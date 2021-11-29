Good Morning to all. I hope that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends around, that you ate your fill of great food and that you are not suffering from indulging too much.
If you are shopping today, may you find many bargains and make a dent on your holiday gift list on the Black Friday deals that are out there. When you get home from all that hubbub, I hope you are able to relax.
Hunters will be out prepping for Deer Season, so be sure to brush up on the regulations and note which ones have changed for this year. Be sure you follow all the rules to enjoy the hunt and stay safe during this season.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday worship service begins at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follow at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Release Time classes started the year off by moving back to the processes and procedures in place prior to last school year. This means that Becky is able to enter the school to get the kids and things should hopefully move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. Cleaning and sanitizing of tables will take place after each group.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Fall Bible Study is on hiatus until after the first of the new year.
The Food Pantry is collecting food items and donations. Boxes of scalloped potatoes are needed at this time. Food is gathered in a box near the entry. The food boxes are packed and passed out at the end of each month.
— November is Greenhouse collection month. A list of needed items is in the Narthex. Please help as much as you can. The Townville Church Council will meet on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
— The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause, it would be greatly appreciated in order to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Christmas Eve Service will be held at the Townville UMC. More details will be shared as they become available.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Christine (White) Bromley passed last week. She was a Townville High graduate from the Class of 1966. She is survived by her husband, James Bromley; daughter, Trisha White; son, Justin Bromley, and their families; her sister, Catherine Hines; two granddaughters; two great- grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 29776 State Route 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. No questions are asked. They also have diapers. For more information, call (814) 673-2302, email elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to offer support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
School news
PENNCREST School District is on Thanksgiving break until Monday. The students will return to classes on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Students will again have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required for students to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the District is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. Parents or guardians who have received a notice of direct certification for free meals do not need to complete an application. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
The Cross-Country Banquet will be on Wednesday, Dec. 1. It will be held in the cafeteria at 6 p.m.
The 7th, 8th and 9th grade Winter Formal Dance will be held on Friday, Dec. 3. The dance theme is “Candyland.” Tickets will be on sale after the Thanksgiving break at a discount price during each lunch break. Tickets are full price at the door.
The Maplewood Elementary PTO meeting will be on Thursday, Dec. 2. It will be in the library at 6 p.m.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe is focused on using leftovers from your Thanksgiving feast. “Sweet potato muffins” uses mashed sweet potatoes that do not have much added to it. You may need to fix a few more or open another can of them if you do your potatoes with marshmallows or maple syrup, or other such items, since you will need 1 cup of them.
Sift 2 cups of all-purpose flour with 2 teaspoons of baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda, 1 1/4 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg, then set this aside.
Heat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a muffin tin by lining with cupcake papers,or grease. You might use two, since this recipe makes 24 muffins.
In a mixing bowl, combine 1 cup of sweet potatoes with 1 cup of sugar, 1/2 cup of milk, and 2 eggs, add the dry ingredients slowly, alternately with 1/4 cup of melted butter or margarine. Mix all this until well-blended. Stir in 3/4 cup of chopped pecans. Fill muffin cups half-full. Bake for 20 minutes or until done. Test for doneness by inserting a toothpick in center to be sure it comes out clean.
Have a Happy...
Birthdays that happen on Sunday are Nicole Neely, Julia Rosenberg and Jason Saxton, while Nov. 29 is shared by Kathy Barnhart, Bethany Clark and Amy Keffaber. Then December starts with these birthdays on Dec. 1 for Janet Crawford, Abby Mailliard, Jill Holcomb and my daughter-in-law, Carlene McCarl. Dec. 2 is shared by Scott Burns, Jacob Lauer, Pat Preston, Sherri Graves and Alaina Gallegor, with Dec. 3 shared by Corky Douglas, Jennifer Ritter and Dorothy Steadman. Dec. 4 is shared by Kathy Campasino, Jenny Infield and Ginny Filipowski as the last birthdays for the week.
Matt and Kyla Harvison have their anniversary on Dec. 28. Garold and Connie Molli have an anniversary on Dec. 2.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted at (814) 967-2677 or mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.