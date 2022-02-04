Good morning. Groundhog Day was on Wednesday and Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which means there will be six more weeks of winter. February is our shortest month but it has lots of days of celebration, with Groundhog Day, Lincoln’s birthday, Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, Washington’s birthday, and quite often, it also includes Ash Wednesday, but not this year, since Easter is later this year than most years.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
A new small group is forming called “Living Hope.” This group will meet on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group will be Alice McClymonds.
A new Lenten Bible Study is starting in March, with Pastor Frank Weingard as leader.
The Townville UMC will need to replace the roof in about five years. If you can find the means to begin donations toward that cause it would be greatly appreciated. Donating now can help get this project going without creating a large debt when the time comes.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday School classes follow at 10:30.
The Olympians group is set up for Pre-K to fifth graders to meet on Sunday evenings. The meetings are at the Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The Townville Baptist Church “Plugged In” youth group meet on Sundays at 6 p.m. This group is planned for teens from sixth to twelfth grade.
The Release Time classes have returned after the holiday break. Becky Mattocks is able to enter the school on Tuesdays to get the kids to transport them to the Townville Baptist Church for their sessions. As long as the students follow all the guidelines about safety and social behavior, things should move a bit smoother and quicker than they did last year. The staff will maintain the cleaning and sanitizing of tables after each group, as has always been done. The staff look forward to a year of growing closer with the children as they continue their work.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— Marsha (Daughterly) Miller passed on Jan. 18. She was a graduate of Townville High School from the Class of 1968. She married Alfred Westfall Jr. first, then in 2010 married Don Miller, who preceded her in death. Survivors are her daughters, Michelle Westfall Skene and Catherine W. Wood and their families, both of Texas. Also surviving are two grandsons, Cameron Morton and Jacob Westfall and their families and one granddaughter, Danielle Skene.
— Amanda “Mandy” Urey passed on Jan. 23. She was a former Townville resident and a Maplewood High School graduate from the Class of 2007. She was a part of the Townville Fire Department for some time before moving to Cochranton. Mandy is survived by her sister, Rebecca “Becky” Manuel, and her husband, Joshua, and their daughter, Kaylee; her maternal grandparents, Robert and Norma Baughman, all of Townville; her parents, Susan Brown of Cochranton, and her father, Dwayne Brown, of Alabama; her sons, Andrew and Conner; stepsons, Thomas Urey Jr. and Tucker Urey; a half-brother, Wyatt Brown; stepmother, Sarah Brown, and aunts, uncles and cousins.
We express our sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The 2022 Registration for Mid-East Little League is now open. The Early Bird Rate is from Feb. 1 to Feb. 14. The regular rate will run from Feb. 15 till Feb. 28. Late registration will be from March 1-6. This will be teams forming for baseball, softball and tee ball. For more information and to register, go to: mideastlittleleague.org. Eligible participants must be residents of the Maplewood School District area.
— The Drake Well Museum Winter Academy began, with two remaining evenings that continue into February. The academy begins at 6:30 p. m. via Zoom with interactive presentations by a wide variety of speakers. Registration for each individual program is required and is free. The programs offered are as follows:
— Feb. 10: William “Uncle Billy” Smith. Jennifer Ford, PhD, Director of the Butler County Historical Society.
— Feb. 17: Abandoned Well Study. Natalie Pekney, Environmental Engineer, National Department of Energy.
To register, visit drakewell.org/events/winter-academy or call Drake Well Museum at (814) 827-2797 for assistance with registration. Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open year-round. The museum is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc. and is part of the Pennsylvania Trails of History (PATrailsofHistory.com).
— The Friends of Drake Well, Inc. are offering the opportunity for students to apply for full-time internships at Drake Well Museum and Park and Historic Pithole City during the Summer of 2022. The internships are for students who are currently enrolled in a full-time bachelors or advanced degree program, have completed at least their freshman year, are in good academic standing and are Pennsylvania residents. Interns work alongside Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and Friends of Drake Well staff to gain experience and aid in the everyday operations of the Museum.
Drake Well Summer Internships offer students the opportunity to be introduced and trained in many of the professional skills of the museum environment. Students will work with staff on various projects such as research and development of programs and events, archival and collection projects, museum operations and administration.
Students can apply for a Friends of Drake Well 2022 Summer Internship at joinhandshake.com.
Internships will be between 10 to 12 weeks and must be completed between May 2022 and August 2022.
Students will work 37.5 hours a week.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their winter hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills, in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time in the storefront. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. For more information, call (814) 673-2302. If you have any questions, call Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2301, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com. You may also call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping into the new year.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team.
Daffodils are sold in bunches of ten-cut large blooms or in pots of live mini daffodils. Bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors are also available. The Gift of Hope program which provides daffodils to local hospitals, cancer centers and patients will continue.
For more information or to place an order, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net for the Helping Hands Relay Team. Orders and payment are due by Feb. 18 with delivery planned for the week of March 21.
— A “Giving Tree” has been set up at the Townville Baptist Church on the corner of the parking lot, next to the wooden fence. The mission of the tree is to help those in need of a hat, gloves, scarves, socks and any other items that would fit on the tree.
Items should be placed in a Ziploc bag to keep the weather off of them. Clothes pins are available on the tree to hang the items. You can help get the word out to those in need and those that may want to help with donations. Anyone can put an item on the tree as a donation. The tree is for locals, but anyone driving by who is in need, may take something off it. It is hoped that the community will embrace this tree as their mission, in order to come together to help others in need.
School news
The PTO February meeting is this evening at the Maplewood Elementary School. It will be held in the library.
Any Students interested in Trap Shooting this year need to pick up an information and registration packet in the main office. Packets are to be completed and turned in by March 1. Participants are required to have hunter’s safety certification to join.
PENNCREST School District has opened kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. If your child is eligible for kindergarten (turning age five on or before Aug. 31, 2022) you should complete the brief survey online. School District staff appreciate your timely response to this matter as it helps staff plan for the following school year. After you fill out the linked survey, school staff will mail home a registration packet. For more information or questions, call (814) 337-1659 or email MESOffice@penncrest.org.
The students will have free breakfasts and lunches during the entire school year. Although no further action is required to receive a free breakfast and lunch, the school district is still encouraging families to fill out the Free and Reduced Meal applications. If you have received a notice of direct certification for free meals, do not complete an application. The free or reduced status will carry over to the first 30 days of the 2022-23 school year
Maplewood winter sports continue with the girls varsity basketball players traveling to Seneca High School for a 7 p.m. game today.
On Friday, the boys varsity basketball team will be on the road to Youngsville Middle/High School to play a game at 6.
Next Monday, the girls varsity basketball game will be on the home court as they challenge Cochranton Jr./Sr. High School at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, the boys varsity basketball game is also on the home court as they face Cambridge Springs High School at 7.
Wednesday will be the busy day for sports as the girls start off the action with a 6 p.m. game for the varsity basketball squad against Eisenhower Middle/High School. At the same time, the boys JV wrestlers’ team will be on the road to Girard High School for a 6 p.m. game. The varsity boys will take to the mats at Girard High at 7.
From the kitchen
With the Super Bowl coming soon, I am doing a recipe for “Five Layer Taco Dip” to allow folks to enjoy a good snack while still aiming for a healthier choice.
In a medium bowl, blend 1 package of taco seasoning mix with a 16-ounce can of refried beans. Spread the mixture onto a large serving platter. Mix a 16-ounce container of sour cream with an 8-ounce package of softened cream cheese in a medium bowl. Spread this over the refried beans. Top both the layers with a 16-ounce jar of salsa.
Place a layer of 1 large, chopped tomato, and 1 chopped green bell pepper, plus a bunch of chopped green onions, layered one at a time, and top with a small head of lettuce shredded over the salsa. Then top with 2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese. Garnish with a 6-ounce can of drained sliced black olives.
This recipe makes 56 servings. It can be served with sturdy corn chips or pita chips. It has only 66 calories per serving of dip.
Have a Happy…
The birthdays that are happening on Sunday are Robert Cheers, Bradley Cook and mine, Linda McCarl. Feb. 7 is shared by Shane Taylor and Madison Mihailoff. The birthdays on Feb. 8 are Kathy Thurau, Sara Thurau, Elizabeth Zurasky and Travis Mitchum, while Feb. 9 is a celebration for Mary Worley, Michelle Pinckney and Marilyn Millard. Sharing Feb. 10 are John Amy and Andrew Held, with Feb. 11 being shared by Bill Proper, Dick Infield, Ray Crocker, Rodney Halsey, Bruce Bussard and D. J. Shaw. The last birthdays for the week are Jenna Ploski, Christy Wyant, Nick Mihailoff, Craig Lauer and Linda Allen on Feb. 12.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News.” If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
