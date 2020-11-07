Good morning to everyone. Were you surprised about the arrival of snow that not only was covering the ground, but amounted to enough to delay school on Monday for two hours?
Wednesday, Nov. 11 is Veteran’s Day. If you know a veteran or encounter one during the day, be sure to thank them for their service and sacrifice to protect us and our liberties.
Church news
The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services again. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC and Troy Center UMC.
The Townville UMC has begun its refreshments time following the Sunday morning service.
A new Bible study is held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the Blooming Valley UMC.
— The Townville Church Council meeting is slated for Monday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.
— A Charge Conference for all church’s council members is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16.
The project for the month of November will be the collection for the Greenhouse’s needs.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday School classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible tudy meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Olympians meet on Sundays, held from to 5:30 p.m. This program is for students from kindergarten to fifth grade level.Social distancing is being observed during all activities.
— Release Time for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, are held each Tuesday, at the Townville Baptist Church, since the classes have grown beyond the capacity of the Townville UMC basement. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, staff are ready to pivot and have plans in place to take the program online. The school is allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that theschool is trying to keep as much normal as possible. The wearing of masks and social distancing is being observed.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Condolences
Beth Carey passed last Friday. She was a 1999 graduate of Maplewood High School. She was also a former Miss Townville in 1996. Beth is survived by her husband Ryan, three children; Brooke, John and Olivia Carey, her parents; Skip and Chris Propheter; grandmother, Barnetta Nicols; sisters, Heather Callahan and Ally Gildersleeve, and brothers Seth and Jesse Propheter.
— Also passing on Friday was Marguerite “Rita” Propheter. She is survived by her husband Georg; son, James Archer Jr. and family, of Townville; two daughters, Tina Kuntz and Nicole Stallsmith, and brother, George Baldwin.
We express our many sympathies for these families who remain behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
The Wesley Grange Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Supper will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. This supper will be takeout only. There will be no dining room seating. All orders will be picked up in the dining room and eaten elsewhere. Orders may be placed ahead of time by calling (814) 786-9492 or (724) 893-6472 by Friday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. The meal includes buckwheat or buttermilk cakes with syrup, whole hog sausage, applesauce, and two cookies. Wesley Grange is located at 601 Old Route 8, Harrisville, in the village of Wesley. Proceeds allow the grange to open its doors to many community activities and to cover general expenses.
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit is taking applications for their Christmas distribution. Call the office at (814) 827-0386 and leave your name and phone number. Your call will be returned with sign up and distribution information. Those who are interested may call anytime since the office is not manned, but is checked for messages daily. Calls will be accepted until Nov 16.
— Food For Thought is again providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary school students. The mission of the Food for Thought Project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in the Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students can be included on the sign up form.
For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
School news
Maplewood PTO meets today, at the Townville Firehall at 6 p.m.
— The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education have made the decision to switch Crawford County school districts to a hybrid method of instruction. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 9, all PENNCREST schools will be on an ABABC hybrid schedule until Jan. 11, 2021, at least. The decision was based on the COVID-19 trends. More information is posted on the PENNCREST website.
The PENNCREST School District Board work session will be on Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. with the board meeting to be on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the board room at district’s central office in Saegertown.
PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfasts and lunch to all students in the school district each school day. This program has been extended to continue until June 11, 2021.
This free meals program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free breakfast and lunches distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
Maplewood sports will be on break from now until December, when the first week of the month, the girls and boys varsity basketball seasons have their opening games.
From the kitchen
With the approach of holidays and football tailgate parties, this recipe for “Pineapple Salsa” may be a desired change up to serve at your next gathering. It involves no cooking and can be prepared ahead of serving time.
In a large bowl, toss together 1 cup of finely- chopped fresh pineapple, 1/2 cup of diced red bell pepper, 1/2 cup of diced green bell pepper, 1 cup of frozen corn kernels, thawed, one (15 ounce) can of black beans, drained and rinsed, 1/4 cup of chopped onions, two green chile peppers, chopped, 1/4cup of orange juice, and 1/4 cup of chopped fresh cilantro. Season with 1/2 teaspoon of ground cumin, along with salt, and pepper to taste. Cover, and chill in the refrigerator until serving. This recipe makes eight servings.
Have a happy ...
Sunday’s only birthday to mention is Melissa Deletant, with Nov. 9 being shared by Annabella Farrell and Frances Renaudin. Nov. 10 is shared with Brad Crawford, Gary Keffaber and Tabitha Shearer, while Joyce Tarr and Bill Mihailoff share Nov. 11. Madelyn Zook has her day on the Nov. 12 and Don Preston will be celebrating on Nov. 13. The last birthdays for the week are Lacey Pratt, Peter Vanderhoof and Jack Klins on the Nov. 14.
Kirk and Leslie Battin have their anniversary on the Nov. 8.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.