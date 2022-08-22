Good Morning. Well, it is time for the Crawford County Fair with Harness racing on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Officially, the fair will fully start on Sunday, which is free admission all day.
Monday is “Titusville Day” and Tuesday is free admissions for veterans and senior citizens.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday Worship services at 10:15 a.m., led by Pastor Gary Wade. Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Townville UMC will be participating in the Garden Share program in conjunction with the New Richmond food pantry again this year. Produce may be dropped off at the Methodist Church to be picked up between 5 and 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays. Please join us in sharing our gardens with those that need a little extra.
— The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study for the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC location.
— The Charge Conference will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30.
— The Townville Baptist Church holds Sunday services that begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
It is that time again to hold the monthly Campfire Fellowship behind the church on Sunday, Aug. 28. The groups will meet starting at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and a dish to share. If it rains, games will be played inside.
The Bible Study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15. Those meetings are held in the Social Hall.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour held at 11.
Condolences
— Karen Smith Bailey passed on Sunday, July 24. She was a graduate of Townville High School, Class of 1961. She is survived by her husband, Robert Bailey.
— William “Bill” Lupher II passed on July 27. He worked on his uncle’s farm and his father’s Christmas tree farm here in the Townville area during his youth. Bill is survived by his wife, Maryalice; four sons, Dana, Eric, Craig and Bret, and their families, which include seven granddaughters, four grandsons and one great-grandson.
— Donna Wishnok passed away on July 30. She is survived by her two daughters, Amanda Cavitt (Michael), of Townville, and Jennifer Blythe (Matthew) and grandson, Henry. Donna is also survived by her brother, Dick Miller (Beverly), and nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks that are connected to the Townville community, directly or by family or job, or attended school here as part of the Townville schools, or more recently, the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins, to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club met on July 21 at Wheelock’s Pavilion for a picnic hosted by Jody Riley. Various dishes were enjoyed by all. Thirteen members were present. President Gert Davison conducted the meeting, following the meal, with the minutes read and approved by Linda Hellein, and the treasurer’s report was given by Laverne Galford, the new Treasurer.
President Davison reported on the recent upkeep of the Garden project, and thanks were given to Gert and Laverne for their efforts, as well as the thanks to Shelly McPherson, and Shannon Ploski for their beautifying the area at the fire hall with plants. Discussion followed on the progress of the Garden project, for the future. Ideas were shared for future trips and programs for the coming year. Submitted by Secretary, Linda Hellein.
— The Townville Women’s Club meeting is at Waddell’s Apple Shamrock Farm today. Club members are to meet at the farm at 1 p.m. for a tour, (dress for the farm terrain). A snack and short meeting will follow the tour.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. Anyone is welcome to participate in this program. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time, or talents from your garden.
— Dave’s Place is planning to hold a “Car Cruise-In” on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine, at the intersection of Routes 77 and 408. Cash prizes are offered for first, second and third place winners. Door prizes will be awarded. Registration is free. This is a family fun activity with Mini golf, live music and a DJ that will provide entertainment. Food purchases are available. The public is invited to attend.
— The “12th Annual Cruisin’ for a Cause” is planned for Saturday, Sept. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. (rain or shine). The location for this event will again be the New Beginnings Church of God at13226 Leslie Road, Meadville, Pa. 16335. This is a free, family-friendly event that features an all-wheel cruise-in for classic, unusual, or “souped-up” vehicles. Last year there were nearly 200 vehicles register.
There will be a food drive and donation collection to benefit Meadville Community Soup Kitchen. During these challenging times, your generous donations are needed more than ever.
— The 2nd Annual Townville Lions Club Virtual Gun Raffle for 2022 has 15 prizes:
1) Glock 19 9mm.
2) Savage Minimalist laminated stock .22 Mag.
3) $250 cash.
4) Savage 93 17 HMR.
5) Mossberg Patriot wood stock .308.
6) Ruger Wrangler .22LR revolver.
7) CVA Hunter .444 Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm.
9) Winchester SXP 12G.
10) $250 cash.
11) Winchester XPR Varmint Laminate stock .223.
12) Savage Mark II wood stock .22 LR.
13) Ten Point Titan M1 Crossbow.
14) Henry Lever Golden Boy .22LR.
15) Browning conceal carry purse.
Also included with each gun is a box of ammo.
Benefiting from the proceeds of this raffle will be the Townville Lions Club. The Virtual Drawing Date is on Oct. 5, 2022, at the Townville Family Ties Restaurant and tickets and information can also be found on: facebook.com/TownvilleLionsClub. To purchase tickets by mail, send a check to Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Rd., Townville, Pa. 16360. Your stub will be mailed to you.
All prizes are subject to availability. Firearms may be traded or cashed out at time of pickup. Only 1,000 tickets are available. Guns, crossbow and purse must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection, located at 167 Main St., Saegertown, Pa. 16433, within 60 days of raffle date.
Class reunions
The Townville High Class of 1972 had their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wheelock’s Pavilion with 45 classmates in attendance. We toured the old high school (presently Maplewood Elementary), and then had time to visit, have a wonderful catered meal, do more visiting and we took group pictures Then we held a raffle for a quilt that Francis Weiderspahn donated, which his wife, Cheryl made for our class. There were door prize drawings, all before saying our goodbyes.
— Maplewood Class of ‘76; Time is running out to register for lunch at Fat Chad’s on Saturday, Aug. 27 for the time of 1 to 3 p.m. They need to know how many will be eating. Please let Cindy and Steve Berlin, Bonnie and Bob Hull know as soon as possible. Aug. 13 was the deadline. Fat Chad’s is the former Blue Canoe in Titusville, on the corner of West Spring and South Franklin streets. We are looking forward to seeing many of you.
— The Maplewood Class of 1982 is holding their 40th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. with cost on your own, held at Roff’s Old School Tavern at the corner of Route 77 and Leslie Road near the fairgrounds. This will be just a casual time to visit and hangout.
A second chance to see classmates will be on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m. This will be held at the Fauncetown Inn Pavilion (formerly the old Sugarcreek Inn Bar location - dress for the weather) at 10525 Fauncetown Road, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327. Social hour will be from 3 to 5 p.m. with dinner being served from 5 to 7 p.m. Entertainment will be from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring Doctor D Disc Jockey and Karaoke, and possibly a local band also.
Make your reservations with Lori Walters on Facebook, or by mail to 120 E. Main St., Titusville, Pa. 16354, or call (814) 573-3680 for contact or more information. Please include details of how many are attending, and the names for nametags (please include maiden names too). You are invited to bring memorabilia to display, if desired.
School news
The office hours for all the PENNCREST Schools during the summer break are on Monday to Thursdays each week. The offices will be closed on Fridays during the summer.
The Marching Band will hold Marching Band Camp this week until Friday, Aug. 15 starting at 8 a.m. each day.
Notice for fourth to sixth grades. If anyone is interested in running Cross Country, practice will be on Aug. 17 and 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the High School. Cross-country for Junior High School has begun mandatory practices this week.
On Aug. 30, Maplewood Elementary will have Kindergarten Orientation at 5 p.m. MES’s “Back to School Bash” will be on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This will also be the school’s Open House. Hope to see everyone there to welcome all back to school for the new 2022-23 school year.
The first day of school for the 2022-23 year will be on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Make sure if you need different transportation, you get the right form filled out by Monday, Aug. 15. You may drop them off at MES Monday through Thursday or email them to the Elementary’s office at MESOffice@penncrest.org. Download a form using the link below, if you need your student(s) to go to a different address other than home, penncrest.org/departments/transportation/forms or call MES at (814) 337-1659. New forms are needed each year per transportation when the student is not going home on the dismissal bus.
Though school has not begun yet this year, the fall sport season is starting up this month. Today, the varsity co-ed golf team will travel to Conneaut Area Sr. High (CASH) for a match that begins at 10 a.m.
The girls varsity basketball games open with the squad on the road to Cochranton for a 9 a.m. game on Saturday.
Next week, the varsity co-ed golf players will tee off at noon at the “Saegertown Mega Match” on Wednesday.
From the kitchen
It is that time of year when the harvest from the gardens dictate what may be prepared for a meal. Our recipe this week uses fresh or leftover corn, and ripe large tomatoes to make this “Fresh Corn and Tomato Casserole.”
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place 4 slices of bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until crisp and evenly brown, then drain. Chop the bacon and set aside. Cut corn from 8 ears of fresh, uncooked cobs. There should be about 4 or 5 cups of corn kernels. Melt 1/4 cup of butter, (or blend with some of the leftover bacon grease, to be about the same measurement of 1/4 cup) in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the corn, break up the clumps, and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring constantly.
Stir in the chopped, cooked bacon and up to 1 teaspoon of salt, as preferred, and remove from heat. Prepare 2 large tomatoes, byslicing into 1/4-inch slices. Spread a layer of the corn mixture into the bottom of a 2-quart casserole dish, then layer with tomatoes. Repeat layers twice, ending with tomatoes on the top. Bake uncovered in a preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until corn is tender. This recipe makes six servings.
Have a Happy…
Those sharing their birthday on Sunday are Cameron Proper, Francis Weiderspahn, Laurie Galinsky, Sue Obert, Garrett Dewey and my sister Lucy Bement. Aug. 22 is shared by and Nathan Blystone. Aug. 23 is shared by Destinee Saxton, Charles Steadman and Lewrose Myers, while Aug. 24 is a day of celebrating for Bonnie Waid, Ruth Bond and Roberta Custard. Sharing Aug. 25 are Erik Tessmer, Kim Hollabaugh and my grandson, Kodey Kuberry. Sharing Aug. 26 are Aaron Bryant and Albert “Chip” Cleland, with the last birthdays for the week for Mitchell Worley and Colby Vanderhoof on Aug. 27.
Sharing their anniversary on Aug. 22 are Bill and LuAnn Bossard, and Ryan Sr. and Jessica McCarl. Rahn and Sue Hill have an anniversary on Aug. 23. Andy and Bev Gates have their anniversary on Aug. 25.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Please be sure to note your subject as “Townville News,” so I do not miss your information, and give it prompt and proper attention. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.