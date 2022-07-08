Good morning. Originally, the residents of Townville Borough were told that trash pick up is on Monday, except for holidays. Evidently, this is no longer the guideline to follow. For Memorial Day, and then again for the July 4th Monday, trash was collected on both those days. So, it seems that folks are to have their trash out by Sunday night, for pick up as early as 5:30 a.m. on Mondays, regardless of holidays or not.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school classes follows at 10:30.
The Bible study group meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Vacation Bible School will take place from July 25 to 29. The theme for this year’s VBS is “Make Waves.” Classes will be held from 6 to 8:15 p.m. This program is set up for students from Pre-K to sixth grade. The Sunday following VBS will be the Sunday School Picnic at the church, following the service at about 11:30 a.m. Bring a dish to share and your preference of seating, whether it is a lawn chair, or a blanket to put on the ground
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 10:15 a.m. Social time with refreshments is held after the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
The Townville UMC is holding a Church Council meeting this evening at 7 p.m.
— The new pastor for the Hopeful Heart Trinity Charge began on July 1. Pastor Gary Wade was an Associate Pastor in Albion. A “Welcome Reception” will be scheduled at a later date so church members can meet and get to know the new Pastor and his family. Each church will set their own date to introduce the new pastor and his family to the church’s congregations.
— The “Living Hope” prayer and Bible study group meets on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. to focus on prayer and Bible study for the following week. Everyone is welcome to join. The leader of this group is Pastor Alice McClymonds. The classes will be held at the Blooming Valley Church.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church minister, Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
— There will be an Internment for Jim Bromley and Christine Bromley on Saturday, July 16 at noon at the Tryonville Cemetery. Following will be a Celebration of Life ceremony at Mystic Park. If you can, bring a dish/beverage and lawn/camp chair. If you can’t make it, please share a memory. There will be memory cards there that day.
— Marilyn (Gulland) Loker passed away last week. She is survived by three sons; Kenneth, Larry and David Loker and their families, which include nine grandchildren; Heather Jones, Kelli Graham, Sara Fisher, Amy Heady, Ashley Fitch, Andy, Ivan, Amber and Emily Loker; 21 great- grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Marilyn is also survived by her brother, John Gulland of Titusville, and sisters, Ann Sansom, of Townville, and Sharon Hasbrouck, of Pleasantville, and many nieces and nephews.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
I make an effort to post the passings of folks that are connected to the Townville community, or attended school here as a part of the Townville schools, or more recently the Maplewood schools. Please help me share this information, whenever you know of a loss from our hometown origins to let our community know who has passed on.
Clubs/groups
— “Wildcatter Day” returns to Historic Pithole City on July 9. Visitors will enjoy guided walking tours, lumber splitting demonstrations, craftspeople, lease sales, historic photography, Civil War re-enactors and fashion show, a food truck and more. Don’t miss this family-friendly event showcasing life in the mid 1800s at Pithole and the surrounding region. Friends of Drake Well Members save $2 off each ticket. The location of this event is 14118 Pithole Road Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
— The Titusville High School is holding “Free Swims” for the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from July 12 to July 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. Children under age six and younger must be accompanied by a parent or responsible caregiver.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday. Please note that they are presently running their hours from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 29776 Hwy. 77, Guys Mills in New Richmond, next to the Church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. One person at a time is permitted in the storefront. Anyone is welcome to participate in this program. No questions are asked. They have diapers available too. If you have any questions, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or call Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452. If you are able to offer support for this program, please make a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time, or talents from your garden. The group is in need of replenishing their supplies to continue helping those in need.
Class reunions
— Joy Hanley wishes to remind the Townville Class of 1956 that there will no longer be formal class reunions, just a gathering of classmates for a lunch at Family Ties Restaurant in Townville on the weekend of Old Home Days on Friday, July 15 at noon. Those attending are asked to bring their smiling faces, crazy, clean jokes, readings to share, pictures, etc. to show/share with the group. If you have any questions, please call Joy at (814) 694-2658.
— The Townville Class of 1972 is holding their 50th class reunion on Aug. 13 at Wheelock’s Pavilion, located at 15244 Centerville Road, Townville, Pa. 16360. A tour of the former high school will be at 4:30 p.m. starting at the front entrance of the school. The cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. and the catered dinner begins at 6. Please return reservations before Friday, July 15. Remind other classmates to sign up in time. We want to see a large turnout for this milestone reunion.
Townville Old Home Days
— Set up for Townville Old Home Days is starting on Friday, July 8 at 8 a.m. The trailers will be unloaded at Maplewood Elementary to set out the outdoor booths. Help is needed for the heavy work, so volunteers of all skills are needed Friday morning, and again each evening at 6 p.m. until the festivities begin next Friday morning.
The Townville Old Home Days first event for the celebration is the Queens’ Pageant next Thursday evening at the Townville First Baptist Church on N. Main St. starting at 7 p.m. Contestants’ divisions are Little Miss, Jr. Miss and the Miss Townville contestants. Little Miss and Jr. Miss must wear short party dresses. Miss Townville contestants must wear formal gowns. Winners will be featured in the parade on Saturday morning. Applications and rules are on the Townville Old Home Days Facebook page.
Locations for the children’s coloring contest pictures are at Hanna’s Hardware and Family Ties Restaurant. The entries’ pictures will be displayed at the restaurant until the opening of Old Home Days, then placed in the hall window of the cafeteria for the two-day event with the winners selected in each age group noted. There are five age groups; two to three years, four to five years, six to seven, eight to nine years, and 10 to 12 years. Completed pictures need to be turned in for the contest by noon next Thursday at either location of the entry pick-ups. Coloring prizes can be picked up at the announcer’s booth. Coloring sheets need to be picked up by Saturday evening from the cafeteria.
The other Old Home Days activities are on Friday, July 15 and 16 at the Maplewood Elementary grounds. Instead of the traditional OHD book, a smaller, simpler version will be produced to be distributed this year. The theme is “Christmas in July,” which will be demonstrated in the booth decorating contest, the 5K race and as the Saturday parade theme.
The raffle tickets will be available at local businesses such as Hanna’s Hardware, Townville Family Ties and Navy Run Auto with more prizes that ever before. The 18 prizes are:
1st) $1000 cash prize
2nd) $500 Glenn Peterson gift certificate
3rd) $400 beef package
4th) Stevens 301 410-gauge shotgun
5th) Husqvarna 306 LS string trimmer
6th)$500 cash prize
7th) Trimming lawn mower (Troy-Bilt TB125
8th) $250 cash prize
9th) Lottery Board
10th) $300 cash prize
11th) Golf package
12th) $300 cash prize
13th) $250 cash prize
14th) Two outdoor rockers
15th) $300 cash prize
17th) $250 cash prize
16th) $500 cash prize
17th) $250 gift card
18th) $500 Visa gift card.
To see the entities that donated the prizes, check out the Townville Old Home Days Facebook page. All forms, schedules and ticket information can be found at that site.
Proceeds from this event support the Townville fire department, ambulance service, and auxiliary as a major fundraiser. Tickets can be purchased online at the Townville Facebook page.
Also, on Friday’s schedule of events are kids’ games at 4 p.m. The frog jump will take place starting at 5 p.m. Magic Steve, the Balloon Artist, will be on the grounds from 6 to 8 p.m.
The 5K Race, and the parade, and the Classic Cruise-In are all happening on Saturday. The 5K has two different races happening, the “Jingle in July 5K” and the “Kids Mistletoe Run,” which is a mile long on. Register by mailing the application to Brandy Pillar, 27996 St., Hwy. 77, Cambridge Springs, Pa. 16403 with a check made payable to “Maplewood Cross Country Boosters.” Proceeds benefit the Maplewood Cross Country team. You may also register online at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Townville/TownvilleOldHomeDays or register on the day of the race between 7 to 7:45 a.m. Walkers are also welcome. Medals are awarded for the top two finishers in each age group. Dress in your best Christmas attire for a chance at a special prize. The race application can be found online of the Townville Old Home Days Facebook page for more information.
Saturday’s schedule starts at 8 a.m. with the “Kids Mistletoe Run”, and the 5K Race, then the 10:30 a.m. parade, the Classic Car Cruise-In from noon till 3 p.m., the Firemen’s Bucket Brigade at 1 p.m., the 2 p.m. Arm Wrestling, and the Garden Tractor Pulls at 4 p.m.
The entertainment for this year’s celebration, for Friday features “Abundant Life,” “Shades of Time,” and “Scott Silvis Band.” Saturday will include the “National Anthem” being sung by Ben Strong at noon, “The Chain Gang,” “Operation Good Vibes,” “Mitch Littler,” “Country Memories with Tammy and Dale,” and closing the evening music programs will be “Necessary Experience.”
School news
The office hours for all the schools during the summer break are on Mondays to Thursdays each week. The offices will be closed on Fridays during the summer.
The Summer Band practice will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. this evening at Maplewood High, so the band will be ready to march in the Townville Old Home Days parade on Saturday morning. The summer practices will be on Wednesdays from July 20 to 27.
From the kitchen
As I was looking through some old recipes, I came across this one for “Cheesy Italian Meatball Pockets” that folks may enjoy making for a quick and easy meal to prepare for the family. This recipe is for making just two servings, but can easily be multiplied. Add a salad or other cool dish to make a balanced meal.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place a cup of marinara sauce, warmed, in a medium bowl and add six frozen fully-cooked Italian meatballs, that are thawed and halved in to toss for coating in the sauce.
Remove a package of refrigerated crescent dough sheet from the can and place on a lightly floured surface. Shape the dough into a well-defined rectangle and cut into 4 equal rectangles. Place 6 meatball halves cut-side down onto one of the rectangles, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Spoon a bit of the sauce over the meatballs and top with 3 tablespoons of finely shredded Italian cheese. Repeat with another rectangle.
Brush the border of each rectangle with a wash of 1 beaten egg. Cover fillings with remaining rectangles, pinching edges with your fingers and straightening them as you go. Crimp the edges with a fork. Transfer both pockets to the baking sheet using a spatula. Brush with some beaten egg and sprinkle with a tablespoon of grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, or to taste.
Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 15 minutes. Serve with more remaining warm marinara sauce for dipping. Make a larger batch, if needed to serve a group.
Have a Happy…
Aaron Gray is the only birthday on Sunday, and Ana Drake Dann has her day on July 11. Sharing July 12 are Lorraine Young, Larry Armstrong and Brenda Harvison. My sister, Rose Mack, shares her birthday with Brenda Armstrong on July 13, while July 14 is shared by Beth VanCise and Jonathon VanCise. Sharing July 15 is Jodi Mihailoff and Kelly Smith. The last birthday for the week is Janice Drake on July 16.
Dale and Christie Colford have their anniversary on July 12. Dan and Christine Peters have an anniversary on July 13. Brad and Carrie Crawford have an anniversary on July 15. The last anniversary for the week is Shawn and Lacy Pratt on July 16.
Contact me
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.