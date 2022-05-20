Good morning to all my readers. I hope that folks got out to vote in the Primary Election during the beautiful day on Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Primary is another sign of spring that we all recognize.
Have you noticed all the fields being worked to prepare for planting crops? Seeing many neighbors and others putting in a garden is heartwarming. There is nothing better than a sun-kissed ripe tomato to bring the pleasure of summer to the family table. Seeing so many flowers in blossom and the fragrance of my lilacs in bloom is a joy that I look forward to each Spring. Take a deep breath the next time you venture outdoors to smell the sweet scents of Spring.
Churches
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30 a.m.
All the student programs are on hiatus for the summer. Students will resume their group activities after school starts again in the fall.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Vacation Bible school will take place from July 25 to the 29. Other details will be shared as they are announced.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley and Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
There will be no “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study next Wednesday. The group will meet again on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. Those classes will be held at the Blooming Valley church.
Wesley Woods is holding its “Annual Walk for the Woods” to help support the camp this Saturday, or to walk at your convenience. Sponsor sheets are posted at the Blooming Valley UMC.
Christian Summer Camps are now being booked for students. If your children are interested in attending, register early to get the time and location preferred.
— Reserve the date of Saturday, June 25 from 1 p.m. until everyone leaves. The celebration is for the retirement of Frank and Betty Weingard from the Church’s leadership. It will be held at the Wheelock Pavilion in Townville.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations, it would be greatly appreciated, to get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes for it to be done. The estimated cost is to be around $20,000.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Robert Mitchum, who passed on Oct. 12, 2021, due to COVID-19 will have a Memorial Mass held at Mageetown Immaculate Conception Church near Centerville on Memorial Day at 1 p.m. Military Honors will begin at 3 p.m. at Riceville Cemetery, as per Robert’s wishes.
— Margaret “Pegi” Jones passed last week. She was the widow of the late Hugh Jones, former resident of Chapmanville. Survivors of Pegi are her two children; Margaret Susan Ortel, of New York, and Warne Riker, of Tennessee; a stepson, Jesse Jones, of Michigan and their families, which include grandchildren, Brittany, Alicia and Samantha Yates, and Cameron and Caden Riker; stepgrandchildren, Nicholas and Katherine Jones; two sisters, Nancy Bales and Elizabeth Davison and their families, both of New York; a sister-in-law, Linda Coutant, of Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.
— The last name to include in this section is George Anderson, of Chapmanville, who passed last Friday. He is survived by son, Brian Anderson, of Seven Fields, Pa.; daughter, Brenda Sharpe, of Chapmanville, and their families, which include three grandchildren, Sarah Shupe, Phillip and Kevin Anderson; a brother, William Anderson, of Florida; two sisters, Emma Torsell, of Oregon, and Betty Molli, of Pittsburgh; two sisters-in-law, Betty McGill and Faye Anderson, both of Titusville, and several nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks who are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville Schools, or more recently the Maplewood Schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Women’s Club meeting is today at the Titusville Senior Center at Burgess Park. Tim Snyder will be the speaker following the luncheon meal. Linda McCarl will share the hostess duties with Lois Parsons, as her health allows.
— Troy Township clean up day is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building.
— Steuben Township will be holding their clean up day on Saturday as well, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building. No tires, oils, TV’s or electronics that fall under the state’s electronic recycling law will be accepted.. Cash donations will be accepted to help defray costs. Additional information can be obtained by calling the township building at (814) 967-4499. Acceptable items allowed are non-burnables, metals, steel, appliances without freon, furniture, lawnmowers, bicycles and tricycles.
— A Swiss Steak dinner will be held at the Townville Fire Hall on Sunday, May 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal will include Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll and butter and applesauce. A choice of desserts will be available. It can be eaten at the fire hall or purchased as takeout. All proceeds will benefit the Townville fire department, ambulance service and ladies auxiliary.
— The Kingsley Cemetery is seeking donations to maintain the grounds upkeep. It has expenses of about $3,500 per year, and that was before gas prices went up so much. The caretaker of the cemetery is asking for community help from individuals and local groups to help with the cost of caring for the grounds, and the insurance required for it. Contact Lee Lake at (814) 720-7330 to get information of how to make your donation to support the Kingsley Cemetery.
— The Townville Yard Sales will be held on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11. The time will be flexible as each location sets their desired hours.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
— The Old Home Days Committee meeting is on Monday, May 23 at the Townville fire hall in the training room at the back of the building at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend to offer ideas, and volunteer for any of the duties that occur with the festivities.
School news
Maplewood Elementary School will hold an afternoon music “Spring Sing” concert this Friday, with the 12:30 p.m. slot featuring the third to sixth grade students followed by the K to second grade students performing at 1:30 p.m.
Maplewood High will hold its annual May Show this Friday. It will start at 6 p.m. and close at 8:30. This is open to the public to attend for school personnel, family and friends, and community members to view the projects the students have prepared for displays.
A Maplewood High Band and Chorus Concert will be held at Maplewood Elementary on Wednesday, May 25. The concert will be in the auditorium in the evening at 7.
Thursday will be the National Honor Society new members Induction. It is to be held from 1:45 to 3:05 p.m.
Maplewood Elementary will hold its Field Day on Friday, May 27. The rain date is set for Thursday, June 3, if needed.
The students have 15 more days of school. The last day of school is June 9, which is a half day of classes with early dismissal.
The students have free breakfasts and lunches, for every student, during the entire school year. The free or reduced status will also carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year.
From the kitchen
As the summer temperatures settle in, having a dish that uses leftovers and makes a hearty cool meal is ideal to put together for the family. This “Broccoli, Ham and Pasta Salad” should satisfy a hungry crowd.
To prepare the creamy herbed dressing, combine 1/2 cup of low-fat mayonnaise, 1/3 cup of non-fat plain yogurt, 1/4 cup of reduced-fat sour cream, with 3 tablespoons of rice or white wine vinegar, 1 tablespoon each of Dijon mustard, and honey, or more to taste. Add 1/1/2 teaspoons of dried minced onion or dried chopped chives, 1 1/4 teaspoons dried tarragon or dill, and 1/2 teaspoon of onion or celery salt, or 1/4 teaspoon of each in a bowl. Stir to blend well. Then add white pepper to taste, and adjust seasonings if desired.
To prepare the salad: Combine 3 cups of cooked whole-wheat fusilli or similar pasta (about 6 ounces dry) 4 cups of chopped broccoli florets (about 1 1/2 large heads), 1 1/2 cups of diced leftover cooked ham (8 ounces), preferably reduced-sodium, 1 large red or yellow bell pepper (or a combination of both) as desired. Add 1/4 cup of diced red onion, (plus prepare slices for garnish) and 1/3 cup of raisins in a large bowl. Add freshly ground black pepper to taste
Add the dressing and toss until evenly incorporated. Cover and refrigerate to blend the flavors for at least 30 minutes and up to two days.
Prepare about 4 cups of baby spinach leaves and 1 cup of torn radicchio leaves. Serve the salad on a bed of the spinach and radicchio, garnished with the slices of red onion. Makes about 5 servings.
Have a Happy…
The first birthdays for the week are on Monday for William Holzer and Lorene Horst. Donald Seeley will have his day on May 24. Paul Zook and Linda Kinnear share their day on May 25, while Leiah McCarl and Joshua Vanderhoof share May 26. The last ones to share their birthday this week are Austin Michaud, Bonnie Vanderhoof, Laurie Detweiler, Sue Hill and Liam Hanna on May 28.
Ron and Pat Sterling have their anniversary on May 26.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I don’t miss your information.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.