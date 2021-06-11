Good morning everyone. I hope that the weather allows all the special events planned for today to happen without a hitch. Graduation is this evening and the seniors will parade up Main Street from the fire hall afterwards. This will be your last day to see the graduates’ banners on display along Main Street as the seniors will take them home tonight after the parade.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC. Pastor Frank is on vacation until June 18. If you are in need of a pastor, you may contact Harry Zurasky at (814) 789-4356.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study takes place at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month Members of all three churches are invited to participate.
— The Townville UMC will be participating in the Townville Yard Sales in June. Donated items may be dropped off at the rear of the church basement any time during this month.
— A celebration of Moms and Dads and the strawberry season will be on Sunday, June 27 at the Townville UMC at 2 p.m.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes are at 10:30. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
—The Townville Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School 2021 from Monday, June 21 to June 25. Classes will be in the evening from 6 to 8:15 p.m. The theme this year will be “Excavate the Truth.”
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour at 11.
Condolences
— Mary Lee (Tomer) Brooks passed away on May 30. She was a Townville High School graduate of the Class of 1965. She formerly worked for Dr. Helgert’s office in Townville. Mary is survived by her son, Jeff Brooks and daughter, Tamantha Twiford; five grandchildren; sister, Judy (Tomer) Smock, and brother, John Tomer; sister-in-law, Betty Tomer, and four nephews.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— A notice from the Townville Borough Council was received this week to update the community. The only holiday(s) that Raccoon Refuse will not pick up garbage until the next day, are Christmas and New Year’s day. Since these two holidays fall on Saturdays this year, pick up will not be an issue for the rest of the year.
Monday is the pick up day for the rest of this year. That includes July 4 and Labor Day. Have your trash ready to put out on Sunday evening, for Monday pick up every week this year.
— The Townville Senior Citizens will meet at the Townville fire hall on Wednesday, June 16 at noon. Bring your own table service and a tureen or dessert to share with the group. Coffee is provided for the meal. This meeting will be the annual auction. Bring lots of items to sell. New members are welcome.
— Townville Yard sales will be on Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19. The hours of each sale will be flexible. It is important for everyone in the borough who has a sidewalk in front of their home to clean all debris from the sidewalk and side of street. Keep in mind that folks will be checking out sales along the Main and Fremont Street locations. Be aware and patient with the pedestrians on both sides of the roadway as you drive through, or as stops are made during the sale dates.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Townville Lions Club 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building.
Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from Townville Lions Club c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. Upon receipt of payment, tickets will be mailed to you.
Tickets continue to be available at the Greenhill Farms and at these other sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
— The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
School news
Maplewood High school graduation will take place this evening. Immediately following graduation a parade is being held, starting at the Townville Fire Hall.
The route will go up Main Street with fire units and others honoring the seniors as part of the procession. A school bus will bring them to the fire hall and the students will line up using social distancing guidelines. All the seniors who wish to be a part of the celebration will be in their cap and gown to show off to the crowd and community. This will be the last time the class will walk together. Lets send them off in the style that only Townville borough can provide.
All visitors, parents, extended family and others are asked to park off street. There will be no parking along the street. Plans are to start the parade at 7:45 p.m. in order to complete the parade with daylight still available. Viewers of the parade are asked to use social distancing guidelines along the sidewalks and in the yards along the route. The banners will be to the right of the seniors as they proceed up Main Street
After the parade, the students can wait at the intersection of Main Street and Guys Mills Road for their ride. They can pick up their senior picture banner and pole to take to the Main Street former elementary front yard to have a team help disassemble the frame and allow the graduated senior to take it home. The poles and frames can be saved for next year’s class to use again for their display in 2022.
The last day of school for PENNCREST students is Friday. It will be a half-day with dismissal at 11 a.m.
From the kitchen
As summer approaches and the really warm days descend on us, making cookies that require no baking is the treat to plan on often. Since I am not a fan of chocolate, I like recipes that are not chocolate-focused. This recipe for “No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies” will be a good one to try during a hot spell.
Cook over medium heat 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of white corn syrup for one minute. Remove the pan from the heat and add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, 2 cups of peanut butter and 4 1/2 cups of crispy rice cereal. Mix quickly and well. Drop by teaspoons onto wax paper. The cookies will be slightly soft when done. This recipe makes about four dozen cookies.
Have a happy...
Gloria Himes and Leslie Cook share their birthdays on Sunday, and June 14 is Tim Robinson’s day to celebrate. Sharing June 15 are Tim Thurau and David Zinz. Andrew Bryant will be celebrating on June 16. Mary Proper, Ted Bryant and Jason McFadden share their day on June 18. The last birthdays of the week are Linda Leonhart, Sabrina Wangler and Sherri Parker on June 19.
Kevin and Holly Sprong have an anniversary on June 17. Sharing their anniversaries on June 18 are Rodney and Jamie Wagler, Nathan and Kylee Bryant and Tom and Leslie Cook.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
