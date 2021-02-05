Good morning. Did you like the weather prediction that was made on Groundhog Day? It was as we expected for Northwest Pennsylvania. Spring begins officially in just over six weeks, so start planning those spring projects you didn’t get to do last year.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
— The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is now being livestreamed in order to reach students, as the school district has gone to a hybrid schedule for the present time.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began on Jan. 13 at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister. Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m., with the worship hour to be held at 11 a.m.
Condolences
— Nancy Anderson, of Chapmanville, passed last week. She was a former aide for Maplewood Elementary School. She is survived by her husband, George, son, Brian and daughter, Brenda Sharpe, of Chapmanville. Nancy is also survived by three grandchildren and a brother, Howard Willis, of Guys Mills.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Daffodil Days. For more information, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net. You can also contact Gayle Oxenham at (814) 673-6916 or by email at oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands Relay Team is coordinating sales for the 2021 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team. Bunches of ten-cut daffodils and potted mini daffodils are available. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2021 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors.
— The Gift of Hope, which provides daffodils to local hospitals and cancer centers, is also available. Orders and money are due by Feb. 17 with delivery planned for the week of March 22.
— The Townville Old Home Days committee will have its first meeting for 2021 on Monday, Feb. 22. It will be held at the fire hall at 7 p.m.
School news
Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
— All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
— All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
Two Measles after age one.
Two Mumps after age one.
One Rubella after age one.
Three doses of Hepatitis B.
Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
Registration forms and other important information regarding kindergarten registration will be mailed to parents who have completed and submitted the form or who have contacted the elementary school office.
The PENNCREST School District has scheduled days off on Feb. 12 and 15, making it a long weekend for the students and staff.
The school district has returned to full-time Monday through Friday school attendance. More information is posted on the school district website at penncrest.org.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings will be closed for in-person attendance. Individuals may attend via Zoom. A link to meetings can be found at penncrest.org/board.
The full meeting schedule can be found at that site. Use the site address to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings on the second Thursday of the month. The work sessions are held on Monday at 7 p.m. the week of the regular board meeting.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
The Maplewood sports agenda has three events today with the boys junior high basketball on the road to Eisenhower Middle/High School for a 4 p.m. game. Then the boys JV wrestlers have matches at 6, as they host Cambridge Springs High School. The boys varsity wrestling matches follow at 7. In the evening, the boys JV basketball game in Cambridge Springs High School is at 6, with the varsity game to follow at 7. Saturday activities include the girls varsity basketball squad hosting Jamestown High School at a 1 p.m. and boys varsity wrestlers when they travel to Meadville for a 3 p.m. start to their matches.
Next week, the action begins at 4 p.m. for the boys junior high basketball team when they enter Titusville High School for their game. The girls varsity basketball players are on the Maplewood court as they face Cambridge Springs High School. The boys basketball games are on Tuesday when the JV team takes the court at 6 against Union City High School and the varsity players do the same for a 7 p.m. game to finish the week for Maplewood sports.
From the kitchen
This week’s diabetic recipe is “Moroccan Chicken Thighs.” Next month, I will post the recipe for “Moroccan Style Couscous,” which is an excellent companion to this chicken dish.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large resealable plastic bag, combine 4 tablespoons of flour, 1 teaspoon of chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon each of ground cumin and ground ginger, then add 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon. Blend well. Add 4 skinless chicken thighs to the bag, one at a time, shaking well to completely coat with the seasoning mixture. In a very large oven-safe skillet, heat 2 teaspoons of canola oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken thighs all at once. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, turning the thighs once, halfway through the cooking stage.
Transfer the skillet to the oven. Bake uncovered for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the chicken is tender and no longer pink and has reached a temperature of 175 degrees internally. Serve immediately. Makes four servings. Each serving is 138 calories and provides three lean meats as exchange values.
Have a happy ...
Sunday’s birthdays are Madison Mihailoff and Shane Taylor, with Feb. 8 being shared with Travis Mitchum, Kathy Thurau, Sara Thurau and Elizabeth Zurasky. Marilyn Millard, Mary Worley and Michelle Pinckney share Feb. 9, while Andrew Held and John Amy share Feb. 10. Feb. 11 will be busy with birthday wishes going to Rodney Halsey, Bruce Bussard, D. J. Shaw, Bill Proper, Dick Infield and Ray Crocker. The last celebrations for the week are on Feb. 12 for Nick Mihailoff III, Craig Lauer, Linda Allen, Jenna Ploski and Christy Wyant.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
