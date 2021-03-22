Good morning to everyone, as we say farewell to winter and welcome spring on Saturday. The weather has certainly played with the season change as we have seen cold spells and warm, sunny days occurring in the same week. Even in the same day, as well.
It is also time to think about vegetable gardening, if that is your interest. Folks are gathering seeds, making garden planting plans, starting seeds indoors and cleaning up the garden space as the weather permits. Flower beds are calling our name to get spruced up before they begin sprouting their colorful blooms too. I, like many others, am looking forward to working outside and getting my hands into the soil.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began in January at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for the Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate, is being held in- person again. The Release Time program has a new address. The address is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Clubs/groups
— The first Townville Women’s Club meeting is set for today. It will be held at the Family Ties Restaurant at 1 p.m. with lunch served first. A bazaar will be the program of the day, since the club was unable to hold this event in November. Please bring an item or two to auction off.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Daffodil Days. For more information, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net. You can also contact Gayle Oxenham at (814) 673-6916 or by email at oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands Relay Team is coordinating sales for the 2021 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team. Bunches of ten-cut daffodils and potted mini daffodils are available. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2021 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors.
— The Rotary Club of Titusville is holding a drive-thru Easter Luncheon on Easter Sunday, April 4th. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TYC-TOC Building at Burgess Park. The menu will be baked ham, parsley potatoes, candied yams, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert. Meals can be reserved by calling (814) 208-3964 or on the Rotary Facebook Event page. Leave your name, phone number and number of meals that you desire. Donations are appreciated. All donations support community and youth projects.
School news
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance on March 8 for the work session and Thursday, March 11 for the public board meeting.
All Board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom at via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
— Applications for working at the Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Guys Mills are now available in the Maplewood High School guidance office. The Summer Youth Conservation Corps program is offering positions for students that are 40 hours per week. The program runs from June 21 to Aug. 13, 2021. The program is open to students to students age 15 to 18. The deadline to apply is April 13, 2021.
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
— All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
— All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
Two Measles after age one.
Two Mumps after age one.
One Rubella after age one.
Three doses of Hepatitis B.
Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
Registration forms and other important information regarding kindergarten registration will be mailed to parents who have completed and submitted the form or who have contacted the elementary school office.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
It has been announced that there will be a prom for seniors only. The date is set for May 8. It will be held at Maplewood High School. The theme is “Once Upon a Prom.” Sign-up sheets are out for the seniors and their one guest. There is no charge for the prom this year.
The Maplewood spring sport season is kicking off with the boys varsity volleyball team heading for Conneaut Area Senior High for a 6 p.m. match today. The junior high volleyball players are traveling to Cambridge Springs. That will begin at 4 p.m. on March 26. The boys varsity volleyball match on Saturday is at Cochranton Junior/Senior High School as part of the Tri-Meet with a start time to be announced.
Next week, the boys varsity baseball game will be at home on the Randolph Township field on Monday at 4:30 p.m. against Rocky Grove. On Tuesday, the girls softball season starts up with their game at Conneaut Area Senior High School at 4 p.m. The next baseball game for the boys varsity team will be on Wednesday at 4 when the Tigers head for Saegertown for their game. Of course, all games are held when weather is permitting.
From the kitchen
I made a true Irish Stew for my St. Patrick’s Day meal. So, after enjoying your Irish meal, yesterday, you may want to fix this hearty “Veggie Frittata” for a brunch sometime during the rest of the week.
In an 8-inch ovenproof skillet, cook four bacon strips, coarsely chopped, over medium heat until crisp. Drain, reserving approximately 2 tablespoons of drippings for use in the skillet. Remove the bacon to a paper towel and set aside.
In the same skillet, using the drippings, add 1 1/4 cups of chopped broccoli, 3/4 cup of chopped green pepper, 3/4 cup of chopped red onion and 1 teaspoon of crushed, dried rosemary.Cover and cook over low heat until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and set the skillet aside.
In a large bowl, whisk 8 eggs, 3 tablespoons of water, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the veggie mixture in the skillet. Top with the chopped bacon and 1/2 teaspoon of paprika. Bake, uncovered at 350 degrees for 14-20 minutes, or until eggs are firm. Cut into four servings.
Have a happy...
The birthdays on Sunday are Erica Edwards, Aimee Spitzer and my grandson, Ryan McCarl Jr. Brad Bossard has his day on March 22. Todd Millard will have birthday wishes coming his way on March 23. Justin Farrell has his day of celebration on March 24. Sharing March 25 are Jordan Hollabaugh, Karetta Gross, B. J. Hannold, Brianna Proudfoot and Amanda Hollabaugh, while March 26 is shared by Jessica Vroman, Vivian Mohl, Doreen Rumzie, Dustin Vanderhoof and Michael Kowinski. The last birthdays for the week are Anna Marie Wyant, Kathleen Dunlap, Jim Detweiler and Jordan Weatherbee on March 27.
Ben and Fabiola Holcomb have an anniversary on Sunday. Dave and Debbie Zinz share their anniversary with Tim and Chelby Robinson on March 23. Nick and Jody Mihailoff III have an anniversary on March 24.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
