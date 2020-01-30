Good Morning. Townville has a rich history in being a part of a local paper. I was lucky enough to see an original print of “The Townville Breeze”, our own home town newspaper, that was printed on April 17,1896. There were postings of Steuben Township, Little Cooley, Guys Mills and other surrounding communities included in the paper. It was only four pages long but the pages were far larger than the Meadville paper is now, or the format that The Titusville Herald previously had. The news in those days focused on crashes of horse and carriage accidents, and how the weather would be influential on the Spring planting season for local farmers. What a pleasure to see a snapshot of the small town life of more than a century ago.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Trustees Board meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
The ABW will meet at the church on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.
A Christian Education meeting is slated for Thursday, Feb 13 at 6 p.m.
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from Maplewood Elementary are bussed from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Condolences
— We lost several folks that have Townville connections last week. David Fichtner, passed. He formerly supervised the Western Game Farm near Cambridge Springs, before retiring and building a new home near Townville. He is survived by his wife, Dawn McAlevy Fichtner; and his mother. Charlotte Fichtner; children Leslie Galt, Lynn Vroman, and Travis McCracken and their families. David is also survived by three sisters, Susan Hackworth, Suzette Berdine and Greta Wice and a brother, Arden Fichtner. His widow, Dawn. was a classmate of mine from Townville High, class of 1972.
—Paul Kirk passed away last week also. He was a graduate of Townville High, class of 1952.
—Ann Gayetty passed two weeks ago. She was active in area clubs over the years, including the VIP (CB radio) Club as secretary/treasurer, the Townville TOPS Club, the Townville Senior Citizens group as their treasurer and wrote the news items for both local newspapers. Ann is survived by her sons, Bill and Louis Steadman, David Carpenter and their families, plus step-children and step-grand and great-grand children.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Old Home Days Committee met on Monday evening at the fire hall for the first meeting of the year. The theme for the 51st Annual Townville Old Home Days is “Christmas in July”. The theme will be the guide for the parade entries, the booth’s decorating contest, and for a new event, the “Gingerbread House Decorating Contest”. This year’s celebration will be held on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11. Many of the musical entertainments groups were discussed, and plans are proceeding to book the groups into the schedule. Details for returning events were brought up and ideas for some new activities were requested. The next meeting will be Feb. 2. The regular meetings are scheduled for the fourth Monday of each month until July, and are open to the public to attend and offer input, as well as see ways that they can volunteer.
— The Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2020 Daffodil Days. Call Judy Stevenson (814)-827-2179 or (814)-777-3484, or at jstevenson@zoominternet.net and Gayle Oxenham (814)-673-6916 or oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands relay team are coordinating sales for the 2020 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life teams. As in previous years, bunches of ten-cut daffodils are from the state of Washington and the potted mini daffodils are grown in New Jersey. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2020 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors. Orders and money are due by Feb. 14 with delivery planned for the week of March 23. Help welcome spring with daffodils.
School news
— Maplewood Elementary PTO will have a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6. It will be held in the library at 6 p.m.
— Maplewood High Band will participate in the PMEA District 2 Band Festival, which will take place in Jamestown on Feb. 12 to 14th.
— There will be no school on Friday, Feb. 14, and on Monday the 17.
— Maplewood winter sports today have the girls bringing all the action with a JV basketball game on the home court facing Cambridge Springs at 6 p.m. The varsity girls will start their game at 7. Friday night will be busy as the boys JV basketball team heads for Eisenhower High for a 6 p.m. game. Then the varsity boys will take to the court for the 7 game. The Wrestling Tournament set up is at 6 p.m. Friday, for Saturday’s matches to be held at Maplewood.
Next Monday, there will be a game for the boys junior high basketball players as they host Cochranton at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the boys JV hoopsters will play against Cambridge Springs High on the home court at 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow at 7.
— Wednesday has the boys junior high team returning to the court with their game in Youngsville at 4 p.m. Then at 7 p.m. the wrestling matches will be on the home mats as Maplewood host Commodore Perry.
From the kitchen
With Sunday being the Super Bowl, snacks and appetizers will be a big part of many parties during the big game day. Even though diabetics need to watch their diets, especially on these occasions, this recipe of “Popcorn Party Mix” may help them mind their intake of carbs, while enjoying the festivities.
In a small skillet, combine 3 tablespoons of reduced-fat margarine, 1/2 teaspoon each of chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder, then add 1 teaspoon of hot pepper sauce. Heat for one minute over medium-high heat, stirring constantly.
Place 2 quarts of popcorn (however you want to pop it), 1 cup of fat-free tiny pretzel sticks, 1 cup of golden raisins, plus 1/2 cup each of dry roasted peanuts and sunflower seeds, in a large paper bag. Pour on the margarine-spice mixture. Close the bag tightly and shake vigorously to coat evenly.
Pour the popcorn mixture into a large bowl and enjoy. This recipe makes about three quarts of the snack mix with 195 calories per 1 cup serving, with the exchange being 1.5 carbs, and two fats for one serving.
Have a happy...
Rena Minman has her day of celebration on Sunday, while Wednesday is shared by Sonja Hartzell, and Heather Brown. Terry Steadman, and Jerry Boyle share their day on the 5th, and the 6th is shared by Elaine Daub, Robert Cheers, Bradley Cook, and Linda McCarl. The 7th is a special day for Madison Mihailoff, and Shane Taylor. The last birthdays for the week are for Elizabeth Zurasky, Travis Mitchum, Kathy Thurau and her daughter, Sara, on the 8th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week's article.
