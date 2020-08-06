Good Morning. My email is not working lately, so if I have missed some messages of news for the column, I do apologize. News items can be called in to me, or can be sent to me via Facebook for the time being. Electronics are not my strong point, and this is one of those times that I will need some time to get it back in order. Folks can contact me with information that they wish to have included in the column by other means than email, and I will do my best to get it in the column. In light of these issues, this is the news I have for this week.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church has Sunday worship time at 9:15 a.m. with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online or getting the newspaper to see the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Other programs anticipate returning soon in one form or another.
The Vacation Bible School has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10 to Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. each evening. The theme is “BIG FISH DAY — Hooked on God’s Mercy.” This is planned for preschoolers to those who just finished sixth grade. No preregistration is required.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services.
Frank Weingard is the new pastor for the Townville United Methodist Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC. It will be a pleasure to see the projects and growth he will bring to the church community.
Condolences
— William “Rick” Shorts passed on May 14. A funeral, with Military Honors was held on Aug. 1. His wife, Arlene, passed in September of 2018. Rick is survived by two daughters, Tonya Fultz and family, of Meadville, and Michelle Blair, of Guys Mills, along with four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was a long-time volunteer for the Townville Fire Department.
— Another loss to the Townville community is Norman Cook Sr., of Townville, who passed away on Monday, July 27. His wife, Betty, passed last October. He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Cook, of Guys Mills, and Jeannie Saulsgiver and her family, of Edinboro; and his son, Norman Jr., of Guys Mills. Norman is also survived by two grandchildren, his twin sister, Norma Gamble, of Kansas, and a cousin, Karen Cook Motter, and her husband, Rahn, of Townville.
Clubs/groups
— There will be no Old Home Days picnic held this year. Plans are in the works to have a meeting some time in the fall.
— Boys’ Soccer Camp ‘20 will be held from Aug. 10-14 at the Saegertown field, daily from 5 to 8 p.m. Soccer camp is a great opportunity for beginner players to learn basics of the game, or for advanced players to hone their skills. This event is open to high school boys from PENNCREST schools. Penn State Behrend staff will be leading the camp. The cost is estimated at $50 per player, payable on or before the first day of camp. The final price will be announced closer to camp date. The program can be paid for by cash or check to “Saegertown Soccer Boosters” or by PayPal. For more information, contact Coach Jamie at (814) 720-3510.
Help with meals
For families who need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
— Free summer lunches are being offered by the United Evangelical Free Church of Guys Mills at the Youth Center on state Route 198, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. The meals are prepared to pick up and go. For more information, call (814) 720-0399.
— The Meadville Soup Kitchen has reopened. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Patrons should eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. Exit and entry doors are different. Doors will be locked until the start time of 11:15 a.m. The serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest to get details at (814) 459-3663.
— “Food For Thought” is continuing its drive-thru food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations now. Instead of the one location at the New Richmond Church, there are two sites. One is at Chelby’s Hair Garage, in Townville, and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church on state Route 27 in the Frenchtown community. Both sites operate from 4:30 to 6 p.m. For food needs on a different day, email hzuraskyl23@gmail.com or call Harry Zurasky at (814) 671-8310.
No questions are asked to anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers are appreciated. Share this information with others who need this summer support for their families.
— Remember to stay safe at home and keep positive thoughts and faith. Share this information with others to be sure families who need help take advantage of these programs.
School news
The staff hours at Maplewood Elementary School will be as follows from now until Aug. 31 (unless guideline directives change); Monday through Thursday from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. There will be no staff at the schools on Fridays during the summer.
From the kitchen
With so many zucchini growing in the garden this year, here is a new recipe that you may wish to try. “Potato Pancake Appetizers” are simple and quick to prepare for a gathering.
Use 3 medium russet potatoes that have been peeled and grated. Wrap the potatoes in several layers of paper towels, then squeeze to remove excess moisture. Beat 1 egg, 2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper together in a large bowl. Remove the potatoes from the paper towels and add 1 1/2 cups of grated zucchini and 1 cup of grated carrots with the potatoes. Blend well, then mix into the egg mixture to coat well.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Grease or oil two nonstick baking sheets. Place heaping tablespoons of the potato mixture onto the baking sheets and flatten slightly. Bake for 8-15 minutes, or until the bottoms are browned. Then turn over and bake for another 5-10 minutes more.
Meanwhile, mix 1/2 cup of sour cream, or plain yogurt, with 2 tablespoons of finely chopped fresh basil, and 1 tablespoon of chopped chives, or 1 1/2 teaspoons of chili powder (whichever you prefer) together. Serve the potato pancakes while warm with a small dollop of the sour cream (or yogurt) mixture on top. You may garnish with a piece of chives on top, if desired. This recipe makes about 24 appetizer pancakes.
Have a happy...
The first birthday for the week is my brother-in-law, Jim McCarl, on Sunday. Camilla Widdowson has her day on the 10th, while the 11th is shared by Justin Sullivan, Joshua Gibbs, Pat Proper and Stephanie Potts. Sharing the 12th are Cindy Motter, Michelle Proper and Tanis Weidner; and the 13th is shared by Jeb Frelick and Pamela Smith. Sean Vanderhoof and Steve Dunlap have their special day on the 14th, and the last birthdays for the week are Stacey Wheelock Hetrick and Butch Prichard on the 15th.
— Marty and Arlene Millard have an anniversary on Sunday. Bill and Pam Holcomb have their anniversary on the 14th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, send a message via Facebook or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted at (814) 967-2677 or mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.