Good Morning. Now that we are into the month of April, the only thing to notice on the calendar is that taxes need to be filed by next week, which is not really a positive point for the month. So I hope that many of us can enjoy the warmer temperatures, longer, sunnier days and the bright colors of spring that are appearing in the community. If we get some rain on days, remember a little rain must fall to keep those brilliant colors growing around us. Enjoy the lovely spring that the season has bestowed upon us every time you look out your window. Have a good day and even better week.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary School students who wish to participate, is being held in-person again. The Release Time program has a new address, which is Youth Vision, P. O. Box 80, Townville, Pa. 16360.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour following at 11.
Celebration
— Sandra (Sandy) Patterson Goodemote, Class of 1959, turns 80 on April 12. Theda Patterson Strickland, Class of 1958, would like to have as many as possible send her a birthday card. Sandy has had health issues and with the COVID restrictions, cards seem the safest method to help her celebrate. The family would appreciate your support and good wishes. Her address is: Sandy Goodemote, 671 Davenport St., Meadville, Pa. 16335. Many folks will remember Sandy as a volunteer for Old Home Days when she helped run the silent auction.
Condolences
Sadly, a friend of mine, Sara “Sally” Hotchkiss Hartman passed away last week. She was from Guys Mills but known by many in Townville. She was a graduate of Townville High, Class of 1946.
Sally formerly worked for Mercer Spring and Wire and as a custodian at Maplewood High until 1993, when she retired. She is survived by three daughters; Linda Duritsky, Connie Beck and Judy Fellepa; two sons, Larry Davison and Rex Davison, who was a classmate of mine; a daughter-in-law, Diane Davison; 17 grandchildren, many great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Sally was preceded in death by her husbands; daughter, Lois Flagg; son, Dan Davison; two granddaughters; two brothers and a sister.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Memorial service
— The Memorial service for Chris Lucas Richardson is to be held on April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Little Cooley United Methodist Church, in Little Cooley, off State Route 77. This is the church where the Lucas and Halsey families attended church when it was the Evangelical Church. The ladies of the church are serving a lunch after the service and will need a head count. If you plan to attend, contact Honey Gawlinski via Messenger.
Clubs/groups
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time. Garden bounty is also appreciated for the distribution center. Keep this in mind as you harvest your garden surplus.
— The Townville Lions Club is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 11. The 2021 Gun Raffle will be a virtual event at 5 p.m. at the Richmond Township REC Building. Just 1,000 tickets will be sold. Tickets can be ordered from Townville Lions Club, c/o Ann Zurasky, 30935 Russell Road, Townville, Pa. 16360.
Upon receipt of payment, the ticket will be mailed. There will be tickets available at the Greenhill Farms Annual Spring Auction on April 17 and at the following sites; Myers Sportsman’s Connection, Family Ties Restaurant, Navy Run Automotive, Hanna’s Hardware, Imperial Carbide and John and Dave’s Barber Shop.
All prizes must be picked up at Myers Sportsman’s Connection on Main Street in Saegertown within 60 days of the raffle date. All proceeds directly support the Crawford County Community and the Lions Club Service Projects.
— The Townville Lions Club is still collecting glasses to repurpose to those in need. Glasses can be dropped off at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville or you can contact a Lions member to have them picked up if you have several pairs to donate.
School news
The Maplewood PTO meeting will be held today at the playground pavilion at 6:30 p.m. All families are welcome to attend. The kiddos can play on the playground and enjoy the extra visit and playtime.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings returned to in-person attendance in March for the work session on Mondays and public board meetings held the following Thursdays.
All Board meetings for the 2021 calendar year will occur in the conference room located at 18741 state Route 198, Saegertown. If the meeting’s in-person attendance is larger than (10) people, the meeting will recess and reconvene in the adjacent Saegertown Elementary School cafeteria.
Individuals may still attend via Zoom via the link at penncrest.org/board. Use the site to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings.
—Applications for working at the Erie National Wildlife Refuge in Guys Mills are now available in the Maplewood High School guidance office. The Summer Youth Conservation Corps program is offering positions for students that are 40 hours per week. The program runs from June 21 to Aug. 13, 2021. The program is open to students to students age 15 to 18. The deadline to apply is April 13, 2021.
— Maplewood Elementary School is gathering information to determine the number of children in the attendance area who will be old enough to attend Kindergarten during the 2021-22 school year. To enroll in kindergarten, the following requirements must be met:
All children must be five years of age before Aug. 31, 2021. A copy of the birth certificate or other proof of age must be provided on registration day.
All students entering Kindergarten must have the following vaccines:
Four DTaP (Diphtheria, Tetanus) with the fourth dose after age four.
— Four Polio with the fourth dose after age four.
— Two Measles after age one.
— Two Mumps after age one.
— One Rubella after age one.
— Three doses of Hepatitis B.
— Two doses of Varicella (chickenpox) immunization or history of disease.
Proof of immunizations must be provided at registration.
If you know anyone with a child who will be entering kindergarten in the fall, share this information with them. Parents may also contact the elementary school office at (814) 337-1659.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11.
It has been announced that there will be a prom for seniors only. The date is set for May 8. It will be held at Maplewood High School. The theme is “Once Upon a Prom.” Sign-up sheets are out for the seniors and their one guest. There is no charge for the prom this year.
The Maplewood spring sport season continues with the girls varsity softball players headed to Saegertown for a 4 p.m. game today. On Friday, the boys junior high volleyball game will be at home against Rocky Grove at 4.
On Monday, the girls junior high volleyball squad will be at Cochranton Juniro/Senior High at 4 p.m. At the same time, the boys varsity baseball team will be take on Cochranton. Tuesday, the girls softball game will be at home when the girls face Rocky Grove at 4 for the first pitch. There are two games slated for Wednesday, with the girls junior high volleyball on the home court at 4 against Conneaut Lake Middle School. The boys varsity baseball players will have a game on the Randolph Township field at 4:30 against Eisenhower.
From the kitchen
“Spaghetti with Garlic, Shrimp and Broccoli” is this week’s recipe. I enjoy finding new recipes to create family favorites. And spaghetti is a typical favorite for many families.
Cook 1/2 pound of spaghetti in a large saucepan as directed on the package, omitting the salt. Add 4 cups of small broccoli florets to the boiling water for the last two minutes. Meanwhile, heat 1/2 cup of Italian Tuscan House dressing in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add 1 pound of uncooked de-veined peeled large shrimp, and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Continue to cook and stir for three to four minutes, or until the shrimp turns pink.
Drain spaghetti mixture and return it to the saucepan. Add the shrimp mixture and 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese, and mix lightly. This recipe makes six servings.
Have a happy...
The only birthday on Sunday is Michelle Jones. Katelyn Grzejka has April 12 to herself, as well. Sharing April 13 are Phil Ewing and Chelby Robinson, while April 14 is shared by Katie Hollabaugh and Shannon Consla. Sharing April 15 are Stephen Claypool, David Agens, Missy Keeler and Betty King, and Jay VanCise has April 16 to himself. The last birthdays for the week on April 17 are Brenda Douglas and Rick Marvin.
Paul and Vikki Zook have an anniversary on April 13. Rev. Bruce and Patty Moses have their anniversary on April 17.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
