45. All indoor safety guidelines of seating and the use of masks should be practiced.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Other programs are anticipated to return soon in one form or another.
— The Townville United Methodist Church (UMC) has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services.
Frank Weingard is the new pastor for the Townville United Methodist Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC. It will be a pleasure to see the projects and growth he will bring to the church community.
Condolences
— Darrell Adams passed in May. He was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1974. A memorial visitation will be held at the Townville Baptist Church on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held from 12:30 to 1, followed by a graveside service at 1:30.
— Shirley Ann Heath, of Townville, passed on July 14. She is survived by two sons, David, of Guys Mills, and Barry, of Townville, as well as grandchildren, Jeremy and Jenny Leonhart, of Townville.
— A memorial service for Merle Castile will be held on Saturday at the home of his brother, Edward Castile, at 30990 Humes Road, Cambridge Springs from 1 to 3 p.m. Merle is survived by his sister, Valerie Motter and her family. He graduated from Townville High School, Class of 1972. He was a classmate of mine.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this very difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Little Cooley UMC is having a Strawberry Shortcake Drive-Thru on Sunday, July 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. There is a choice of Angel food cake, biscuits or yellow cake. The cost is $3 per serving. Proceeds will benefit sending kids to a Christian summer camp next year.
— Boys Soccer Camp ‘20 will be held the week of Aug. 10-14 at the Saegertown field, daily from 5 to 8 p.m. Soccer camp is a great opportunity for beginners to learn basics of the game, or for advanced players to hone their skills. This event is open to high school boys from the PENNCREST School District. Penn State Behrend staff will be leading the camp. The cost is estimated at $50 per player, payable on or before the first day of camp. The final price will be announced closer to the camp date. The program can be paid for by cash or check to “Saegertown Soccer Boosters” or by PayPal. For more information, contact Coach Jamie at (814)-720-3510.
Help with meals
For families who need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
— Free summer lunches are being offered by the United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills at the Youth Center, on state Route 198, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The meals are prepared to pick up and go. If you have questions about details, call (814) 720-0399. — The Meadville Soup Kitchen has reopened. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Patrons should eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. Exit and entry doors are different. Doors will be locked until the start time of 11:15 a.m. The serving line is open until 12:30.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest to get details at (814) 459-3663.
— “Food For Thought” is continuing its drive-thru food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations. Instead of the one location at the New Richmond Church, there will be two sites. One is at Chelby’s Hair Garage, in Townville, and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church, on state Route 27, in the Frenchtown community. Both sites operate from 4:30 to 6 p.m. If you need food on a different day, contact Harry Zurasky by email at hzuraskyl23@gmail.com or by phone at (814) 671-8310. No questions are asked to anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers to this outreach are appreciated.
Share this information with others who need this summer support for their families. Remember, stay safe at home and keep positive thoughts and faith.
School news
The staff hours for Maplewood Elementary School will be as follows (unless guideline directives change); from now until Aug. 31; Monday through Thursday from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. There will be no staff at the schools on Fridays during the summer.
From the kitchen
This is the time of year to enjoy dishes made from fresh garden produce. The recipe for this week is “Pretty Cucumber Rounds.”
Slice 2 large, unpeeled cucumbers into thin slices, the thinner, the better. Blend 1 package of dry ranch dressing with 1 1/2 cup of mayonnaise and 3/4 cup of buttermilk. Spread this on top of bread rounds. Top the bread rounds with slices of cucumber. You may use more than one per bread round. If serving them open-faced, you may desire to spice them up with a sprinkle of paprika or red pepper. Or if preferred, place another bread round on top to complete the sandwiches. Then chill until ready to serve.
Have a happy...
Sharing Sunday as their birthday are Jeannine Schley, Jeff Hulings and Shawn Consla, while the 27th is a day of celebration for several folks, including Sonia Herz, Julie Slagle, Kitty Wentz, Kim Templin and Joyce Brown. Morgan Mitchurn will have a special day on the 28th, and the 29th is shared by Albert Rosenberg and Derek Reynolds. Gage Rossey has his birthday on the 30th, and the last birthday for the month is Benjamin Millard on the 31st. The new month of August begins with birthdays for Glen VanCise and Justin Hall on the 1st. Chuck and Tina Sterling have their anniversary on the 27th. Tim and Mary DeMaison have an anniversary on the 28th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community. If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, send a message via Facebook or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
