Good Morning. Welcome to October. We have had at least three light frosts in the area so far, and the trees are losing their leaves, but not all the leaves are turning to their autumn colors, as of yet.The ones that have, stand out brightly against the background of the masses of green that surround them still.
It is hard to believe that we are this far into the year. Most of it has dragged along at a snail’s pace, but we are nearing the end of 2020 with hopes of a better year in 2021. The old saying seems to fit this year all too well; “Idleness makes hours pass slowly and years swiftly. Activity makes the hours short and the years long.”
If you have been busy, you are surprised that it is October already, and if you have been stagnate due to the virus, other health issues, or travel restriction, the opposite is true. Either way, make the most of what you have at this very moment, and store it in your memory so that you can relive it as often as you wish.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services again. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
A new Bible study began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday School classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Olympians will begin on Sunday, Oct. 4. This program is planned for students from kindergarten to fifth grade. Social distancing is being observed during all activities.
— Release Time for the Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate have started. Classes are being held at the Townville Baptist Church, since the classes have grown beyond the capacity of the Townville UMC basement. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, staff are ready to pivot and have plans in place to take the program online. The school, as of now, is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that they are trying to keep as much normal as possible. The wearing of masks is still required, as is social distancing.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Celebration
A celebration of former Townville resident, Frances Werling’s 102nd birthday is on Oct. 6 this year. She recently moved to 11105 Hunters Ridge Blvd. #6 in Meadville, Pa. 16335 to live with her daughter, DeAn Werling Foulk. A card shower is planned for Frances, so that friends and former neighbors may send her birthday wishes, or to call or drop in for a visit. She can be reached at (814) 807-1405 or at DeAn’s cell phone at (904) 305- 3743.
Clubs/groups
Starting on Sept. 24, Food For Thought is again providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary school students. The mission of the Food for Thought Project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in the Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. If you have a high school student, also include their name (names) on the sign-up form.
If you would like your child (children) to receive this bag of six non-perishable food items every Friday, fill out the form found on the Maplewood PTO page and return it to your elementary student’s teacher by Oct. 2.
For more information, call Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
— The Townville Borough Council has set Trick-or-Treat 2020 for Thursday, Oct. 29. The time will be from 6 to 7 p.m. that evening.
— The Townville Area Senior Citizens met on Sept. 16 at the Townville Fire Hall. There were 18 members present. After the Pledge of Allegiance and the table grace, the group enjoyed a wonderful tureen lunch. The meeting was conducted by President Tom Wentz. The secretary minutes and treasurer’s report were given and approved. Following the meeting, the program was a “show and tell.” Lots of different items were shown and the story about each of them was told. Donald Gibson gave a talk on the $2 bill and gave each member a $2 bill at the end of his presentation.
The next meeting for the Townville Area Senior Citizens will be on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Townville Fire Hall, with the meal served at noon. Please bring a tureen or dessert, as well as personal table service. Coffee will be provided. The report was presented by Secretary Janet Y. Crawford.
— The Townville Women’s Club met at the home of Connie Molli for a “safari” luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 17. There were 14 members present. Everyone wore something with a safari print. The group enjoyed a lovely meal after saying the luncheon prayer.
Following lunch, the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Collect were recited. The meeting was conducted by President Linda McCarl. Our new book for the 2020-21 year was prepared by Andrea Tatalovic, and handed out. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. The next meeting of the Townville Women’s Club will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15. Lois Parson’s will be the hostess. More details will be shared closer to that event. The report was presented by Secretary Janet Y. Crawford.
School news
Penncrest School District has been approved to offer free breakfasts and lunch to all students in the school district each school day until Dec. 31, 2020 or until funding is exhausted. All applications that were submitted for free or reduced will be kept on file to be put in place when the present program has ended. If any family has yet to submit a completed form, do so as soon as possible to avoid gaps in student meal benefits.
— The PENNCREST School Board meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Administration Building in the board room at 7 p.m.
— The fall sport season continues today with the junior high football game on the home field at 4:30 p.m. against Union City. The girls varsity volleyball team will host Meadville for a 7 p.m. match on the home court. Friday night will feature the varsity co-ed cross country competition at Maplewood as they face Saegertown High at 4. Saturday will have the girls varsity soccer players hosting the team from Eisenhower at a 10 a.m. match. Later, the varsity football game will be at Cochranton at 7.
Next week, has the girls junior high basketball game at 4 p.m. against Saegertown, with the JV football game at home facing Cochranton for a 6 p.m. kickoff. The girls varsity volleyball match is on the home court against Corry at 7 on Monday. Tuesday , the girls junior high basketball players will host Titusville for a 4 p.m. game, while the varsity co-ed cross country team faces Cambridge springs at home at the same time. The girls varsity soccer match has our squad traveling to Conneaut School District’s territory for a 5 p.m. face-off. Closing out the evening will be the girls varsity volleyball players on the road to Oil City Senior High School for a 7 p.m. match. Finally, the girls varsity volleyball squad will be in Seneca for their 5:30 match.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe is geared towards diabetics, but if you still have access to fresh cucumbers, you can make this for your enjoyment as well.
“Cucumber Salsa” is a tangy, fresh mix that is perfect for grilled fish or on its own as a simple side salad. Well-balanced and easy to make, the flavor mellows and the cucumber softens, so it can easily be made a day or two ahead of time – or enjoy it right away, fresh and crisp.
Combine 2 cups of diced English cucumber, 1 cup of diced honeydew melon, 1/2 cup of chopped fresh cilantro, 1/4 cup of finely chopped white onion and one small jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped, in a large bowl. Add 1 teaspoon of grated lime zest and 2 tablespoons of lime juice, 2 teaspoons of white-wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon of sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Stir well and serve.
To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to two days. Each serving is 1/2 cup with about 20 calories, or the exchange rate of five carbohydrates and .5 of other carbs.
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthday on the Oct. 4 are Jerry Kent, Leonard Mosher and Lori Kelly, while Tina Sterling has her day on Oct. 5. Oct. 6 is shared by Frances Werling, Benjamin Renaudin, Hadlee Sullivan, Earl Wangler and Harry Zurasky. And Oct. 8 is shared by Valerie Motter, Ken Mack and my sister-in-law, Kathy McCarl. Ben Neely, Caitlyn Conners, and Virginia Hummer share their day on the Oct. 9. The last birthdays for the week are for Peggy Snyder, and Randy Reed on Oct. 10.
— The only anniversaries for the week are shared by Nick and Toni Skarenzenski, and Jim and Cathy Archer on Oct. 10.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.