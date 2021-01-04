This will be the final greeting for 2020, and way too many will be glad to see that happen. It has been a challenging year for so many in various ways and most are glad to see it end. I hope that 2021 arrives as a promise of a bright new year for each and every one of you and that life brings more positives, peace and happiness to you all.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
— The Bible study class is slated to begin again on Jan. 13 at Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes following have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
— The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is now being livestreamed in order to reach students, as the school district has gone to a hybrid schedule for the present time.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister. Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m., with the worship hour to be held at 11 a.m.
Condolences
Delmar “Del” Heinen passed on Dec. 21. He is survived by his daughter, Colleen Stearns and her family, who formerly owned the Family Ties Restaurant, and by his stepgrandson, Isaiah Stearns, formerly of Townville.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Council wishes to relay information to the residents of the borough. As of the beginning of January, the new company picking up the trash will be Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services for at least the calendar year of 2021. Hopefully, the pick-up day will still be Monday. If the date changes, information will be updated. The limit of two bags or cans per week is still in place.
— The Cub Scout Pack 231 aluminum can dumpster, which was located across from Hanna’s Hardware, has been moved to the Richmond Township building on state Route 408, near state Route 77. A lot of Townville residents donate their cans to the scouts, so share the news of the dumpster’s new location.
— A Giving Tree has been set up at the former gas station at the corner of Main Street and East Fremont Street in Townville. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of hats, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree. Items should be put in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items.
There is also a bin for non-perishable food items. The tree will be up at least until after Christmas. If the need seems to be great, it will continue to be available longer. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need may take something off it. The owner of the lot has given permission to have the tree on their property. It is a hope that the community will embrace the tree as their mission so the community can come together to help each other.
— The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity of symbolically lighting a bulb on its “Tree of Hope” located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall. Every donation made in someone’s memory or honor will light a bulb. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the Helping Hands Relay For Life team of Venango County. Donations may be mailed to Judy Stevenson at 1634 Meadville Road, Titusville, Pa. 16354. Checks should be written to the American Cancer Society. For more information, call (814) 827- 2179.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time..
School news
PENNCREST School District is now on a holiday break until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
With guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education, the PENNCREST School District has returned to the ABABC attendance schedule for the rest of the month and will continue until January 2021. On Jan. 11, the schedule will be evaluated and a new update may be issued. More information is posted on the PENNCREST website at penncrest.org.
The school district board meetings will be closed for in-person attendance until further notice. Individuals may attend via Zoom at penncrest.org/board. The full schedule of meetings can be found at that site. Those who wish to attend can use the site address to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meeting.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
During the ABABC hybrid schedule, Maplewood winter athletics are suspended until Jan. 4. The first scheduled winter sports contest is for Friday, Jan. 8 when the Tigers boys basketball teams will travel to Youngsville to face the Eagles. The girls basketball and wrestling teams are able to begin games on Friday as well but do not have any opponents scheduled until the following week at this time.
From the kitchen
I know that I had a leftover recipe last week to use Christmas extras, but I will share a recipe to use leftover sauerkraut after you have eaten your New Year’s meal.
“Cabbage and Sauerkraut with Smoked Sausage” offers a different way to serve that traditional dish for your family.
Cut 1 package of smoked sausage into 1/4-inch slices, then set aside. Cook 1/4 pound of bacon that has been chopped to bite-sized pieces, in a 5-6-quart pan over medium heat until crisp. Add 1 large carrot, cut into 1/2-inch slices, and one large sliced onion. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in 1/2 of a medium head of cabbage that has been cut into quarters and thinly sliced,1 cup of beer (or non-alcoholic beer, if desired), 1/2 cup of beef broth, 2 bay leaves, 1 teaspoon of caraway seeds and 3/4 teaspoon of ground black pepper. Blend well and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Add the sausage, and cook for 3-4 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring frequently, Add the sausage to the cooked cabbage mixture. Cover and cook for 15 minutes more. Remove the bay leaves and serve. This recipe makes six to eight servings.
Have a happy...
Sunday’s birthdays are for Dana Terrill and Luke Marshall, whil Jan. 4 is shared by Kristina Sherman, Kandy Foote and Jerry Sterling. Sharing Jan. 5 are Dan Gillette and Bev Gates. Jenna Barickman and Donna Davison share Jan. 6. Carol Widdowson has her day on Jan. 7 and the last birthdays for the week are Natalie Slagle, Matt Dailey and Chuck Sterling.
D. J. and Rachel Snow have their anniversary on Jan. 7.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
