Good Morning. With Memorial Day coming on Monday, I hope that you have a great day and that you get a chance to visit with some family for a while, even if you have to do social distancing. Plus, remember all the loved ones and service personnel that have passed on.
Well, it is that time of year again. Pennsylvania has two days each year that folks can fish for free without requiring a fishing license. The Pa. Fish-For-Free Days are on Sunday, May 24 and Saturday, July 4 (Independence Day). Fish-for-Free Days allow anyone (resident or non-resident) to legally fish on Pennsylvania waterways on the designated days with no fishing license required Trout/Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also not required. All other fishing regulations still apply.
Church news
— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time has been cancelled until further notice.
Pastor Jay Koe and his wife will be leaving the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge at the end of June. They will be going to Pittsburgh next.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday traditional morning worship and Sunday School will likely not be held for some time, but changes for the Sunday service are in the works.
Pastor James Riley is posting his message online weekly, for those that wish to hear it.
Condolences
Beverley (Jackson) Young passed this week. She was a Townville High School graduate from the class of 1959. She is survived by her daughter, Galenda Maloney and family, of Ohio; brothers Philip Jackson and family, of Centerville, and Charles, of Louisiana.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Borough Council would like to remind everyone of the importance for all that have a sidewalk in front of their home to please clean all debris off of the sidewalk and side of the street. Folks are trying to walk and enjoy the outdoors during the stay-at-home directive, so we always hope neighbors will comply with safety in mind.
— The Townville Borough Council has made the tough decision to not sponsor a community-wide yard sale day this year. In light of the pandemic, the members felt is was unwise to have an event that would be detrimental to the lives of residents and visitors at the present time.
— The Townville Old Home Days Committee announced that there will not be an Old Home Days Fireman’s celebration at the Maplewood Elementary School grounds on July 10 and 11, 2020 due to the pandemic. The decision was made for the safety of the community and event volunteers. An alternate event is being planned for Saturday, July 11, 2020, pending conditions and Pennsylvania state guidelines. More details are to come, as the date approaches. Since the Old Home Days is a major fundraiser for the fire department, ambulance service and ladies auxiliary, please make the effort to support your department in other ways to keep it going strong.
— The Townville Women’s Club meeting is cancelled for the month of May.
— There will be no Townville Senior Citizens meetings until further notice.
— We regret to inform the public that the 2020 Strawberry Festival in Centerville for July 4 has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The members are working on fundraisers that meet the social distancing guidelines, (such as carry out and delivery Wing Nights and dinners). Please make the effort to support your department in other ways to keep it going strong.
Notice
If you do not make it to the school student food giveaways, you can try the soup kitchen sites (most of them are giving bags of food to take home at this time), or the food banks of the area to get food items to stretch your meal possibilities a bit more. There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville. Call Second Harvest to get details, at (814) 459-3663.
School news
PENNCREST School District has put in place a “Continuity of Education Plan (CEP),” and has distributed iPads to do schooling online. Student/parent pickup and drop-off of printed materials will occur every Tuesday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the school vestibules. Please practice social distancing during this period. Goals are to have seniors graduate on June 5, 2020, and the last school day to be June 9, 2020.
Kindergarten to second-grade students have received prepared packets to work on for school. Hopefully parents can share info online to help one another to get students through all this change and have success in doing all this independent work. It is turning into a unique school year, but if folks help one another through this, it can be a successful one for all the students.
— Kindergarten Registration: Due to the physical closure of schools in Pennsylvania and current social distancing guidelines, the school will be collecting kindergarten registration information for the 2020-21 school year in the front vestibule of Maplewood Elementary School. There is a clearly marked bin for you to drop completed packets in. If you did not have a new student packet mailed to you earlier this spring, another bin is there with blank forms for you to grab and fill out. If you would a packet mailed to you, call the school at (814) 337-1659.
If you need copies of birth certificates, vaccinations, etc., call the school to schedule a time to stop by so that someone can meet you in the parking lot to borrow your paperwork, make copies and return them to you immediately afterwards. As with anything else, if you have any questions at all, do not hesitate to call the school office, as of May 11, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and we will assist you.
— Plans are set for when students can return school items, pick up their items and clean out their lockers. The schedules are set to be completed on June 4-5 and June 8-9. This schedule is for both the elementary and the high school. All students have personal items at school and school items at home. The following is our plan to collect school items and return personal items including iPads, uniforms, instruments, student projects, papers, textbooks, novels, etc. Masks are required for entrance to the school, however, masks, gloves and other PPE are not provided by the school. We will limit the number on individuals in the school at a given time, and all individuals must practice social distancing. We miss our students and they miss us, however, this is not a social event. We are asking families to drop off and pick up items as efficiently as possible.
The student school item drop-off, student pickup and locker clean-out schedule is as follows:
— Thursday, June 4, Family Option 1 for A to L; Family Last Name A to D, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name E to H, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name I to L, 1-3 p.m.
— Friday, June 5, Family Option 1 for M to Z; Family Last Name M to P, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name Q to T, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name U to Z, 1-3 p.m.
— Monday, June 8; Family Option 2 for A to L; Family Last Name A to D, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name E to H, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name I to L, 1-3 p.m.
— Tuesday, June 9; Family Option 2 for M to Z; Family Last Name M to P, 8-10 a.m.; Family Last Name Q to T, 10 a.m. to noon; Family Last Name U to Z, 1-3 p.m.
— Mrs. Fonzo, principal of Maplewood Elementary, is doing daily announcements online on the Maplewood Elementary Facebook page to let students know about turning in completed work and getting the next packets to continue school work. So far, these dates will be the same as the food giveaway times to make better use of the time that you need to drive to the school.
— All students can get free meals for breakfast and lunch from PENNCREST School District. The distribution location will be at Maplewood Elementary School. Beginning at 4 p.m., students will get meals to replace their school meals they are unable to have while school is closed. The wonderful cafeteria people and principals will be passing out school meals until supplies are exhausted. Meals are to be distributed each Monday and Wednesday for the month of May and into June until the 8th.
Enter the school grounds by the back driveway next to the Kingsley Cemetery. Drive to the back of the school, keeping your place in line, and show lots of patience. Everyone will be able to get a package as long as the supplies last.
Important things to know to receive these benefits:
— You must stay in your car and have your children with you to get the meals for each child.
— Have their student ID numbers (kids should know it from using it in cafeteria) or school of attendance if applicable.
— This is for all school-aged children and younger. No child will be turned away.
Each child will get free breakfasts and lunches to help families out, as long as they have them to pass out.
This is a benefit from PENNCREST School District to provide meals for the school days during the continued shutdown. Of course, there are drawbacks to this process, but everyone is doing their best to provide what they can. If you were unable to get food at the giveaway, please refer to the “Notice” section of this column to find other resources to help.
— “Food For Thought” does their meal program in correlation with Maplewood Elementary, and are able to distribute a single large bag of food per vehicle as you drive through. They will be distributing on Wednesdays, starting at 4 p.m. until they run out of food for the kids. A large bag per car will be given to meet the need, until they have exhausted their supplies. They’ll continue doing this at the school each Wednesday until June 8, along with the awesome cafeteria workers. We are so grateful to live in and witness a compassionate, generous and kind community. Community donations have made it possible to continue to provide this effort. We will continue to bring His food and His presence with us.
Remember, stay home and keep positive thoughts and faith. Please share this info with others to be sure students that need help, take advantage of these programs.
After school is out, the New Richmond Church on state Route 77 will have a drive-thru at the church driveway to continue the “Food for Thought” free meals program. More details will be shared as that time nears.
From the kitchen
With the unofficial start of summer activities and picnics arriving this holiday weekend, this recipe of “Sweet Macaroni Salad” could be a winner at your summer gathering.
Cook 1 pound of elbow macaroni according to package directions. Drain and rinse in cold water, then drain well. While the macaroni is cooking, prepare and measure out four medium carrots that have been shredded, one large green chopped pepper, a can of water chestnuts that have been chopped, as well, and one chopped medium red onion. (After chilling, you may half-cut a few cherry or grape tomatoes to garnish the top when done, if desired).
In a large bowl, combine the macaroni and vegetables. Whisk together until smooth 2 cups of mayonnaise, one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk, 1 cup of cider vinegar, 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of fresh ground black pepper. Be sure the sugar is dissolved. Stir this into the macaroni mixture well. Cover and refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to blend. Stir again just before serving (and add the cut tomatoes, if using). This recipe makes up to 16 servings at 3/4 cup-size servings. Quickly refrigerate leftovers after serving.
Have a happy...
The first birthday for the week is on Sunday for Donald Seeley, while Linda Kinnear and Paul Zook share the 25th. Sharing the 26th are Joshua Vanderhoof and Leiah McCarl, with the 28th being shared by Bonnie Vanderhoof, Laurie Detweiler and Austin Michaud. Robert Marvin Sr., Trevor Boyd and Danny Frantz share their birthday on the 29th. The last birthday for the week is Mike Delp Jr. on the 30th.
Ron and Pat Sterling have an anniversary on the 26th. Ken and Delores “Chook” Mack have their anniversary on the 29th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
