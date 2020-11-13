Good Morning. It has been a remarkable week of nonseasonal weather to enjoy in so many ways. If every other facet of our lives were to be so pleasant, then we could rejoice in the glory of it all. But the reality is it is just a fun little hiccup in the mundane trend of the year of 2020. It’s good to know that we are in the last two months of it and we can only hope 2021 gives us some relief from these past few months to look forward to.
Church news
The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday School classes following at 10:45 a.m. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Olympians meet on Sundays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This program is for students from kindergarten to the fifth grade. Social distancing is being observed during all activities.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is held each Tuesday, at the Townville Baptist Church, since the classes have grown beyond the capacity of the Townville UMC basement. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, staff are ready to pivot and have plans in place to take the program online. The school is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that staff are trying to keep as much normal as possible. Wearing of masks is being enforced and staff are doing their best to accommodate social distancing during the program.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services again. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
The Townville UMC has begun its refreshments time following the Sunday morning service.
— A Bible study is taking a break after this week until Jan. 6, 2021 at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Townville Church Council meeting is slated for Monday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
— The PPR members meeting will be held before the Charge Conference at 6:30 p.m. for all church council members. The conference is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.
The project for the month of November will be the collection for the Greenhouse’s needs.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
Lillian Dempsey passed away last week. She was a mother of eight children including, Pamela Knapp, Cathy Flanders, Renee, Eric, Blaine, Russell and Jason Dempsey. Lillian was a member of the Townville Area Senior Citizens.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remain behind. May the families, friends and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit is taking applications for their Christmas distribution. Call the office at (814) 827-0386 and leave your name and phone number. Your call will be returned with sign-up and distribution information. Folks may call any time since the office is not manned, but is checked for messages daily. Calls are being accepted until Nov. 16.
— The Townville Area Senior Citizens met at the Townville fire hall on Nov. 4 with 17 present. After the Pledge of Allegiance and the table grace by Tom Wentz, the group enjoyed a very good meal.
The meeting was conducted by President Wentz. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given and approved. Cards were made out to send to the shut-ins. Donald Gibson told the story about the candy that he gave each member a piece to try.
The program for the day was bingo. The hostesses were Shirley Wise and Jean McLane, and nice prizes were given out.
The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the fire hall. The program will be telling a story about your pet. Those attending should bring a picture and a table service, a tureen or dessert to share. Coffee will be provided. The report was submitted by Secretary Janet Y. Crawford.
— The Townville Women’s Club met on Oct. 15 at the Townville fire hall with 11 members present and one guest. The Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Collect were recited. The secretary and treasurer’s report were given and approved. The meeting was conducted by President Linda McCarl.
The hostess was Lois Parsons, who talked about the history of how women won the right to vote in 1920 and how things have changed during those 100 years.
After the meeting was adjourned, Lois served refreshments which were a homemade alphabet vegetable soup, beverages and brownies.
The next meeting will be on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m., with Jody Riley as the hostess. This will be the annual bazaar. Members are asked to bring unwrapped items for others to bid on to sell to the highest bidder. The report was submitted by Secretary Janet Y. Crawford.
— Food For Thought is again providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary school students. The mission of the Food For Thought Project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in the Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students in need, can be included on the sign-up form.
Fore more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com, or Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
School news
— The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education have made the decision to switch Crawford County school districts to a hybrid method of instruction. This applies to the elementary level. The high schools have converted to total virtual learning, for this week. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 9, all PENNCREST elementary schools will be on an ABABC hybrid schedule until at least Jan. 11, 2021. The decision for the Monday through Friday basis will be based on the COVID-19 trends at that time.
The PENNCREST School District Board meeting is today, at 7 p.m. The meeting is held at theAdministration Central Office in Saegertown.
PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfasts and lunch to all students in the school system each school day. This has been extended to continue until June 11, 2021.
This free meals program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free breakfast and lunch distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
Maplewood sports, woth the exception of the girls volleyball state playoff run, will be on break from now until December, when the first week of the month, the girls and boys varsity basketball seasons hold their opening games.
From the kitchen
This week’s recipe is a “Broccoli Rice Casserole” to serve as a meal this week. Precook rice to make 2 cups of hot prepared rice, and prepare one package of (10 ounces) chopped broccoli that is cooked and well-drained for the recipe. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cook and stir 1/2 cup of chopped onion in 1 tablespoon of margarine or butter in a large skillet on medium heat until tender. Add the hot rice, one can of condensed cream of mushroom soup, the cooked broccoli and 1 cup of Cheez Whiz cheese spread, then mix lightly. Spoon this mixture into a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Top with another tablespoon of melted margarine or butter to drizzle across the top of the casserole. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes. This recipe makes a four-to-six serving dish.
Have a happy...
Sharing their birthday on Sunday are Lois Parsons, Selah Bryant, Heather Saxton, and Gordon VanCise with Zachery, and Thelma Ullom sharing Nov. 16. Those sharing Nov. 17 are Aaron Stallsmith, Linda Hellein, Leslie Battin and Alexandra Rumzie, while Nov. 18 is shared by Amanda Drake, Michelle Sciallo, Will Slagle, Sandy Infield and Samantha Seeley. Nov. 19 is being celebrated by Don Vanderhoof and Wesley Reynolds, and a pair of birthdays on Nov. 20 are for Jaime Burdick and Jack Preston. The last birthdays being celebrated for the week are Linsey Gallegor, and Stacy McClure on Nov. 21.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
